Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Hockey
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I
FROZEN FOUR
At Boston
National Semifinals
April 7
Denver 3, Michigan 2, OT
Minnesota St. 5, Minnesota 1
National Championship
April 9
Denver 5, Minnesota St. 1
Past Champions
2022—Denver 31-9-1
2021—Massachusetts (20-5-4)
2020—Canceled due to Covid-19
2019—Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
2018—Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
2017—Denver (33-7-4)
Volleyball
NAIA POOL PLAY
At West Des Moines, Iowa
All matches at 11 a.m.
Tuesday
Indiana Tech vs. Georgetown
Wednesday
Benedictine Mesa vs. Georgetown
Thursday
Indiana Tech vs. Benedictine Mesa
