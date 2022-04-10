Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|2
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|6
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|8
|Indiana
|25
|56
|.309
|26
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|25
|.691
|—
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|5
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|47
|.420
|22
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|36
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|21
|Oklahoma City
|24
|57
|.296
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|x-Golden State
|52
|29
|.642
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday
Milwaukee 131, Detroit 100
New York 114, Washington 92
Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107
Toronto 117, Houston 115
Miami 113, Atlanta 109
Charlotte 133, Chicago 117
Dallas 128, Portland 78
Phoenix 111, Utah 105
L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101
Saturday
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Today*
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
*end of regular season
Tuesday
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
PHILADELPHIA 133,
INDIANA 120
INDIANA (120): Brissett 6-10 5-9 20, Hield 3-8 4-4 12, Jackson 6-12 3-3 16, Haliburton 7-10 5-6 19, McConnell 4-8 4-4 12, Stephenson 3-5 2-2 9, Taylor 4-10 2-3 10, Washington Jr. 6-10 1-2 15, York 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 41-78 28-36 120.
PHILADELPHIA (133): Green 5-11 1-1 15, Harris 8-13 1-1 18, Embiid 14-17 11-15 41, Harden 7-16 6-6 22, Maxey 7-15 2-2 18, Reed 4-4 0-2 8, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 2-8 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, Joe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-90 21-27 133.
|Indiana
|23
|31
|36
|30
|—
|120
|Philadelphia
|37
|29
|34
|33
|—
|133
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-23 (Brissett 3-5, Washington Jr. 2-4, Hield 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Stephenson 1-1, York 1-4, Haliburton 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Philadelphia 12-34 (Green 4-10, Embiid 2-2, Maxey 2-6, Harden 2-9, Joe 1-2, Harris 1-3, Milton 0-1, Thybulle 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (Brissett, Jackson 7), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 20). Assists—Indiana 28 (Haliburton 9), Philadelphia 37 (Harden 14). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Philadelphia 24. A—21,171 (20,478).
LEADERS
THROUGH APRIL 8
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|67
|652
|643
|2038
|30.4
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|67
|689
|553
|2002
|29.9
|Doncic, DAL
|64
|633
|356
|1821
|28.5
|Young, ATL
|75
|701
|496
|2127
|28.4
|DeRozan, CHI
|76
|774
|520
|2118
|27.9
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|764
|379
|2004
|27.1
|Tatum, BOS
|75
|697
|397
|2015
|26.9
|Booker, PHO
|68
|662
|315
|1822
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|67
|617
|267
|1733
|25.9
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|65
|238
|717
|955
|14.7
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|206
|813
|1019
|13.8
|Sabonis, SAC
|62
|201
|551
|752
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|73
|272
|592
|864
|11.8
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|67
|134
|644
|778
|11.6
|Embiid, PHI
|67
|141
|635
|776
|11.6
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|65
|702
|10.8
|Harden, BKN
|64
|653
|10.2
|Young, ATL
|75
|726
|9.7
|Murray, SA
|67
|620
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|64
|559
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|67
|575
|8.6
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
April 8
Delaware 124, Motor City 116
Conference Finals
April 9
Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114
Today
Delaware at Raptors, 7 p.m.
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
