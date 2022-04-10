The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 31 .617
x-Philadelphia 50 31 .617
x-Toronto 48 33 .593 2
Brooklyn 43 38 .531 7
New York 36 45 .444 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 28 .654
Atlanta 42 39 .519 11
Charlotte 42 39 .519 11
Washington 35 46 .432 18
Orlando 21 60 .259 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 30 .630
x-Chicago 45 36 .556 6
Cleveland 43 38 .531 8
Indiana 25 56 .309 26
Detroit 23 58 .284 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 25 .691
x-Dallas 51 30 .630 5
New Orleans 36 45 .444 20
San Antonio 34 47 .420 22
Houston 20 61 .247 36

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 33 .593
x-Denver 48 33 .593
Minnesota 46 35 .568 2
Portland 27 54 .333 21
Oklahoma City 24 57 .296 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 17 .790
x-Golden State 52 29 .642 12
L.A. Clippers 40 40 .500 23½
L.A. Lakers 32 49 .395 32
Sacramento 29 51 .363 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday

Milwaukee 131, Detroit 100

New York 114, Washington 92

Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107

Toronto 117, Houston 115

Miami 113, Atlanta 109

Charlotte 133, Chicago 117

Dallas 128, Portland 78

Phoenix 111, Utah 105

L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101

Saturday

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

Today*

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

*end of regular season

Tuesday

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

PHILADELPHIA 133,

INDIANA 120

INDIANA (120): Brissett 6-10 5-9 20, Hield 3-8 4-4 12, Jackson 6-12 3-3 16, Haliburton 7-10 5-6 19, McConnell 4-8 4-4 12, Stephenson 3-5 2-2 9, Taylor 4-10 2-3 10, Washington Jr. 6-10 1-2 15, York 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 41-78 28-36 120.

PHILADELPHIA (133): Green 5-11 1-1 15, Harris 8-13 1-1 18, Embiid 14-17 11-15 41, Harden 7-16 6-6 22, Maxey 7-15 2-2 18, Reed 4-4 0-2 8, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 2-8 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, Joe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-90 21-27 133.

Indiana 23 31 36 30 120
Philadelphia 37 29 34 33 133

3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-23 (Brissett 3-5, Washington Jr. 2-4, Hield 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Stephenson 1-1, York 1-4, Haliburton 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Philadelphia 12-34 (Green 4-10, Embiid 2-2, Maxey 2-6, Harden 2-9, Joe 1-2, Harris 1-3, Milton 0-1, Thybulle 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (Brissett, Jackson 7), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 20). Assists—Indiana 28 (Haliburton 9), Philadelphia 37 (Harden 14). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Philadelphia 24. A—21,171 (20,478).

LEADERS

THROUGH APRIL 8

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Embiid, PHI 67 652 643 2038 30.4
Antkounmpo, MIL 67 689 553 2002 29.9
Doncic, DAL 64 633 356 1821 28.5
Young, ATL 75 701 496 2127 28.4
DeRozan, CHI 76 774 520 2118 27.9
Morant, MEM 56 573 311 1543 27.6
Jokic, DEN 74 764 379 2004 27.1
Tatum, BOS 75 697 397 2015 26.9
Booker, PHO 68 662 315 1822 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 67 617 267 1733 25.9

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 65 238 717 955 14.7
Jokic, DEN 74 206 813 1019 13.8
Sabonis, SAC 62 201 551 752 12.1
Capela, ATL 73 272 592 864 11.8
Antkounmpo, MIL 67 134 644 778 11.6
Embiid, PHI 67 141 635 776 11.6

Assists

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 65 702 10.8
Harden, BKN 64 653 10.2
Young, ATL 75 726 9.7
Murray, SA 67 620 9.3
Doncic, DAL 64 559 8.7
Garland, CLE 67 575 8.6

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

April 8

Delaware 124, Motor City 116

Conference Finals

April 9

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

Today

Delaware at Raptors, 7 p.m.

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  