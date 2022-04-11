Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at St. Louis
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+170
|at Philadelphia
|-145
|NY Mets
|+125
|at Atlanta
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at San Francisco
|-145
|San Diego
|+125
American League
|at Kansas City
|-112
|Cleveland
|-107
|Boston
|-112
|at Detroit
|-107
|at Tampa Bay
|-209
|Oakland
|+175
|at NY Yankees
|-115
|Toronto
|-105
|at Minnesota
|-127
|Seattle
|+108
Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-149
|at Baltimore
|+129
|at Texas
|-116
|Colorado
|-104
|at LA Angels
|-139
|Miami
|+119
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Winnipeg
|-150
|at Montreal
|+125
