Bohm ph 1 0 0 0

Vierling cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 0 5 0 New York 000 010 010—2 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0

DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR—Nimmo (1). SB—Marte (1). S—Muzziotti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Megill W,2-0 5 1/3 3 0 0 0 5 Shreve H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dr.Smith H,2 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3 Díaz S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia

Wheeler L,0-1 4 2/3 2 1 1 1 3 Sánchez 2 2/3 0 1 1 2 3 Brogdon 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. HBP—Wheeler 2 (Marte, Alonso). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:12. A—26,045 (42,792).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Lake Co. (Cleveland) 3 1 .750 — W. Michigan (Detroit) 3 1 .750 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 2 2 .500 1 TINCAPS (San Diego) 2 2 .500 1 Great Lakes (Dodgers) 2 2 .500 1 Lansing (Oakland) 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 4 0 1.000 — Wisconsin (Mil.) 3 1 .750 1 Quad Cities (K.C.) 2 2 .500 2 Peoria (St. Louis) 1 3 .250 3 South Bend (Cubs) 1 3 .250 3 Beloit (Miami) 0 4 .000 4

Tuesday

West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 11 inn.

Lake County 5, Dayton 1

TINCAPS 5, South Bend 3

Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 1

Great Lakes 15, Peoria 2

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 3

Today

Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday

Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 5, CUBS 3