NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 Ottawa 71 26 39 6 58 190 232 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 73 41 22 10 92 240 203 Washington 71 39 22 10 88 236 208 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 71 51 14 6 108 273 197 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 Nashville 71 41 26 4 86 234 207 Dallas 71 40 27 4 84 208 213 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 Anaheim 73 29 32 12 70 206 237 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Arizona at Vegas, late

Colorado at Edmonton, late

San Jose at Vancouver, late

Today

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS 5,

DETROIT 4, OT

Columbus 1 1 2 1 — 5 Detroit 0 2 2 0 — 4

First Period—1, Columbus, Roslovic 13 (Werenski), 13:14. Penalties—Stephens, DET (Hooking), 18:55.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Vrana 9, 13:41. 3, Detroit, Gagner 12 (Staal, Stephens), 17:21. 4, Columbus, Sillinger 12 (Voracek, Werenski), 18:01. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Cross Checking), 2:02; Gavrikov, CBJ (Interference), 5:03; Peeke, CBJ (Roughing), 17:21; Erne, DET (Roughing), 17:21; Hronek, DET (Roughing), 18:01.

Third Period—5, Columbus, Roslovic 14 (Laine), 4:04. 6, Columbus, Danforth 9 (Roslovic, Nyquist), 12:34. 7, Detroit, Larkin 31 (Oesterle, Raymond), 15:35. 8, Detroit, Vrana 10 (Suter), 16:33. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 10:25; Larkin, DET (Interference), 18:48; Bertuzzi, DET (Roughing), 18:48; Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 18:48.

Overtime—9, Columbus, Roslovic 15 (Nyquist, Werenski), 3:19. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Columbus 14-8-7-4—33. Detroit 10-15-10-3—38.

Power-play opportunities—Columbus 0 of 5; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies—Columbus, Merzlikins 24-19-6 (38 shots-34 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 18-21-9 (33-28).

A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:29.

Referees—Mitch Dunning, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 67 42 16 7 2 93 248 190 x-Newfndland 63 41 19 3 0 85 249 180 Trois-Rivieres 65 31 28 5 1 68 219 226 Worcester 67 31 30 4 2 68 218 231 Maine 68 30 31 4 3 67 217 228 Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 x-Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 x-Jacksonville 68 38 25 3 2 81 199 174 Greenville 67 31 27 5 4 71 195 191 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 South Carolina 70 27 37 6 0 60 180 230 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 68 47 18 1 2 97 259 193 x-KOMETS 69 38 24 6 1 83 259 222 Wheeling 68 35 29 4 0 74 236 236 Cincinnati 69 35 31 3 0 73 232 226 Kalamazoo 68 35 32 1 0 71 218 239 Indy 69 31 33 2 3 67 218 223 Iowa 69 28 32 8 1 65 219 253

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 69 39 27 2 1 81 227 219 Rapid City 68 34 23 6 5 79 225 220 Allen 68 33 26 8 1 75 227 229 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Idaho 69 36 30 2 1 75 210 178 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 68 25 34 9 0 59 190 247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, KOMETS 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2, OT

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday

Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 3

South Carolina 6, Florida 3

KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4

Reading 5, Maine 3

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Utah at Idaho, late

Today

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

KOMETS 5, WINGS 4

Fort Wayne 0 3 2 — 5 Kalamazoo 1 2 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 26 (Bradford, Vallati), 5:44. Penalties—No Penalties

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 15 (Petruzzelli, Brubacher), 5:17. 3, Fort Wayne, McCallum 16 (Siebenaler, Petruzzelli), 7:53. 4, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 27 (Murray, Bradford), 8:32. 5, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 20 (Jones, Busch), 9:01. 6, Kalamazoo, LeBlanc 1 (Lambdin, Murray), 18:48. Penalties—Kennedy Fw (roughing), 18:16; Kattelus Kal (roughing), 18:16.

3rd Period—7, Fort Wayne, McCallum 17 (Corrin, Petruzzelli), 9:51. 8, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 21 (Kennedy, Jones), 11:10. 9, Kalamazoo, Slaker 17 (Taylor, Kattelus), 19:46. Penalties—Corrin Fw (misconduct - inciting), 19:18; Kennedy Fw (roughing), 19:27; Murray Kal (roughing), 19:27.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 9-18-11-38. Kalamazoo 6-12-12-30.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 0; Kalamazoo 0 / 0.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Papirny 1-0-0-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Kalamazoo, Kielly 1-2-1-0 (38 shots-33 saves).

A—5,057.

Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen-Cameron Dykstra, Chad Fuller.