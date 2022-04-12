Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Dean Kremer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Optioned LF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Gabe Klobosits off waivers from Washington.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman and added to the active roster. Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Josh Palacios for assignment.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Hunter Harvey and Josh Rogers from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced G Destiny Slocum has cleared waivers.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DL Calais Campbell.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Matthew Adams and CB Tavon Young.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tre Flowers.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed. Re-signed QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke. Waived OT Cody Conway.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed P Jack Fox.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Marlon Mack.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Dylan Moses. Re-signed LB Jamir Jones and DB Andrew Ingard.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Tashawn Bower to a one-year contract. Released OT Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation. Re-signed TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Greg Joseph to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner to one-year contracts. Released DL Maurice Hurst.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed K Joey Slye to a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Nick Cicek to a two-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted LW Mikey Eyssimont from Manitoba (AHL).
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Xavier Bernard and F Carlos Fornaris from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley and D Greg Campbell on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Eric Butte to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Anthony DeLuca from reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Alex Gilmour on injured reserve.
