Weather
Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Hockey

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I

FROZEN FOUR

At Boston

National Semifinals

April 7

Denver 3, Michigan 2, OT

Minnesota St. 5, Minnesota 1

National Championship

April 9

Denver 5, Minnesota St. 1

Past Champions

2022—Denver 31-9-1

2021—Massachusetts (20-5-4)

2020—Canceled due to Covid-19

2019—Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)

2018—Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)

2017—Denver (33-7-4)

Volleyball

NAIA POOL PLAY

At West Des Moines, Iowa

All matches at 11 a.m.

Tuesday

Indiana Tech vs. Georgetown

Wednesday

Benedictine Mesa vs. Georgetown

Thursday

Indiana Tech vs. Benedictine Mesa

