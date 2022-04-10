The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 0 1 16 10 2
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 8 7
New York 3 2 1 10 10 6
Atlanta 3 1 1 10 9 8
Chicago 2 1 3 9 5 2
Columbus 2 2 2 8 10 7
Toronto FC 2 2 2 8 9 11
CF Montréal 2 3 1 7 11 15
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5
Charlotte FC 2 4 0 6 6 9
Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14
NY City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6
New England 1 4 1 4 8 12
Inter Miami CF 1 4 1 4 6 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 1 1 13 14 6
LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 9 6
Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 9 7
FC Dallas 3 1 2 11 10 4
Houston 3 1 2 11 10 7
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 6
Austin FC 2 1 2 8 13 5
Minn. United 2 1 2 8 5 4
Colorado 2 2 2 8 8 8
Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6
Sporting K.C. 2 5 0 6 5 11
Portland 1 2 3 6 7 11
Vancouver 1 3 1 4 3 9
San Jose 0 4 2 2 9 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

April 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Portland at Vancouver, late

D.C. United at New York City FC, ppd.

Cincinnati at Seattle, ppd.

Today

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

