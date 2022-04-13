TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 9. Placed OF AJ Pollock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10. Recalled LHP Jimmy Lambert and RHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 1B Yuli Gurriel from the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Drew Ellis to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Elder. Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled C William Contreras.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Yennsy Diaz outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Edwin Diaz from the bereavement list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Singer from Lehigh (IL). Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the COVID-19 IL. Sent OF Odubel Herrera to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B KeBryan Hayes on an eight-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official in a game with Chicago on April 10.

WNBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Delicia Washington, Fs Aleksa Gulbe and Alexus Dye to spring training camp contracts.

DALLAS WINGS — Signed F Jazz Bond, G Veronica Burton and G/F Jasmine Dickey to exclusive rights contracts.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Hannah Sjerven and G Kayla Jones to exclusive rights contracts.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed C Lorela Cubaj to an exclusive rights contract from Seattle Storm for a 2nd Round 2023 draft pick.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to exclusive rights contracts. Signed G Vivian Gray and F Sam Thomas to spring training contracts.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Christyn Williams and C Shakira Austin to exclusive rights contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Anthony Firkser.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Chapelle Russell to an exclusive rights contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder. Re-signed WR Jalen Guyton and TE Donald Parham to exclusive rights contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer to an exclusive rights contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Exercised TE Noah Fant’s fifth-year option.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Patrick O’Conner.

CFL

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Michael Beaudry. Released DB Eric Blake.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Eric Mezzalira.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Norfolk (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Promoted Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT REDWINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned LW Ostap Safin to Bakersfield (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Mark Russell to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on injured reserve effective April 11.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Austin McEnemy from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Suspended F Greg Betzold.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Amir Miftakhov from reserve. Placed G Alexei Melnichuk on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and F Garret Klotz from reserve. Placed F Tanner Schachle on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Suspended G Zach Driscoll.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to the active roster and placed him on reserve.