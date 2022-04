Volleyball

MIVA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Lindenwood at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

Quincy at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Lewis, 7 p.m.

PFW at McKendree, 7 p.m.

NAIA POOL PLAY

At West Des Moines, Iowa

All matches at 11 a.m.

Tuesday

Georgetown 3, Indiana Tech 2

Wednesday

Benedictine Mesa 3, Georgetown 0

Today

Indiana Tech vs. Benedictine Mesa