Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|L-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|2-1
|1-0
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|—
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|W-1
|1-0
|0-3
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-1
|0-0
|1-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|—
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|—
|2-2
|W-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|—
|2-2
|W-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|—
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|—
|2-2
|W-2
|2-2
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|—
|2-2
|W-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|—
|2-2
|L-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-1
|1-3
|0-0
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
Today
Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Romero 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 inn.
Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota 4, Seattle 0
Miami at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chi White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|3-1
|0-0
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|—
|3-2
|L-2
|0-0
|3-2
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|L-2
|2-3
|0-0
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|W-2
|1-3
|1-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|—
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|—
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-0
|1-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-3
|2-1
|1-0
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|—
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
Today
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Monday
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Washington 11, Atlanta 2
Miami at L.A. Angels, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 3, BOSTON 1
|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Araúz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trklsn ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|Detroit
|100
|000
|02x—3
LOB—Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B—Devers (2), Cabrera (1), Schoop (2). HR—Martinez (1), Báez (1). SF—Cabrera (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Wacha
|4 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Strahm
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brasier
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Detroit
|Manning
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:50. A—11,840 (41,083).
CLEVELAND 10,
KANSAS CITY 7
|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Mrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Kwan lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bintendi lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clment ph-2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Cleveland
|200
|200
|231—10
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|102—7
E—Ramírez (1). DP—Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1. LOB—Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Miller 2 (3). 3B—Kwan (1). HR—Mercado (2), Benintendi (1). SB—Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). S—Hedges (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Civale
|3 1/3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Stephan
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw H,1
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sandlin H,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Kansas City
|Hernández
|4 1/3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Snider
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brentz L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Staumont
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Clarke
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP—Brentz. Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:37. A—8,971 (37,903).
TORONTO 3,
N.Y. YANKEES 0
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|LMhu 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Dnldsn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Toronto
|002
|000
|100—3
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B—Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR—Springer (2). SB—Espinal (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Manoah W,1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Richards H,1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cimber H,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S,3-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taillon L,0-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|King
|2 2/3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Marinaccio
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal). Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—3:03. A—26,211 (47,309).
OAKLAND 13,
TAMPA BAY 2
|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Ramirez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|McKinney 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt dh-c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Neuse 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Phillips rf-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|13
|13
|12
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Oakland
|440
|100
|004—13
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010—2
E—Walls (1), Franco (1). DP—Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Andrus (3), Pinder (1), Franco (2). 3B—Murphy (1). HR—Brown (2), Pinder (2), Andrus (1), Neuse (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Blackburn W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Jackson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Puk
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Grimm
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tampa Bay
|Patiño L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mazza
|3
|7
|8
|6
|1
|4
|Feyereisen
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|2
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
Mazza pitched to 6 batters in the 4th. HBP—Patiño (Murphy). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:00. A—9,139 (25,000).
INTERLEAGUE
BALTIMORE 2,
MILWAUKEE 0
|Milwaukee
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Petrson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x—2
E—Brosseau (1), Adames (2). DP—Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB—Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B—Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). SB—Mateo (2), Hiura (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Houser L,0-1
|3 2/3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Ashby
|3 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Gustave
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Baltimore
|Zimmermann
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bauman W,1-0
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tate H,1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora. T—3:24. A—44,461 (45,971).
COLORADO 6,
TEXAS 4, 10 INN.
|Colorado
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joe dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|García cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|W.Clhun ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|White lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|6
|14
|4
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Colorado
|100
|000
|111
|2—6
|Texas
|000
|120
|001
|0—4
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Colorado
|Gomber
|4 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Lawrence
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Goudeau S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Texas
|Hearn
|4
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush H,1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Martin BS,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Holland L,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP--Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP--Bush. Umpires--Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T--4:01. A--35,052 (40,300).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PHILADELPHIA 5,
N.Y. METS 4
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Schwarbr lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cstlanos dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cmrgo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|New York
|300
|000
|100—4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|05x—5
E—Bohm 3 (3). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR—Realmuto (1). SB—McCann (1). S—Nimmo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterson
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|May
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rodríguez
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lugo L,0-1
|1/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Philadelphia
|Suárez
|2 2/3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Nelson
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dmíngz W,1-0
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane. T—3:05. A—22,317 (42,792).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|West Michigan (Det.)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Lansing (Oakland)
|0
|2
|.333
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|South Bend (Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Beloit (Miami)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story