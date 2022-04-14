TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel Tillo on waivers.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for release or assignment. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach and selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodríguez from St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Sergio Romo on the 10-day IL and Casey Sadler on the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BLUE RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham (IL). Placed Luis Patino to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP John Brebbia from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Suspended Denver G Facundo Campazzo one game without pay for a shoving incident in a game on April 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Los Angeles Lakers G Wayne Ellington $20,000 for escalating the incident on social media.

WNBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Que Morrison to a training camp contract.

CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kayla Wells and Lexi Held to training camp contracts.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed Gs Kiara Smith, Jordan Lewis and Nia Clouden to required tender contracts.

DALLAS WINGS — Signed G/F Jasmine Dickey, F Jazz Bond and G Veronica Burton to rookie scale contracts.

INDIANA FEVER — Waived F Emmas Cannon.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed F Mya Hollingshed, C Aifuwa Faustine, Gs Aisha Sheppard and Kierstan Bell to rookie scale contracts and G Deja Winters to a training camp contract. Signed G Khayla Pointer to a required tender contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G CeCe Hooks, G/F Chloe Bibby and F Kayla Jones to training camp contracts and C Hanna Sjerven to a rookie scale contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed Fs Nyara Sabally, Lorela Cubaj and Sika Kone to required tender contracts.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Mael Gilles, F/C Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to rookie scale contracts.

SEATTLE STORM — Signed C Elissa Cunane, Gs Evina Westbrook and Jade Melbourne to required tender contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signe OL Blake Hance to an exclusive rights contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jessie Lemonier to an exclusive rights contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Steven Nelson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King.

CFL

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed R Carlton Agudosi. Signed WR/KR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Beecher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Ben Meyers to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted C Tanner Laczynski and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Justin Young to the active roster. Activated F Josh Winquist from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Matthew Barnaby. Signed F Jordan Martel to the active roster. Loaned D Darien Kielb to Bakersfield (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Alec Calvaruso to a standard player contract (SPC).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Sam Skinner.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Dominic Dockery to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Seamus Malone from reserve. Placed Fs Canon Pieper and Quinn Ryan on reserve. Placed G Justin Kapemaster on injured reserve, retroactive to April 10. Placed F Karl El-Mir on injured reserve, retroactive to April 4.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Ara Nazarian from injured reserve. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on injured reserve retroactive to April 4. Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas from reserve. Placed G Jeremy Brodeur on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Placed D Garrett Johnston on reserve and F Derian Plouffe on injured reserve retroactive to April 2.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed G Michael Bullion on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Brody Claeys to the active roster. Added G Marc Gosselin as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Mason Millman and F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison and Tyler Kirkup on reserve. Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Mitchel Heard and Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed Fs T.J. Hensick and John Albert on reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on injured reserve retroactive to April 11.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve. Placed F Nicolas Lariviere on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from reserve. Loaned F Branden Watts to Bakersfield (AHL).

SOCCER

MLS

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Chicago M Brian Gutiérrez was found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on April 9 against Orlando and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Announced Vancouver F Cristian Dájome was found guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match on April 9 against Portland and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Announced LAFC has been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during a post-match phase of their game on April 9 against the LA Galaxy and both LAFC and head coach Steve Cherundolo have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation of the League’s policy this season.