Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 9. Placed OF AJ Pollock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10. Recalled LHP Jimmy Lambert and RHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 1B Yuli Gurriel from the paternity list.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Drew Ellis to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Elder. Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled C William Contreras.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Yennsy Diaz outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Edwin Diaz from the bereavement list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Singer from Lehigh (IL). Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the COVID-19 IL. Sent OF Odubel Herrera to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B KeBryan Hayes on an eight-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official in a game with Chicago on April 10.
WNBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Delicia Washington, Fs Aleksa Gulbe and Alexus Dye to spring training camp contracts.
DALLAS WINGS — Signed F Jazz Bond, G Veronica Burton and G/F Jasmine Dickey to exclusive rights contracts.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Hannah Sjerven and G Kayla Jones to exclusive rights contracts.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed C Lorela Cubaj to an exclusive rights contract from Seattle Storm for a 2nd Round 2023 draft pick.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to exclusive rights contracts. Signed G Vivian Gray and F Sam Thomas to spring training contracts.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Christyn Williams and C Shakira Austin to exclusive rights contracts.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Anthony Firkser.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Chapelle Russell to an exclusive rights contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder. Re-signed WR Jalen Guyton and TE Donald Parham to exclusive rights contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer to an exclusive rights contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Exercised TE Noah Fant’s fifth-year option.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Patrick O’Conner.
CFL
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Michael Beaudry. Released DB Eric Blake.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Eric Mezzalira.
HOCKEY
NHL
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Norfolk (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Promoted Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT REDWINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned LW Ostap Safin to Bakersfield (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Mark Russell to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on injured reserve effective April 11.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Austin McEnemy from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Suspended F Greg Betzold.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Amir Miftakhov from reserve. Placed G Alexei Melnichuk on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and F Garret Klotz from reserve. Placed F Tanner Schachle on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Suspended G Zach Driscoll.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to the active roster and placed him on reserve.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story