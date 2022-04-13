The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON 5, DETROIT 3

Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández cf 4 2 2 1 Grossman rf 2 0 0 1
Devers 3b 5 2 3 2 Reyes rf 1 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1
Martinez dh 3 0 1 1 Báez ss 4 0 1 1
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0
Arroyo rf-2b 4 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Haase lf 4 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 1 1 0 Baddoo cf 3 0 1 0
Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0 Trkelsn 1b 3 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 31 3 5 3
Boston 000 003 020—5
Detroit 003 000 000—3

E—Verdugo (1), Baddoo (1). DP—Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 6, Detroit 3. 2B—Hernández 2 (2), Martinez (3), Torkelson (1), Báez (1), Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Hill 4 1/3 5 3 3 1 4
Sawamura 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Whitlock W,1-0 4 0 0 0 1 2

Detroit

Alexander 5 1/3 5 3 3 0 4
J.Barnes BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lange L,0-1 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
Vest 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—2:49. A—15,781.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,

SEATTLE 2

Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 1
France 1b 3 0 1 0 Robert cf 3 2 1 1
Moore pr 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Winker lf 3 0 1 1 Grandal dh 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 1
Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 Mndc pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Suárez dh 4 1 2 1 Sheets rf 2 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Engel rf 2 0 1 0
Torrens c 4 0 0 0 García 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Harrison 3b 2 1 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 2 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Seattle 010 000 001—2
Chicago 001 001 01x—3

E—Crawford (1). DP—Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B—Toro (1). HR—Suárez (1), Robert (1). SB—Robert 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Brash L,0-1 5 1/3 4 2 2 1 6
Festa 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider 1 2 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 1 1 2 1

Chicago

Velasquez 4 2 1 1 3 2
Sousa 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
López W,1-0 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Bummer H,2 2/3 0 0 0 2 2
Graveman H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,1-2 1 3 1 1 0 3

WP—Festa, Sousa. Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion. T—3:22. A—36,948 (40,615).

N.Y. YANKEES 4,

TORONTO 0

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 4 0 2 0 Dnldsn 3b 2 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 LMhieu 1b 3 2 2 0
M.Chapmn 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Hicks lf-cf 2 1 1 2
Heineman c 1 0 0 0 Higshoka c 3 0 0 0
Collins ph-c 2 0 0 0 Kner-Flfa ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 28 4 7 3
Toronto 000 000 000—0
New York 020 100 01x—4

E—Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B—Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR—Hicks (1). SB—Springer (1). SF—Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Kikuchi L,0-1 3 1/3 5 3 2 2 2
Phelps 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kay 2 2 1 1 1 3

New York

Cortes Jr. 4 1/3 3 0 0 0 5
Holmes W,1-0 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Castro H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loáisiga H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel. T—3:07. A—25,068 (47,309).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 4-1 W-1 4-1 0-0
New York 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
Toronto 3 2 .600 1 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Boston 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Baltimore 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-1 1-1 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 W-3 0-0 3-2
Minnesota 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-2 2-2 0-0
Detroit 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-3 0-0
Kansas City 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-3 2-2 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-2 3-3 0-0
Oakland 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Seattle 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-3 0-0 2-3
Texas 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

Today

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, late

Houston at Arizona, late

Thursday

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 2 .667 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Philadelphia 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Atlanta 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 W-1 3-3 0-0
Washington 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 1-3 1-1
Miami 1 4 .200 1-4 L-3 0-0 1-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
St. Louis 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 4 1 .800 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
Colorado 3 1 .750 ½ 3-1 W-3 2-1 1-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 2 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

Today

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, late

Houston at Arizona, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Thursday

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

CLEVELAND 10,

CINCINNATI 5

Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 3 2 1 0 India 2b 4 1 1 2
Kwan lf 2 1 1 1 Naquin rf 3 2 2 2
Ramírez 3b 5 1 3 6 Pham lf 2 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Miller 1b 5 2 2 0 Stphnsn c 4 0 0 0
Mercado rf 4 1 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 4 2 2 3 Mstkas 3b 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 1 0 0 K.Farmer ss 2 1 1 0
Fraley dh 3 1 1 0
Totals 35 10 10 10 Totals 29 5 5 4
Cleveland 003 100 006—10
Cincinnati 000 004 001—5

E—Mahle (1). DP—Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B—Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B—Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR—Giménez (1), Ramírez (2), Naquin (1). SB—Straw (3). SF—Kwan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber 5 1/3 2 3 3 2 5
Gose BS,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hentges 1 1 1 1 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle 4 4 4 1 2 4
Hoffman 2 2 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 0 0 0 1 2
Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland L,0-1 1/3 3 4 4 0 0
Duarte 2/3 1 2 2 2 0

HBP—Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP—Hentges (2), Mahle. Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine. T—3:30. A—43,036 (42,319).

L.A. ANGELS 4,

MIAMI 3

Miami Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
M.Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 2 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2
De La Cruz lf 1 0 1 0 Mayfield 2b 3 0 1 1
Wendle ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Wade pr 0 1 0 0
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 0 1
Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 1b 2 0 1 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Walsh ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Berti 3b-lf 2 1 1 0 Adell rf 2 0 0 0
Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 2 J.Rjs ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Marsh lf 3 0 0 0
Vlazquez ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 2 Totals 29 4 4 4
Miami 001 000 200—3
Los Angeles 000 102 001—4

E—Adell (1), Rendon (2). DP—Miami 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Miami 8, Los Angeles 3. 3B—Mayfield (1). HR—Chisholm Jr. (2), Rendon (1). SB—Wade (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Luzardo 5 2 1 1 1 12
Scott 1 1 2 2 1 2
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bender L,0-1 1/3 0 1 1 1 0

Los Angeles

Sandoval 4 3 1 0 3 6
Ortega 2 0 0 0 3 0
Mayers BS,1 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Herget 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—2:59. A—16,132 (45,517).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO CUBS 2,

PITTSBURGH 1

Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier dh 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0
W.Cntreras c 3 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 1
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Chavis dh 2 0 0 0
Schwindl 1b 4 0 1 0 Vglbch ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 2 2 2 Tstsugo 1b 4 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 Castillo 2b 4 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Mrisnick lf 2 0 1 0
Happ lf 3 0 2 0 Gamel ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 Pérez c 3 0 1 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 33 1 6 1
Chicago 000 010 100—2
Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1

DP—Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Frazier (2), Pérez (1), Marisnick (1). HR—Suzuki 2 (3), Reynolds (1). SB—Hayes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Pittsburgh

Smyly W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 1
Martin H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Roberts H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Givens H,1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Rbertson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Quntna L,0-1 5 1/3 5 1 1 2 3
Banda 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 3
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Stratton. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott. T—2:51. A—34,458 (38,747).

N.Y. METS 2,

PHILADELPHIA 0

New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Marte rf 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Harper dh 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 Cstlanos rf 4 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Canó dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0
McCann c 3 0 0 0 Muzziotti cf 1 0 0 0
Bohm ph 1 0 0 0
Vierling cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 0 5 0
New York 000 010 010—2
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0

DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR—Nimmo (1). SB—Marte (1). S—Muzziotti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Megill W,2-0 5 1/3 3 0 0 0 5
Shreve H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dr.Smith H,2 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3
Díaz S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia

Wheeler L,0-1 4 2/3 2 1 1 1 3
Sánchez 2 2/3 0 1 1 2 3
Brogdon 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. HBP—Wheeler 2 (Marte, Alonso). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:12. A—26,045 (42,792).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Lake Co. (Cleveland) 3 1 .750
W. Michigan (Detroit) 3 1 .750
Dayton (Cincinnati) 2 2 .500 1
TINCAPS (San Diego) 2 2 .500 1
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 2 2 .500 1
Lansing (Oakland) 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 4 0 1.000
Wisconsin (Mil.) 3 1 .750 1
Quad Cities (K.C.) 2 2 .500 2
Peoria (St. Louis) 1 3 .250 3
South Bend (Cubs) 1 3 .250 3
Beloit (Miami) 0 4 .000 4

Tuesday

West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 11 inn.

Lake County 5, Dayton 1

TINCAPS 5, South Bend 3

Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 1

Great Lakes 15, Peoria 2

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 3

Today

Lansing at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday

Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 5, CUBS 3

South Bend Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Howard ss 2 0 1 0 Rosier lf 5 1 1 1
Pinango dh 4 1 0 0 Hassell III cf 4 1 2 2
Canario cf 4 1 1 0 Mears rf 4 0 0 0
Caissie rf 4 0 0 0 Vlnzula c 2 1 1 0
Beesley lf 3 1 1 0 Dale 2b 3 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 4 0 1 3 Lopez ss 4 0 1 1
Pertuz 2b 2 0 0 0 Solarte dh 3 1 0 0
Aliendo c 3 0 0 0 Stronach 1b 4 0 1 1
Verdugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Reyes 3b 2 1 0 0
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 31 5 6 5
Dayton 300 000 000—3
Fort Wayne 010 112 00x—5

2B—Merivs, Stronach, Valenzuela, Lopez. 3B—Rosier. HR—Hassell III . LOB—South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 8. SB—Beesley, Hassell III. CS—Pertuz. E—Aliendo, Verdugo, Lopez 2.

IP H R ER BB SO

South Bend

Palencia 2 2/3 2 1 1 4 4
Espinoza L,0-1 3 4 4 2 1 4
Deppermann 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Padilla 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fort Wayne

Vela 4 2 3 0 2 3
Och W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3
Keating H,1 2 2 0 0 0 3
Fox S,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Pertuz (by Och); Reyes (by Padilla). Umpires—HP: Emma Chralesworth-Seiler. 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—2:31. A—4,320.

