Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Atlanta
|-208
|Washington
|+176
|at Cincinnati
|-127
|Cleveland
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-129
|at Pittsburgh
|+109
|at Philadelphia
|-123
|NY Mets
|+103
|at San Francisco
|-125
|San Diego
|+105
American League
|Boston
|-112
|at Detroit
|-107
|at Tampa Bay
|-180
|Oakland
|+156
|at NY Yankees
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
|Seattle
|-115
|at Chicago WS
|+105
Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-164
|at Minnesota
|+141
|at St. Louis
|-152
|Kansas City
|+129
|Houston
|-150
|at Arizona
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-183
|at Baltimore
|+158
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Atlanta
|5
|(236½)
|Charlotte
|at New Orleans
|5½
|(227)
|San Antonio
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-203
|at Philadelphia
|+169
|at Columbus
|-183
|Montreal
|+154
|at Winnipeg
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at Colorado
|OFF
|Los Angeles
|OFF
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story