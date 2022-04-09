NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 71 50 15 6 106 298 213 Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 70 33 28 9 75 194 190 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 71 51 14 6 108 273 197 Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 St. Louis 71 41 20 10 92 258 206 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Friday

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Today

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 66 41 16 7 2 91 243 187 x-Newfndland 62 40 19 3 0 83 243 177 Trois-Rivieres 64 31 28 4 1 67 217 223 Worcester 66 30 30 4 2 66 215 229 Maine 67 30 30 4 3 67 214 223 Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 69 40 19 6 4 90 232 176 x-Atlanta 69 42 23 3 1 88 210 187 x-Jacksonville 67 38 24 3 2 81 196 169 Greenville 67 31 27 5 4 71 195 191 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 S. Carolina 69 26 37 6 0 58 174 227 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 67 46 18 1 2 95 255 190 KOMETS 68 37 24 6 1 81 254 218 Wheeling 67 35 28 4 0 74 233 232 Cincinnati 68 35 30 3 0 73 229 220 Kalamazoo 67 35 31 1 0 71 214 234 Indy 68 30 33 2 3 65 212 221 Iowa 68 28 31 8 1 65 217 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216 Rapid City 68 34 23 6 5 79 225 220 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Allen 67 32 26 8 1 73 223 228 Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 67 25 33 9 0 59 189 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Rapid City 4, OT

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, KOMETS 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2, OT

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Utah at Idaho, late

Today

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

WALLEYE 6, KOMETS 2

Toledo 3 3 0 — 6 Fort Wayne 2 0 0 — 2

1st Period—1, Toledo, Berry 21 (Harsch), 5:19. 2, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 18 (Siebenaler, Cooper), 7:54. 3, Toledo, Hawkins 29 (Albert, Hensick), 10:53. 4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 19 (Masonius, McCallum), 14:13. 5, Toledo, Berry 22 (Heard, Martenet), 14:33. Penalties—Cooper Fw (holding), 20:00.

2nd Period—6, Toledo, Hawkins 30 (Gazzola, Milosek), 0:24 (PP). 7, Toledo, Preston 2 (Mychan, Lowney), 4:31 (PP). 8, Toledo, Clarke 8 (Boeing, Preston), 11:10. Penalties—Tolkinen Fw (hooking), 2:41; Martenet Tol (fighting - major), 5:43; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 5:43; Berry Tol (slashing), 12:46; Lowney Tol (hooking), 18:44.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Petruzzelli Fw (roughing, misconduct), 11:28; Lowney Tol (slashing), 17:54; Martenet Tol (roughing, cross-checking), 18:36; Cooper Fw (roughing), 18:36.

Shots on Goal—Toledo 6-10-11-27. Fort Wayne 12-9-7-28.

Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 2 / 3; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Toledo, Milosek 12-3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 21-7-3-0 (12 shots-7 saves); Papirny 0-0-0-0 (15 shots-14 saves).

A—7,526.

Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Logan Bellgraph.