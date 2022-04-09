TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mike Gilbert to an exclusive rights contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Nick Blankenburg to a one-year, entry-level contract and C Kent Johnson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Graeme Brown from reserve. Placed D Zac Hermann on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Jordan Papirny. Released G Mario Culina from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Darien Kielb from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Canon Pieper to the active roster. Activated F Griff Jeszka from reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Trevin Kozlowski from reserve. Placed G Corbin Kaczperski on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chris Martenet from reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser on reserve.