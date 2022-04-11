BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB y-Boston 51 31 .622 — x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 — x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3 Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7 New York 37 45 .451 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB z-Miami 53 29 .646 — Atlanta 43 39 .524 10 Charlotte 43 39 .524 10 Washington 35 47 .427 18 Orlando 22 60 .268 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 — x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5 Cleveland 44 38 .537 7 Indiana 25 57 .305 26 Detroit 23 59 .280 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Memphis 56 26 .683 — x-Dallas 51 30 .630 4½ New Orleans 36 45 .444 19½ San Antonio 34 47 .420 21½ Houston 20 62 .244 36

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 33 .593 — x-Denver 48 33 .593 — Minnesota 46 36 .561 2½ Portland 27 54 .333 21 Oklahoma City 24 57 .296 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-Phoenix 64 17 .790 — x-Golden State 52 29 .642 12 L.A. Clippers 41 40 .506 23 L.A. Lakers 32 49 .395 32 Sacramento 29 52 .358 35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

Sunday*

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

Golden State at New Orleans, late

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

San Antonio at Dallas, late

Utah at Portland, late

*End of regular season

PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Tuesday

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Play-in Round

Tuesday

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

BROOKLYN 134,

INDIANA 126

INDIANA (126): Brissett 10-20 3-4 28, Hield 8-23 0-0 21, Jackson 3-4 1-2 7, Haliburton 7-14 1-1 17, McConnell 5-15 1-2 14, Stephenson 3-8 4-6 10, Taylor 4-7 2-2 10, Washington Jr. 7-11 0-0 18, York 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 47-104 13-19 126.

BROOKLYN (134): Durant 5-17 10-10 20, Edwards 4-7 2-2 10, Drummond 9-9 2-2 20, Brown 8-13 4-5 21, Irving 15-20 1-2 35, Claxton 6-6 2-2 14, Mills 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 52-81 22-25 134.

Indiana 29 31 34 32 — 126 Brooklyn 41 35 27 31 — 134

3-Point Goals—Indiana 19-46 (Brissett 5-10, Hield 5-14, Washington Jr. 4-6, McConnell 3-7, Haliburton 2-5, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, York 0-2), Brooklyn 8-22 (Irving 4-6, Mills 2-5, Brown 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Durant 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 30 (Brissett 8), Brooklyn 50 (Drummond 13). Assists—Indiana 32 (Haliburton 10), Brooklyn 30 (Durant 16). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Brooklyn 16. A—17,967 (17,732).

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

April 8

Delaware 124, Motor City 116

Conference Finals

April 9

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

April 10

Delaware 143, Raptors 139

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Tue.: Delaware at Rio Grande Val., 9 p.m.

Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.

x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

WNBA

DRAFT

Today

At New York

First Round

1. Atlanta (from Washington)

2. Indiana

3. Washington (from Atlanta)

4. Indiana (from Los Angeles via Dallas)

5. New York

6. Indiana (from Dallas)

7. Dallas (from Chicago via Dal and Ind)

8. Minnesota (from Pho via N.Y. and Sea)

9. Los Angeles (from Seattle)

10. Indiana (from Minnesota)

11. Las Vegas

12. Connecticut

Second Round

13. Minnesota (from Indiana)

14. Washington (from Atlanta)

15. Atlanta (from Los Angeles)

16. Los Angeles (from Washington)

17. Seattle (from New York)

18. Seattle (from Dallas)

19. Los Angeles (from Chicago via Dallas)

20. Indiana (from Phoenix)

21. Seattle

22. Minnesota

23. Las Vegas

24. Connecticut

Third Round

25. Indiana

26. Phoenix (from Atlanta)

27. Los Angeles

28. Minnesota (from Washington)

29. New York

30. Dallas

31. Dallas (from Chicago)

32. Phoenix

33. Seattle

34. Indiana (from Minnesota)

35. Las Vegas

36. Connecticut