NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 Winnipeg 73 34 28 11 79 226 230 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Monday

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Today

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 68 43 16 7 2 95 250 191 x-Newfndland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185 Trois-Rivieres 65 31 28 5 1 68 219 226 Worcester 68 31 31 4 2 68 222 237 Maine 69 30 31 5 3 68 218 230 Adirondack 67 27 37 3 0 57 196 258

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 x-Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 x-Jacksonville 68 38 25 3 2 81 199 174 Greenville 68 32 27 5 4 73 202 197 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 South Carolina 70 27 37 6 0 60 180 230 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 69 47 19 1 2 97 261 196 x-Fort Wayne 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224 Wheeling 69 36 29 4 0 76 239 238 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 69 36 32 1 0 73 220 240 Indy 69 31 33 2 3 67 218 223 Iowa 69 28 32 8 1 65 219 253

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 Rapid City 69 34 24 6 5 79 231 227 Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210 Allen 69 33 27 8 1 75 230 234 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236 Wichita 69 26 34 9 0 61 195 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday

Cincinnati 5, Newfoundland 4

Adirondack 6, Worcester 4

Kalamazoo 2, KOMETS 1

Reading 2, Maine 1, OT

Greenville 7, Rapid City 6

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Wichita 5, Allen 3

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd.

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled