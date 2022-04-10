TRANSACTIONS

BASEBAL

MLB

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Signed CF Myles Straw to a five-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Jeisson Rosario outright to Somerset (EL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Todd Helton special assistant to the general manager.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the bereavement list. Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Duane Underwood Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Orlando Magics F Admiral Schofield, C Robin Lopez and Charlotte Hornets C Montrezl Harrell for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on April 7 in Charlotte.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Mac McClung to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Matthew Adams to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert to an exclusive rights contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL — Suspended New York Islander F Casey Cizikas one game without pay for a boarding incident on April 8 against Carolina.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Georgi Merkulov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDER — Reassigned F Reece Newkirk from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled RW Hayden Hodgson from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned C Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Nate Clurman one game and fined him an undisclosed amount fro his actions in a game on April 8 against Idaho.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jack Combs from reserve. Placed F Josh Winquist on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Tyler Busch from reserve. Placed F Oliver Cooper on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Canon Pieper and Quinn Ryan. Placed F Seamus Malone on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Jeff Solow from injured reserve then released him.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from reserve. Placed G Hayden Lavigne on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed G Zach Driscoll to the active roster. Activated F Brent Pederson from injured reserve and D Cole Fraser and F Brandon Schultz from reserve. Placed F Mitchell Heard and D Randy Gazzola on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Brody Claeys from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated G Alex D’Orio from injured reserve. Placed D Bo Hanson on reserve and F Shaw Boomhower on injured reserve effective March 28.

COLLEGE

WICHITA ST. — Named Joseph Pierre assistant men’s basketball coach.