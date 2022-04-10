Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|72
|51
|15
|6
|108
|302
|214
|Toronto
|72
|47
|19
|6
|100
|277
|221
|Boston
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|225
|191
|Tampa Bay
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|234
|204
|Detroit
|72
|28
|34
|10
|66
|209
|277
|Buffalo
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|203
|259
|Ottawa
|71
|26
|39
|6
|58
|190
|232
|Montreal
|72
|20
|41
|11
|51
|190
|275
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|72
|46
|18
|8
|100
|238
|173
|N.Y. Rangers
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|225
|187
|Pittsburgh
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|240
|203
|Washington
|71
|39
|22
|10
|88
|236
|208
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|33
|29
|9
|75
|195
|196
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|Philadelphia
|72
|23
|38
|11
|57
|188
|256
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|71
|51
|14
|6
|108
|273
|197
|St. Louis
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|264
|207
|Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|257
|219
|Nashville
|71
|41
|26
|4
|86
|234
|207
|Dallas
|71
|40
|27
|4
|84
|208
|213
|Winnipeg
|72
|33
|28
|11
|77
|222
|227
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|Arizona
|71
|22
|44
|5
|49
|178
|259
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|72
|44
|19
|9
|97
|253
|178
|Edmonton
|72
|42
|25
|5
|89
|254
|228
|Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|Vancouver
|72
|34
|28
|10
|78
|208
|204
|Anaheim
|73
|29
|32
|12
|70
|206
|237
|San Jose
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|184
|224
|Seattle
|72
|23
|43
|6
|52
|186
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Saturday
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
Arizona at Vegas, late
Colorado at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Vancouver, late
Today
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
COLUMBUS 5,
DETROIT 4, OT
|Columbus
|1
|1
|2
|1
|—
|5
|Detroit
|0
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
First Period—1, Columbus, Roslovic 13 (Werenski), 13:14. Penalties—Stephens, DET (Hooking), 18:55.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Vrana 9, 13:41. 3, Detroit, Gagner 12 (Staal, Stephens), 17:21. 4, Columbus, Sillinger 12 (Voracek, Werenski), 18:01. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Cross Checking), 2:02; Gavrikov, CBJ (Interference), 5:03; Peeke, CBJ (Roughing), 17:21; Erne, DET (Roughing), 17:21; Hronek, DET (Roughing), 18:01.
Third Period—5, Columbus, Roslovic 14 (Laine), 4:04. 6, Columbus, Danforth 9 (Roslovic, Nyquist), 12:34. 7, Detroit, Larkin 31 (Oesterle, Raymond), 15:35. 8, Detroit, Vrana 10 (Suter), 16:33. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 10:25; Larkin, DET (Interference), 18:48; Bertuzzi, DET (Roughing), 18:48; Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 18:48.
Overtime—9, Columbus, Roslovic 15 (Nyquist, Werenski), 3:19. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Columbus 14-8-7-4—33. Detroit 10-15-10-3—38.
Power-play opportunities—Columbus 0 of 5; Detroit 0 of 1.
Goalies—Columbus, Merzlikins 24-19-6 (38 shots-34 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 18-21-9 (33-28).
A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:29.
Referees—Mitch Dunning, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|67
|42
|16
|7
|2
|93
|248
|190
|x-Newfndland
|63
|41
|19
|3
|0
|85
|249
|180
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|219
|226
|Worcester
|67
|31
|30
|4
|2
|68
|218
|231
|Maine
|68
|30
|31
|4
|3
|67
|217
|228
|Adirondack
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|190
|254
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|x-Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|x-Jacksonville
|68
|38
|25
|3
|2
|81
|199
|174
|Greenville
|67
|31
|27
|5
|4
|71
|195
|191
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|South Carolina
|70
|27
|37
|6
|0
|60
|180
|230
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|68
|47
|18
|1
|2
|97
|259
|193
|x-KOMETS
|69
|38
|24
|6
|1
|83
|259
|222
|Wheeling
|68
|35
|29
|4
|0
|74
|236
|236
|Cincinnati
|69
|35
|31
|3
|0
|73
|232
|226
|Kalamazoo
|68
|35
|32
|1
|0
|71
|218
|239
|Indy
|69
|31
|33
|2
|3
|67
|218
|223
|Iowa
|69
|28
|32
|8
|1
|65
|219
|253
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|69
|39
|27
|2
|1
|81
|227
|219
|Rapid City
|68
|34
|23
|6
|5
|79
|225
|220
|Allen
|68
|33
|26
|8
|1
|75
|227
|229
|Tulsa
|69
|35
|28
|3
|3
|76
|215
|210
|Idaho
|69
|36
|30
|2
|1
|75
|210
|178
|Kansas City
|69
|30
|32
|5
|2
|67
|202
|236
|Wichita
|68
|25
|34
|9
|0
|59
|190
|247
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2
Reading 4, Maine 1
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Florida 5, South Carolina 1
Greenville 6, Rapid City 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 6, KOMETS 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 2, OT
Tulsa 8, Wichita 2
Idaho 3, Utah 1
Saturday
Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 3
South Carolina 6, Florida 3
KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4
Reading 5, Maine 3
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3
Indy 6, Iowa 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Utah at Idaho, late
Today
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
KOMETS 5, WINGS 4
|Fort Wayne
|0
|3
|2
|—
|5
|Kalamazoo
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 26 (Bradford, Vallati), 5:44. Penalties—No Penalties
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 15 (Petruzzelli, Brubacher), 5:17. 3, Fort Wayne, McCallum 16 (Siebenaler, Petruzzelli), 7:53. 4, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 27 (Murray, Bradford), 8:32. 5, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 20 (Jones, Busch), 9:01. 6, Kalamazoo, LeBlanc 1 (Lambdin, Murray), 18:48. Penalties—Kennedy Fw (roughing), 18:16; Kattelus Kal (roughing), 18:16.
3rd Period—7, Fort Wayne, McCallum 17 (Corrin, Petruzzelli), 9:51. 8, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 21 (Kennedy, Jones), 11:10. 9, Kalamazoo, Slaker 17 (Taylor, Kattelus), 19:46. Penalties—Corrin Fw (misconduct - inciting), 19:18; Kennedy Fw (roughing), 19:27; Murray Kal (roughing), 19:27.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 9-18-11-38. Kalamazoo 6-12-12-30.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 0; Kalamazoo 0 / 0.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Papirny 1-0-0-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Kalamazoo, Kielly 1-2-1-0 (38 shots-33 saves).
A—5,057.
Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen-Cameron Dykstra, Chad Fuller.
