NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 Winnipeg 73 34 28 11 79 226 230 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 6, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Sunday

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Today

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

DALLAS 6, CHICAGO 4

Dallas 2 3 1 — 6 Chicago 2 1 1 — 4

First Period—1, Dallas, Benn 18 (Heiskanen, Suter), 4:14 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kurashev 6 (Kane), 8:09. 3, Chicago, Toews 11 (Kane, Dach), 11:24 (pp). 4, Dallas, Pavelski 27 (Seguin, Klingberg), 13:45 (pp). Penalties—Stillman, CHI (Kneeing), 2:15; Faksa, DAL (Interference), 9:47; DeBrincat, CHI (Interference), 12:13; Hintz, DAL (Interference), 15:54.

Second Period—5, Dallas, Hintz 31 (Pavelski), 1:47. 6, Chicago, Katchouk 3 (R.Johnson, Gustafsson), 9:11. 7, Dallas, Robertson 33 (Hintz), 11:13. 8, Dallas, Robertson 34 (Hintz, Suter), 14:32. Penalties—None.

Third Period—9, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Heiskanen, Benn), 15:25. 10, Chicago, Dach 9 (Lafferty, Entwistle), 17:03. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Dallas 10-10-10—30. Chicago 13-12-15—40.

Power-play opportunities—Dallas 2 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—Dallas, Oettinger 26-13-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Delia 1-2-0 (10-9), Chicago, Lankinen 4-12-6 (20-15).

A—18,809 (19,717). T—2:25.

Referees—Frederick L’Ecuyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Mark Shewchyk.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 68 43 16 7 2 95 250 191 x-Newfndlnd 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185 Trois-Rivieres 65 31 28 5 1 68 219 226 Worcester 68 31 31 4 2 68 222 237 Maine 69 30 31 5 3 68 218 230 Adirondack 67 27 37 3 0 57 196 258

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 x-Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 x-Jacksonville 68 38 25 3 2 81 199 174 Greenville 68 32 27 5 4 73 202 197 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 S. Carolina 70 27 37 6 0 60 180 230 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Toledo 69 47 19 1 2 97 261 196 x-KOMETS 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224 Wheeling 69 36 29 4 0 76 239 238 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 69 36 32 1 0 73 220 240 Indy 69 31 33 2 3 67 218 223 Iowa 69 28 32 8 1 65 219 253

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 Rapid City 69 34 24 6 5 79 231 227 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Allen 69 33 27 8 1 75 230 234 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 69 26 34 9 0 61 195 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 3

South Carolina 6, Florida 3

KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4

Reading 5, Maine 3

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Utah 4, Idaho 0

Sunday

Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4

Adirondack 6, Worcester 4

Kalamazoo 2, KOMETS 1

Reading 2, Maine 1, OT

Greenville 7, Rapid City 6

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Wichita 5, Allen 3

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd.

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

WINGS 2, KOMETS 1

Fort Wayne 0 0 1 — 1 Kalamazoo 0 1 1 — 2

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Sorenson Kal (tripping), 4:07; Iacopelli Kal (slashing), 8:59; Graber Fw (tripping), 15:04.

2nd Period—1, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 21 (Sorenson, Blaney), 11:22. Penalties-Gorsuch Kal (delay of game), 1:08; Masonius Fw (roughing, roughing), 6:54; Humitz Kal (roughing), 6:54; served by Kennedy Fw (bench - too many men), 13:05.

3rd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Blaney 12 (Lambdin, Gorsuch), 18:38 (EN). 3, Fort Wayne, Kennedy 1 (Barnaby, Kielb), 19:00. Penalties-McCallum Fw (high-sticking), 0:16; Jones Fw (hooking), 7:22.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 18-12-5-35. Kalamazoo 7-10-16-33.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 3; Kalamazoo 0 / 5.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 21-8-3-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 23-22-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves).

A—2,686.

Referee—Alex Normandin.

Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Kyle Bushee.