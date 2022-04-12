Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|x-Dallas
|52
|30
|.634
|4
|New Orleans
|36
|46
|.439
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|48
|.415
|22
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Utah
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|Portland
|27
|55
|.329
|22
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|18
|.780
|—
|x-Golden State
|53
|29
|.646
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|49
|.402
|31
|Sacramento
|30
|52
|.366
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Sunday*
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115
Charlotte 124, Washington 108
Atlanta 130, Houston 114
Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126
Orlando 125, Miami 111
New York 105, Toronto 94
Boston 139, Memphis 110
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106
Chicago 124, Minnesota 120
Golden State 128, New Orleans 107
L.A. Lakers 146 Denver 141, OT
L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88
Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109
Dallas 130, San Antonio 120
Utah 111, Portland 80
*End of regular season
PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Today
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wstern Conference Play-in Round
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wstern Conference Play-in Round
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Eastern Conf. Play-in Second Round
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD
Western Conf. Play-in Second Round
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Sunday, April 17
East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD
East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD
Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Sunday, April 17
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
April 8
Delaware 124, Motor City 116
Conference Finals
April 9
Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114
April 10
Delaware 143, Raptors 139
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
Today.: Delaware at Rio Grnd Val., 9 p.m.
Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.
x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
WNBA
DRAFT SELECTIONS
Selections from the WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:
First Round
1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.
2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.
3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.
4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.
5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.
6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.
7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.
8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.
9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.
10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.
11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.
12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.
Second Round
13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU.
14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn.
15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan.
16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville.
17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, NC State.
18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech.
19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn.
20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina.
21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn.
22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, NC State.
23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech.
24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor.
Third Round
25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson St.
26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame.
27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii.
28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota.
29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali.
30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware.
31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida.
32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI.
33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia.
34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana.
35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU.
36. Connecticut, Kiara Smith, Florida.
NO. 1 SELECTIONS
2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta, Kentucky
2021: Charli Collier, Dallas, C, Texas
2020: Sabrina Ionescu, New York, G, Oregon
2019: Jackie Young, Las Vegas, G, Notre Dame
2018: A’Ja Wilson, Las Vegas, C, South Carolina
2017: Kelsey Plum, San Antonio, G, Washington
2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle, F, UConn
2015: Jewell Loyd, Seattle, G, Notre Dame
2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut, F, Stanford
2013: Brittney Griner, Phoenix, C, Baylor
2012: Nnemkadi Ogwumike, Los Angeles, F, Stanford
