HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|71
|50
|15
|6
|106
|298
|213
|Toronto
|71
|46
|19
|6
|98
|274
|219
|Boston
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|225
|191
|Tampa Bay
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|234
|204
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|Buffalo
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|203
|259
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|38
|6
|58
|189
|227
|Montreal
|71
|20
|40
|11
|51
|188
|272
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|72
|46
|18
|8
|100
|238
|173
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|46
|20
|6
|98
|220
|186
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|21
|10
|92
|237
|197
|Washington
|70
|38
|22
|10
|86
|230
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|33
|28
|9
|75
|194
|190
|Columbus
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|269
|Philadelphia
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|185
|251
|New Jersey
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|218
|268
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|71
|51
|14
|6
|108
|273
|197
|Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|257
|219
|St. Louis
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|258
|206
|Nashville
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|233
|203
|Dallas
|70
|40
|26
|4
|84
|207
|210
|Winnipeg
|72
|33
|28
|11
|77
|222
|227
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|Arizona
|71
|22
|44
|5
|49
|178
|259
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|249
|177
|Edmonton
|72
|42
|25
|5
|89
|254
|228
|Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|Vancouver
|72
|34
|28
|10
|78
|208
|204
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|San Jose
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|184
|224
|Seattle
|71
|23
|42
|6
|52
|185
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Montreal 7, New Jersey 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 5, Buffalo 3
Seattle 2, Chicago 0
Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
Calgary 4, San Jose 2
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Friday
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Today
New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|66
|41
|16
|7
|2
|91
|243
|187
|x-Newfndland
|62
|40
|19
|3
|0
|83
|243
|177
|Trois-Rivieres
|64
|31
|28
|4
|1
|67
|217
|223
|Worcester
|66
|30
|30
|4
|2
|66
|215
|229
|Maine
|67
|30
|30
|4
|3
|67
|214
|223
|Adirondack
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|190
|254
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|69
|40
|19
|6
|4
|90
|232
|176
|x-Atlanta
|69
|42
|23
|3
|1
|88
|210
|187
|x-Jacksonville
|67
|38
|24
|3
|2
|81
|196
|169
|Greenville
|67
|31
|27
|5
|4
|71
|195
|191
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|S. Carolina
|69
|26
|37
|6
|0
|58
|174
|227
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|67
|46
|18
|1
|2
|95
|255
|190
|KOMETS
|68
|37
|24
|6
|1
|81
|254
|218
|Wheeling
|67
|35
|28
|4
|0
|74
|233
|232
|Cincinnati
|68
|35
|30
|3
|0
|73
|229
|220
|Kalamazoo
|67
|35
|31
|1
|0
|71
|214
|234
|Indy
|68
|30
|33
|2
|3
|65
|212
|221
|Iowa
|68
|28
|31
|8
|1
|65
|217
|247
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|68
|39
|26
|2
|1
|81
|226
|216
|Rapid City
|68
|34
|23
|6
|5
|79
|225
|220
|Tulsa
|69
|35
|28
|3
|3
|76
|215
|210
|Allen
|67
|32
|26
|8
|1
|73
|223
|228
|Idaho
|68
|35
|30
|2
|1
|73
|207
|177
|Kansas City
|69
|30
|32
|5
|2
|67
|202
|236
|Wichita
|67
|25
|33
|9
|0
|59
|189
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday
Orlando 7, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Rapid City 4, OT
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2
Reading 4, Maine 1
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Florida 5, South Carolina 1
Greenville 6, Rapid City 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 6, KOMETS 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 2, OT
Tulsa 8, Wichita 2
Utah at Idaho, late
Today
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
WALLEYE 6, KOMETS 2
|Toledo
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Fort Wayne
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Toledo, Berry 21 (Harsch), 5:19. 2, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 18 (Siebenaler, Cooper), 7:54. 3, Toledo, Hawkins 29 (Albert, Hensick), 10:53. 4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 19 (Masonius, McCallum), 14:13. 5, Toledo, Berry 22 (Heard, Martenet), 14:33. Penalties—Cooper Fw (holding), 20:00.
2nd Period—6, Toledo, Hawkins 30 (Gazzola, Milosek), 0:24 (PP). 7, Toledo, Preston 2 (Mychan, Lowney), 4:31 (PP). 8, Toledo, Clarke 8 (Boeing, Preston), 11:10. Penalties—Tolkinen Fw (hooking), 2:41; Martenet Tol (fighting - major), 5:43; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 5:43; Berry Tol (slashing), 12:46; Lowney Tol (hooking), 18:44.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Petruzzelli Fw (roughing, misconduct), 11:28; Lowney Tol (slashing), 17:54; Martenet Tol (roughing, cross-checking), 18:36; Cooper Fw (roughing), 18:36.
Shots on Goal—Toledo 6-10-11-27. Fort Wayne 12-9-7-28.
Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 2 / 3; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Toledo, Milosek 12-3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 21-7-3-0 (12 shots-7 saves); Papirny 0-0-0-0 (15 shots-14 saves).
A—7,526.
Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Logan Bellgraph.
