TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Dean Kremer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Optioned LF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Gabe Klobosits off waivers from Washington.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman and added to the active roster. Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Josh Palacios for assignment.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Hunter Harvey and Josh Rogers from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced G Destiny Slocum has cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DL Calais Campbell.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Matthew Adams and CB Tavon Young.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tre Flowers.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed. Re-signed QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke. Waived OT Cody Conway.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed P Jack Fox.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Marlon Mack.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Dylan Moses. Re-signed LB Jamir Jones and DB Andrew Ingard.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Tashawn Bower to a one-year contract. Released OT Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation. Re-signed TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Greg Joseph to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner to one-year contracts. Released DL Maurice Hurst.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed K Joey Slye to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Nick Cicek to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted LW Mikey Eyssimont from Manitoba (AHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Xavier Bernard and F Carlos Fornaris from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley and D Greg Campbell on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Eric Butte to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Anthony DeLuca from reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Alex Gilmour on injured reserve.