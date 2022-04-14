The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, April 14, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 0 1 16 10 2
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 8 7
New York 3 2 1 10 10 6
Atlanta 3 2 1 10 9 9
Charlotte FC 3 4 0 9 7 9
Chicago 2 1 3 9 5 2
Columbus 2 2 2 8 10 7
Toronto FC 2 2 2 8 9 11
CF Montréal 2 3 1 7 11 15
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5
Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14
N.Y. City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6
New England 1 4 1 4 8 12
Inter Miami CF 1 4 1 4 6 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 1 1 13 14 6
LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 9 6
Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 9 7
Austin FC 3 1 2 11 14 5
FC Dallas 3 1 2 11 10 4
Houston 3 1 2 11 10 7
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 6
Portland 2 2 3 9 10 13
Colorado 2 2 2 8 8 8
Minn. United 2 2 2 8 5 5
Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6
Sporting K.C. 2 5 0 6 5 11
Vancouver 1 4 1 4 5 12
San Jose 0 4 2 2 9 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for point tie.

Saturday

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  