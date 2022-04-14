The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, April 14, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Milwaukee -150 St. Louis +129
at Pittsburgh -121 Washington +101
at Miami -114 Philadelphia -106
Atlanta OFF at San Diego OFF
at Colorado -136 Chicago Cubs +116
at LA Dodgers -249 Cincinnati +204

American League

at Tampa Bay -200 Oakland +173
Seattle -112 at Chicago WS -108
at NY Yankees -133 Toronto +113
LA Angels -129 at Texas +109
at Kansas City -125 Detroit +105

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Toronto -160 Washington +132
at Boston -295 Ottawa +235
at Carolina -420 Detroit +320
at Tampa Bay -430 Anaheim +330
St. Louis -240 at Buffalo +195
at Pittsburgh -170 NY Islanders +140
at Nashville -118 Edmonton -102
at Dallas -118 Minnesota -102
at Chicago -125 San Jose +104
at Colorado -300 New Jersey +240
at Calgary -154 Vegas +128
at Vancouver -255 Arizona +205

