Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|1
|16
|10
|2
|Orlando City
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|7
|New York
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|9
|Charlotte FC
|3
|4
|0
|9
|7
|9
|Chicago
|2
|1
|3
|9
|5
|2
|Columbus
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|7
|Toronto FC
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|11
|CF Montréal
|2
|3
|1
|7
|11
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|6
|8
|14
|N.Y. City FC
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|New England
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|12
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|1
|1
|13
|14
|6
|LA Galaxy
|4
|2
|0
|12
|9
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|7
|Austin FC
|3
|1
|2
|11
|14
|5
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|4
|Houston
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|7
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|6
|Portland
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Minn. United
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|5
|Seattle
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|6
|Sporting K.C.
|2
|5
|0
|6
|5
|11
|Vancouver
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|12
|San Jose
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
April 9
Orlando City 1, Chicago 0
Miami 3, New England 2
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2
FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Houston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Portland 3, Vancouver 2
D.C. United at New York City FC, ppd.
Cincinnati at Seattle, ppd.
April 10
Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0
Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0
Saturday
Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
