Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
Toronto 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
New York 2 2 .500 1 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
Baltimore 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 W-1 1-0 0-3
Boston 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Detroit 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-1 2-2 0-0
Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-2 2-2 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
Oakland 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Seattle 2 2 .500 1 2-2 L-2 0-0 2-2
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0
Texas 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

Today

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Romero 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Monday

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 inn.

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

Miami at L.A. Angels, late

Wednesday

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chi White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
New York 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 L-2 0-0 3-2
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Washington 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-2 1-3 1-0
Miami 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 3 1 .750 3-1 W-3 2-1 1-0
San Diego 3 1 .750 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½ 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

Today

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

Miami at L.A. Angels, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 3, BOSTON 1

Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Meadows lf 4 2 2 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 2
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 1
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Castro 1b 2 0 1 0
Araúz 2b 3 0 0 0 Trklsn ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
Baddoo cf 2 0 0 0
Haase ph 1 0 0 0
Reyes cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 31 3 8 3
Boston 000 010 000—1
Detroit 100 000 02x—3

LOB—Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B—Devers (2), Cabrera (1), Schoop (2). HR—Martinez (1), Báez (1). SF—Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Wacha 4 1/3 2 1 1 3 4
Strahm 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
M.Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Davis L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Brasier 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
Valdez 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Manning 6 1 1 1 0 2
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:50. A—11,840 (41,083).

CLEVELAND 10,

KANSAS CITY 7

Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 4 2 1 0 Mrifield rf 5 0 2 1
Kwan lf 3 2 1 3 Witt Jr. 3b 4 2 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 Bintendi lf 3 2 3 3
Reyes dh 5 0 2 1 Perez c 4 0 2 1
Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Miller 1b 5 2 3 0 Dozier dh 4 0 0 1
Mercado rf 5 1 1 3 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0
Giménez 2b 2 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 0 0
Clment ph-2b 2 2 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 1
Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 13 9 Totals 35 7 9 7
Cleveland 200 200 231—10
Kansas City 001 300 102—7

E—Ramírez (1). DP—Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1. LOB—Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Miller 2 (3). 3B—Kwan (1). HR—Mercado (2), Benintendi (1). SB—Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). S—Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Civale 3 1/3 4 4 2 3 3
Stephan 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Allen W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Shaw H,1 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
Sandlin H,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Clase 1 1 2 2 1 1

Kansas City

Hernández 4 1/3 6 4 4 2 1
Snider 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brentz L,0-1 2/3 1 2 2 1 1
Staumont 2/3 3 2 2 1 1
Barlow 1/3 1 1 1 1 0
Clarke 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Payamps 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP—Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP—Brentz. Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:37. A—8,971 (37,903).

TORONTO 3,

N.Y. YANKEES 0

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 5 1 3 3 LMhu 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 3 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 2 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Collins dh 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
Biggio ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 1 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 2 3 0 Dnldsn 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 29 0 4 0
Toronto 002 000 100—3
New York 000 000 000—0

DP—Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B—Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR—Springer (2). SB—Espinal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

New York

Manoah W,1-0 6 1 0 0 4 7
Richards H,1 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Cimber H,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Romano S,3-3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Taillon L,0-1 5 5 2 2 0 6
King 2 2/3 5 1 1 0 3
Marinaccio 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal). Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—3:03. A—26,211 (47,309).

OAKLAND 13,

TAMPA BAY 2

Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 5 1 2 0 B.Lowe dh 3 0 1 0
Andrus ss 5 2 3 3 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0
Smith ss 0 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 2 3 0
McKinney 1b 4 1 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 2 1
Grimm p 0 0 0 0 J.Lowe lf-rf 4 0 0 1
Brown rf 4 1 1 3 Mejía c 4 0 1 0
Pinder lf 5 2 2 1 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Vogt dh-c 4 1 0 0 Walls 2b 4 0 1 0
Neuse 3b 5 2 3 4 Phillips rf-p 4 0 0 0
Pache cf 5 2 1 0
Totals 41 13 13 12 Totals 35 2 8 2
Oakland 440 100 004—13
Tampa Bay 000 001 010—2

E—Walls (1), Franco (1). DP—Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Andrus (3), Pinder (1), Franco (2). 3B—Murphy (1). HR—Brown (2), Pinder (2), Andrus (1), Neuse (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland

Blackburn W,1-0 5 3 0 0 1 7
Jackson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Puk 2 2 1 1 0 3
Grimm 1 1 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay

Patiño L,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Mazza 3 7 8 6 1 4
Feyereisen 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips 2 3 4 4 2 0

Mazza pitched to 6 batters in the 4th. HBP—Patiño (Murphy). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:00. A—9,139 (25,000).

INTERLEAGUE

BALTIMORE 2,

MILWAUKEE 0

Milwaukee Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 0 1 2
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Mntcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Yelich dh 3 0 1 0 Santander rf 2 0 2 0
Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 1 1 0
Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
Petrson ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 2 6 2
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 020 000 00x—2

E—Brosseau (1), Adames (2). DP—Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB—Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B—Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). SB—Mateo (2), Hiura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Houser L,0-1 3 2/3 4 2 2 3 3
Ashby 3 1/3 2 0 0 2 4
Gustave 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Milner 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore

Zimmermann 4 3 0 0 2 4
Bauman W,1-0 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 3
Tate H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Pérez H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
López S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora. T—3:24. A—44,461 (45,971).

COLORADO 6,

TEXAS 4, 10 INN.

Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joe dh 5 1 2 1 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 Seager ss 5 1 1 0
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0
Bryant lf 5 2 2 0 García cf 3 1 2 2
Cron 1b 5 1 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Solak lf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Hilliard pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Clbrson 3b 3 1 1 0
Iglesias ss 5 1 4 1 W.Clhun ph 1 1 1 1

E—Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). DP—Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB—Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B—Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B—Cron (1). HR—Cron (2), Joe (2), W.Calhoun (1).

White lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 6 14 4 Totals 36 4 9 4
Colorado 100 000 111 2—6
Texas 000 120 001 0—4
IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado

Gomber 4 2/3 4 3 3 2 4
Lawrence 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard W,1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1
Goudeau S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Texas

Hearn 4 8 1 1 1 6
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0
Santana H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bush H,1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Martin BS,0-1 2/3 1 1 0 1 0
Patton 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 3
Holland L,0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1

Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP--Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP--Bush. Umpires--Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T--4:01. A--35,052 (40,300).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILADELPHIA 5,

N.Y. METS 4

New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 Schwarbr lf 4 1 0 1
Marte rf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 Cstlanos dh 3 1 1 0
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 1
Canha lf 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 1 1 1 0
Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 1 0 0 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0
Cmrgo 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
New York 300 000 100—4
Philadelphia 000 000 05x—5

E—Bohm 3 (3). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR—Realmuto (1). SB—McCann (1). S—Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Walker 2 0 0 0 0 4
Peterson 4 3 0 0 2 3
May 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rodríguez 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Lugo L,0-1 1/3 2 2 2 1 1

Philadelphia

Suárez 2 2/3 5 3 3 1 1
Nelson 4 1 1 1 1 2
Dmíngz W,1-0 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Hand S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane. T—3:05. A—22,317 (42,792).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Lake County (Cleve.) 2 1 .667
West Michigan (Det.) 2 1 .667
Dayton (Cincinnati) 2 1 .667
TINCAPS (San Diego) 1 2 .333 1
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 1 2 .333 1
Lansing (Oakland) 0 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 3 0 1.000
Quad Cities (Kan. City) 2 1 .667 1
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 2 1 .667 1
Peoria (St. Louis) 1 2 .333 2
South Bend (Cubs) 1 2 .333 2
Beloit (Miami) 0 3 .000 3

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday

Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

