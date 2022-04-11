The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at St. Louis -200 Pittsburgh +170
at Philadelphia -145 NY Mets +125
at Atlanta OFF Washington OFF
at San Francisco -145 San Diego +125

American League

at Kansas City -112 Cleveland -107
Boston -112 at Detroit -107
at Tampa Bay -209 Oakland +175
at NY Yankees -115 Toronto -105
at Minnesota -127 Seattle +108

Interleague

Milwaukee -149 at Baltimore +129
at Texas -116 Colorado -104
at LA Angels -139 Miami +119

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -150 at Montreal +125

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  