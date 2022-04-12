BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB y-Boston 51 31 .622 — x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 — x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3 Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7 New York 37 45 .451 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB z-Miami 53 29 .646 — Atlanta 43 39 .524 10 Charlotte 43 39 .524 10 Washington 35 47 .427 18 Orlando 22 60 .268 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 — x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5 Cleveland 44 38 .537 7 Indiana 25 57 .305 26 Detroit 23 59 .280 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Memphis 56 26 .683 — x-Dallas 52 30 .634 4 New Orleans 36 46 .439 20 San Antonio 34 48 .415 22 Houston 20 62 .244 36

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Utah 49 33 .598 — x-Denver 48 34 .585 1 Minnesota 46 36 .561 3 Portland 27 55 .329 22 Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 25

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-Phoenix 64 18 .780 — x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11 L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22 L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31 Sacramento 30 52 .366 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

Sunday*

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

Golden State 128, New Orleans 107

L.A. Lakers 146 Denver 141, OT

L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120

Utah 111, Portland 80

*End of regular season

PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Today

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wstern Conference Play-in Round

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wstern Conference Play-in Round

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Eastern Conf. Play-in Second Round

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD

Western Conf. Play-in Second Round

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference

Sunday, April 17

East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD

East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD

Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday, April 17

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD

West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

April 8

Delaware 124, Motor City 116

Conference Finals

April 9

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

April 10

Delaware 143, Raptors 139

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Today.: Delaware at Rio Grnd Val., 9 p.m.

Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.

x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

WNBA

DRAFT SELECTIONS

Selections from the WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:

First Round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU.

14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan.

16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville.

17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, NC State.

18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech.

19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn.

20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina.

21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn.

22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, NC State.

23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech.

24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor.

Third Round

25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson St.

26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame.

27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii.

28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota.

29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali.

30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware.

31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida.

32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI.

33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia.

34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana.

35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU.

36. Connecticut, Kiara Smith, Florida.

NO. 1 SELECTIONS

2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta, Kentucky

2021: Charli Collier, Dallas, C, Texas

2020: Sabrina Ionescu, New York, G, Oregon

2019: Jackie Young, Las Vegas, G, Notre Dame

2018: A’Ja Wilson, Las Vegas, C, South Carolina

2017: Kelsey Plum, San Antonio, G, Washington

2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle, F, UConn

2015: Jewell Loyd, Seattle, G, Notre Dame

2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut, F, Stanford

2013: Brittney Griner, Phoenix, C, Baylor

2012: Nnemkadi Ogwumike, Los Angeles, F, Stanford