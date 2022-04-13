Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
April 12
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Wstern Conference Play-in Round
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Today
Eastern Conference Play-in Round
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wstern Conference Play-in Round
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Eastern Conf. Play-in Second Round
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, TBD
Western Conf. Play-in Second Round
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Sunday
East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD
East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD
Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Sunday
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
April 8
Delaware 124, Motor City 116
Conference Finals
April 9
Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114
April 10
Delaware 143, Raptors 139
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12.: Rio Grnd Vl. 145, Delaware 128
Thu.: Rio Grande Val. at Delaware, 8 p.m.
x-Sun.: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
