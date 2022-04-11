Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|72
|51
|15
|6
|108
|302
|214
|x-Toronto
|72
|47
|19
|6
|100
|277
|221
|Tampa Bay
|72
|44
|20
|8
|96
|239
|204
|Boston
|72
|45
|22
|5
|95
|227
|195
|Detroit
|72
|28
|34
|10
|66
|209
|277
|Buffalo
|74
|26
|37
|11
|63
|203
|264
|Ottawa
|72
|26
|40
|6
|58
|193
|236
|Montreal
|72
|20
|41
|11
|51
|190
|275
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|73
|47
|18
|8
|102
|243
|175
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|225
|187
|Pittsburgh
|74
|42
|22
|10
|94
|243
|205
|Washington
|72
|40
|22
|10
|90
|240
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|33
|29
|9
|75
|195
|196
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|Philadelphia
|72
|23
|38
|11
|57
|188
|256
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|Minnesota
|71
|44
|21
|6
|94
|263
|222
|St. Louis
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|264
|207
|Nashville
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|236
|210
|Dallas
|72
|41
|27
|4
|86
|214
|217
|Winnipeg
|73
|34
|28
|11
|79
|226
|230
|Chicago
|72
|24
|37
|11
|59
|192
|255
|Arizona
|72
|22
|45
|5
|49
|179
|265
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|72
|44
|19
|9
|97
|253
|178
|Edmonton
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|255
|230
|Los Angeles
|74
|38
|26
|10
|86
|212
|214
|Vegas
|73
|40
|29
|4
|84
|234
|216
|Vancouver
|73
|35
|28
|10
|80
|212
|206
|Anaheim
|74
|29
|33
|12
|70
|208
|242
|San Jose
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|186
|228
|Seattle
|72
|23
|43
|6
|52
|186
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 6, Arizona 1
Vancouver 4, San Jose 2
Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO
Sunday
Washington 4, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3
Carolina 5, Anaheim 2
Dallas 6, Chicago 4
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3
Today
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
DALLAS 6, CHICAGO 4
|Dallas
|2
|3
|1
|—
|6
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Dallas, Benn 18 (Heiskanen, Suter), 4:14 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kurashev 6 (Kane), 8:09. 3, Chicago, Toews 11 (Kane, Dach), 11:24 (pp). 4, Dallas, Pavelski 27 (Seguin, Klingberg), 13:45 (pp). Penalties—Stillman, CHI (Kneeing), 2:15; Faksa, DAL (Interference), 9:47; DeBrincat, CHI (Interference), 12:13; Hintz, DAL (Interference), 15:54.
Second Period—5, Dallas, Hintz 31 (Pavelski), 1:47. 6, Chicago, Katchouk 3 (R.Johnson, Gustafsson), 9:11. 7, Dallas, Robertson 33 (Hintz), 11:13. 8, Dallas, Robertson 34 (Hintz, Suter), 14:32. Penalties—None.
Third Period—9, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Heiskanen, Benn), 15:25. 10, Chicago, Dach 9 (Lafferty, Entwistle), 17:03. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 10-10-10—30. Chicago 13-12-15—40.
Power-play opportunities—Dallas 2 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—Dallas, Oettinger 26-13-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Delia 1-2-0 (10-9), Chicago, Lankinen 4-12-6 (20-15).
A—18,809 (19,717). T—2:25.
Referees—Frederick L’Ecuyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Mark Shewchyk.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|68
|43
|16
|7
|2
|95
|250
|191
|x-Newfndlnd
|64
|41
|20
|3
|0
|85
|253
|185
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|219
|226
|Worcester
|68
|31
|31
|4
|2
|68
|222
|237
|Maine
|69
|30
|31
|5
|3
|68
|218
|230
|Adirondack
|67
|27
|37
|3
|0
|57
|196
|258
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|x-Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|x-Jacksonville
|68
|38
|25
|3
|2
|81
|199
|174
|Greenville
|68
|32
|27
|5
|4
|73
|202
|197
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|S. Carolina
|70
|27
|37
|6
|0
|60
|180
|230
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Toledo
|69
|47
|19
|1
|2
|97
|261
|196
|x-KOMETS
|70
|38
|25
|6
|1
|83
|260
|224
|Wheeling
|69
|36
|29
|4
|0
|76
|239
|238
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|31
|3
|0
|75
|237
|230
|Kalamazoo
|69
|36
|32
|1
|0
|73
|220
|240
|Indy
|69
|31
|33
|2
|3
|67
|218
|223
|Iowa
|69
|28
|32
|8
|1
|65
|219
|253
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Utah
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|231
|219
|Rapid City
|69
|34
|24
|6
|5
|79
|231
|227
|Tulsa
|69
|35
|28
|3
|3
|76
|215
|210
|Allen
|69
|33
|27
|8
|1
|75
|230
|234
|Idaho
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|210
|182
|Kansas City
|69
|30
|32
|5
|2
|67
|202
|236
|Wichita
|69
|26
|34
|9
|0
|61
|195
|250
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday
Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 3
South Carolina 6, Florida 3
KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4
Reading 5, Maine 3
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3
Indy 6, Iowa 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Utah 4, Idaho 0
Sunday
Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4
Adirondack 6, Worcester 4
Kalamazoo 2, KOMETS 1
Reading 2, Maine 1, OT
Greenville 7, Rapid City 6
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
Wichita 5, Allen 3
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd.
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
WINGS 2, KOMETS 1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Kalamazoo
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Sorenson Kal (tripping), 4:07; Iacopelli Kal (slashing), 8:59; Graber Fw (tripping), 15:04.
2nd Period—1, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 21 (Sorenson, Blaney), 11:22. Penalties-Gorsuch Kal (delay of game), 1:08; Masonius Fw (roughing, roughing), 6:54; Humitz Kal (roughing), 6:54; served by Kennedy Fw (bench - too many men), 13:05.
3rd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Blaney 12 (Lambdin, Gorsuch), 18:38 (EN). 3, Fort Wayne, Kennedy 1 (Barnaby, Kielb), 19:00. Penalties-McCallum Fw (high-sticking), 0:16; Jones Fw (hooking), 7:22.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 18-12-5-35. Kalamazoo 7-10-16-33.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 3; Kalamazoo 0 / 5.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 21-8-3-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 23-22-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves).
A—2,686.
Referee—Alex Normandin.
Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Kyle Bushee.
