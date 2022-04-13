Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON 5, DETROIT 3
|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trkelsn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Boston
|000
|003
|020—5
|Detroit
|003
|000
|000—3
E—Verdugo (1), Baddoo (1). DP—Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 6, Detroit 3. 2B—Hernández 2 (2), Martinez (3), Torkelson (1), Báez (1), Baddoo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Hill
|4 1/3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Sawamura
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock W,1-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Detroit
|Alexander
|5 1/3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|J.Barnes BS,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange L,0-1
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Vest
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—2:49. A—15,781.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,
SEATTLE 2
|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mndc pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Harrison 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001—2
|Chicago
|001
|001
|01x—3
E—Crawford (1). DP—Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B—Toro (1). HR—Suárez (1), Robert (1). SB—Robert 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Seattle
|Brash L,0-1
|5 1/3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Festa
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Steckenrider
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
Chicago
|Velasquez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Sousa
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|López W,1-0
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer H,2
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Graveman H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,1-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
WP—Festa, Sousa. Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion. T—3:22. A—36,948 (40,615).
N.Y. YANKEES 4,
TORONTO 0
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dnldsn 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMhieu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Chapmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Heineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kner-Flfa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|020
|100
|01x—4
E—Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B—Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR—Hicks (1). SB—Springer (1). SF—Stanton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Kikuchi L,0-1
|3 1/3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Phelps
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kay
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
New York
|Cortes Jr.
|4 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Holmes W,1-0
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loáisiga H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel. T—3:07. A—25,068 (47,309).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|—
|4-1
|W-1
|4-1
|0-0
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|—
|3-2
|W-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|—
|3-2
|L-1
|2-1
|1-1
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Baltimore
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|2
|1-4
|L-1
|1-1
|0-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-3
|1-0
|2-1
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|—
|3-2
|W-3
|0-0
|3-2
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|L-1
|2-3
|0-0
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|2-2
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|W-2
|3-3
|0-0
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|L-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|0-0
|2-3
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
Today
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
Boston 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, late
Houston at Arizona, late
Thursday
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|—
|4-2
|W-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|3-3
|0-0
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|2
|2-4
|L-1
|1-3
|1-1
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|2½
|1-4
|L-3
|0-0
|1-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|2-1
|1-0
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1½
|2-3
|L-1
|0-1
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1½
|2-3
|W-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|2
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|—
|4-1
|W-4
|0-0
|4-1
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|—
|3-1
|W-3
|2-1
|1-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|1
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1½
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|2
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
Today
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 16, Washington 4
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, late
Houston at Arizona, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Thursday
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
CLEVELAND 10,
CINCINNATI 5
|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kwan lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Stphnsn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Mstkas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Fraley dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|006—10
|Cincinnati
|000
|004
|001—5
E—Mahle (1). DP—Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B—Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B—Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR—Giménez (1), Ramírez (2), Naquin (1). SB—Straw (3). SF—Kwan (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Bieber
|5 1/3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Gose BS,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hentges
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|Mahle
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Hoffman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Santillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland L,0-1
|1/3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Duarte
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP—Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP—Hentges (2), Mahle. Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine. T—3:30. A—43,036 (42,319).
L.A. ANGELS 4,
MIAMI 3
|Miami
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|De La Cruz lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wendle ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wade pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 3b-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Adell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chshlm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Rjs ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|Miami
|001
|000
|200—3
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|001—4
E—Adell (1), Rendon (2). DP—Miami 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Miami 8, Los Angeles 3. 3B—Mayfield (1). HR—Chisholm Jr. (2), Rendon (1). SB—Wade (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|Luzardo
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Scott
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bender L,0-1
|1/3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
Los Angeles
|Sandoval
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Ortega
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Mayers BS,1
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Herget
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—2:59. A—16,132 (45,517).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 2,
PITTSBURGH 1
|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cntreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindl 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbch ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Tstsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrisnick lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gamel ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|100—2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
DP—Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Frazier (2), Pérez (1), Marisnick (1). HR—Suzuki 2 (3), Reynolds (1). SB—Hayes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Smyly W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roberts H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Rbertson S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quntna L,0-1
|5 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Banda
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Stratton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Stratton. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott. T—2:51. A—34,458 (38,747).
N.Y. METS 2,
PHILADELPHIA 0
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cstlanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canó dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muzziotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|010—2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR—Nimmo (1). SB—Marte (1). S—Muzziotti (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Megill W,2-0
|5 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Shreve H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dr.Smith H,2
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Philadelphia
|Wheeler L,0-1
|4 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sánchez
|2 2/3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Brogdon
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. HBP—Wheeler 2 (Marte, Alonso). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:12. A—26,045 (42,792).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Co. (Cleveland)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|W. Michigan (Detroit)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Lansing (Oakland)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin (Mil.)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|South Bend (Cubs)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Beloit (Miami)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
Tuesday
West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 11 inn.
Lake County 5, Dayton 1
TINCAPS 5, South Bend 3
Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 1
Great Lakes 15, Peoria 2
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 3
Today
Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday
Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS 5, CUBS 3
|South Bend
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Howard ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosier lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Pinango dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hassell III cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Canario cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mears rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caissie rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlnzula c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Beesley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dale 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pertuz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aliendo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stronach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Dayton
|300
|000
|000—3
|Fort Wayne
|010
|112
|00x—5
2B—Merivs, Stronach, Valenzuela, Lopez. 3B—Rosier. HR—Hassell III . LOB—South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 8. SB—Beesley, Hassell III. CS—Pertuz. E—Aliendo, Verdugo, Lopez 2.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
South Bend
|Palencia
|2 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Espinoza L,0-1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Deppermann
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Padilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fort Wayne
|Vela
|4
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Och W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Keating H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fox S,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Pertuz (by Och); Reyes (by Padilla). Umpires—HP: Emma Chralesworth-Seiler. 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—2:31. A—4,320.
