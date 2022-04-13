The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Atlanta -208 Washington +176
at Cincinnati -127 Cleveland +108
Chicago Cubs -129 at Pittsburgh +109
at Philadelphia -123 NY Mets +103
at San Francisco -125 San Diego +105

American League

Boston -112 at Detroit -107
at Tampa Bay -180 Oakland +156
at NY Yankees -138 Toronto +118
Seattle -115 at Chicago WS +105

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers -164 at Minnesota +141
at St. Louis -152 Kansas City +129
Houston -150 at Arizona +130
Milwaukee -183 at Baltimore +158

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Atlanta 5 (236½) Charlotte
at New Orleans (227) San Antonio

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -203 at Philadelphia +169
at Columbus -183 Montreal +154
at Winnipeg OFF Seattle OFF
at Colorado OFF Los Angeles OFF

