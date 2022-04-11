Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|4½
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|19½
|San Antonio
|34
|47
|.420
|21½
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|2½
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|21
|Oklahoma City
|24
|57
|.296
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|x-Golden State
|52
|29
|.642
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|40
|.506
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|52
|.358
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Sunday*
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115
Charlotte 124, Washington 108
Atlanta 130, Houston 114
Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126
Orlando 125, Miami 111
New York 105, Toronto 94
Boston 139, Memphis 110
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106
Chicago 124, Minnesota 120
Golden State at New Orleans, late
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
San Antonio at Dallas, late
Utah at Portland, late
*End of regular season
PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Tuesday
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Play-in Round
Tuesday
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN 134,
INDIANA 126
INDIANA (126): Brissett 10-20 3-4 28, Hield 8-23 0-0 21, Jackson 3-4 1-2 7, Haliburton 7-14 1-1 17, McConnell 5-15 1-2 14, Stephenson 3-8 4-6 10, Taylor 4-7 2-2 10, Washington Jr. 7-11 0-0 18, York 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 47-104 13-19 126.
BROOKLYN (134): Durant 5-17 10-10 20, Edwards 4-7 2-2 10, Drummond 9-9 2-2 20, Brown 8-13 4-5 21, Irving 15-20 1-2 35, Claxton 6-6 2-2 14, Mills 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 52-81 22-25 134.
|Indiana
|29
|31
|34
|32
|—
|126
|Brooklyn
|41
|35
|27
|31
|—
|134
3-Point Goals—Indiana 19-46 (Brissett 5-10, Hield 5-14, Washington Jr. 4-6, McConnell 3-7, Haliburton 2-5, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, York 0-2), Brooklyn 8-22 (Irving 4-6, Mills 2-5, Brown 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Durant 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 30 (Brissett 8), Brooklyn 50 (Drummond 13). Assists—Indiana 32 (Haliburton 10), Brooklyn 30 (Durant 16). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Brooklyn 16. A—17,967 (17,732).
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
April 8
Delaware 124, Motor City 116
Conference Finals
April 9
Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114
April 10
Delaware 143, Raptors 139
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
Tue.: Delaware at Rio Grande Val., 9 p.m.
Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.
x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
WNBA
DRAFT
Today
At New York
First Round
1. Atlanta (from Washington)
2. Indiana
3. Washington (from Atlanta)
4. Indiana (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
5. New York
6. Indiana (from Dallas)
7. Dallas (from Chicago via Dal and Ind)
8. Minnesota (from Pho via N.Y. and Sea)
9. Los Angeles (from Seattle)
10. Indiana (from Minnesota)
11. Las Vegas
12. Connecticut
Second Round
13. Minnesota (from Indiana)
14. Washington (from Atlanta)
15. Atlanta (from Los Angeles)
16. Los Angeles (from Washington)
17. Seattle (from New York)
18. Seattle (from Dallas)
19. Los Angeles (from Chicago via Dallas)
20. Indiana (from Phoenix)
21. Seattle
22. Minnesota
23. Las Vegas
24. Connecticut
Third Round
25. Indiana
26. Phoenix (from Atlanta)
27. Los Angeles
28. Minnesota (from Washington)
29. New York
30. Dallas
31. Dallas (from Chicago)
32. Phoenix
33. Seattle
34. Indiana (from Minnesota)
35. Las Vegas
36. Connecticut
