Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Whitlock on a four-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran. Placed LHP Jose Quijada on the IL, retroactive to April 8. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Skye Bolt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Bradley Zimmer on the active roster. Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Weaver on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Outrighted LHP Caleb Baragar and RHP Humberto Mejia to Reno.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP John Brebbia on the bereavement list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 10-day IL.
Minor League
Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Nelson Gonzalez.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS Signed C Marshall Skinner.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Jalen Miller to Lexington (Atlantic).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OF Carlos Machado and RHP Ryan McKay.
BASKETBALL
NBA
BROOKLYN NETS — Singed F Kessler Edwards to a rest-of-season contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Singed G Trent Forrest.
HOCKEY
NHL
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Andy Adreoff to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed F Bobby Brink to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Matt Beniers to a three-year, entry-level contract.
