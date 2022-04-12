ab r h bi ab r h bi

Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 Schwarbr lf 4 1 0 1

Marte rf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2

Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Harper rf 3 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 Cstlanos dh 3 1 1 0

Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1

Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 1

Canha lf 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0

Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 1 1 1 0

Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0

McCann c 3 1 0 0 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0

Cmrgo 3b 1 0 1 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 5 8 5 New York 300 000 100—4 Philadelphia 000 000 05x—5

E—Bohm 3 (3). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR—Realmuto (1). SB—McCann (1). S—Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Walker 2 0 0 0 0 4 Peterson 4 3 0 0 2 3 May 1 1 1 1 1 0 Rodríguez 2/3 2 2 2 0 1 Lugo L,0-1 1/3 2 2 2 1 1

Philadelphia

Suárez 2 2/3 5 3 3 1 1 Nelson 4 1 1 1 1 2 Dmíngz W,1-0 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1 Hand S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane. T—3:05. A—22,317 (42,792).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Lake County (Cleve.) 2 1 .667 — West Michigan (Det.) 2 1 .667 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 2 1 .667 — TINCAPS (San Diego) 1 2 .333 1 Great Lakes (Dodgers) 1 2 .333 1 Lansing (Oakland) 0 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 3 0 1.000 — Quad Cities (Kan. City) 2 1 .667 1 Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 2 1 .667 1 Peoria (St. Louis) 1 2 .333 2 South Bend (Cubs) 1 2 .333 2 Beloit (Miami) 0 3 .000 3

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday

Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

