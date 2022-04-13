The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

April 12

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Wstern Conference Play-in Round

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Today

Eastern Conference Play-in Round

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wstern Conference Play-in Round

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Eastern Conf. Play-in Second Round

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, TBD

Western Conf. Play-in Second Round

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference

Sunday

East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD

East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD

Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD

West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

April 8

Delaware 124, Motor City 116

Conference Finals

April 9

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

April 10

Delaware 143, Raptors 139

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12.: Rio Grnd Vl. 145, Delaware 128

Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.

x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

