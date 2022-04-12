The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -111 at Pittsburgh -109
at Philadelphia -162 NY Mets +140
at Atlanta -155 Washington +135
San Diego -125 at San Francisco +105

American League

Boston -132 at Detroit +113
at Chicago WS -132 Seattle +113
at Tampa Bay -208 Oakland +175
at NY Yankees -123 Toronto +103

Interleague

Cleveland -118 at Cincinnati -101
Milwaukee -167 at Baltimore +148
at LA Angels -142 Miami +120
LA Dodgers -142 at Minnesota +122
at St. Louis -186 Kansas City +163
at Texas -140 Colorado +120
Houston -152 at Arizona +130

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Brooklyn (228½) Cleveland
at Minnesota 3 (230) LA Clippers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Boston -146 St. Louis +122
at Toronto -465 Buffalo +350
at Florida -410 Anaheim +315
Carolina -134 at NY Rangers +112
at Washington -245 Philadelphia +198
at Detroit -130 Ottawa +108
Pittsburgh -126 at NY Islanders +105
at Nashville -200 San Jose +164
at Minnesota -144 Edmonton +120
Los Angeles -144 at Chicago +120
at Calgary -430 Seattle +330
Tampa Bay -176 at Dallas +146
Vegas -137 at Vancouver +114
New Jersey -138 at Arizona +116

