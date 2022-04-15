Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|73
|52
|15
|6
|110
|305
|216
|x-Toronto
|74
|48
|20
|6
|102
|286
|229
|Tampa Bay
|74
|45
|21
|8
|98
|243
|208
|Boston
|74
|45
|24
|5
|95
|231
|202
|Detroit
|74
|29
|35
|10
|68
|213
|281
|Buffalo
|76
|27
|38
|11
|65
|210
|272
|Ottawa
|74
|28
|40
|6
|62
|200
|239
|Montreal
|74
|20
|43
|11
|51
|193
|284
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|19
|8
|104
|247
|180
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|75
|48
|21
|6
|102
|231
|191
|Pittsburgh
|76
|43
|22
|11
|97
|253
|213
|Washington
|74
|41
|23
|10
|92
|252
|219
|N.Y. Islanders
|73
|34
|30
|9
|77
|203
|206
|Columbus
|74
|35
|33
|6
|76
|240
|274
|New Jersey
|73
|26
|41
|6
|58
|227
|271
|Philadelphia
|74
|23
|40
|11
|57
|190
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|73
|53
|14
|6
|112
|284
|201
|Minnesota
|73
|46
|21
|6
|98
|271
|225
|St. Louis
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|274
|211
|Nashville
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|237
|214
|Dallas
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|217
|220
|Winnipeg
|74
|35
|28
|11
|81
|230
|232
|Chicago
|73
|24
|38
|11
|59
|194
|260
|Arizona
|73
|22
|46
|5
|49
|181
|271
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|73
|45
|19
|9
|99
|258
|181
|Edmonton
|75
|43
|26
|6
|92
|260
|235
|Los Angeles
|76
|39
|27
|10
|88
|220
|225
|Vegas
|74
|40
|29
|5
|85
|238
|221
|Vancouver
|74
|36
|28
|10
|82
|217
|210
|Anaheim
|76
|29
|33
|14
|72
|213
|249
|San Jose
|72
|29
|33
|10
|68
|186
|229
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday
Columbus 5, Montreal 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd.
Thursday
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Detroit 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Ottawa 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2
Toronto 7, Washington 3
Edmonton 4, Nashville 0
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT
San Jose at Chicago, late
New Jersey at Colorado, late
Vegas at Calgary, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Today
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
DETROIT 3,
CAROLINA 0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—None. Penalties—Vrana, DET (Tripping), 12:24.
Second Period—1, Detroit, Seider 6 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 19:47. Penalties—Hronek, DET (Roughing), 7:04; Necas, CAR (Roughing), 7:04; Pesce, CAR (Tripping), 17:47.
Third Period—2, Detroit, Erne 6 (Stephens), 3:01. 3, Detroit, Zadina 10 (Hronek), 13:33. Penalties—Staal, DET (Hooking), 4:37; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 10:07.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-10-8—22. Carolina 11-18-17—46.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-21-9 (46 shots-46 saves). Carolina, Raanta 12-5-4 (22-19).
A—17,811 (18,680). T—2:31.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Kilian McNamara.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|69
|43
|17
|7
|2
|95
|252
|197
|x-Newfndland
|64
|41
|20
|3
|0
|85
|253
|185
|Trois-Rivieres
|67
|32
|29
|5
|1
|70
|222
|231
|Worcester
|69
|32
|31
|4
|2
|70
|225
|237
|Maine
|70
|31
|31
|5
|3
|70
|224
|232
|Adirondack
|68
|27
|38
|3
|0
|57
|198
|261
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|x-Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|x-Jacksonville
|71
|39
|27
|3
|2
|83
|203
|184
|Greenville
|69
|32
|27
|6
|4
|74
|203
|199
|Orlando
|69
|33
|29
|6
|1
|73
|195
|220
|S. Carolina
|71
|28
|37
|6
|0
|62
|185
|234
|Norfolk
|69
|26
|37
|3
|3
|58
|191
|255
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|70
|47
|19
|2
|2
|98
|265
|201
|x-KOMETS
|70
|38
|25
|6
|1
|83
|260
|224
|x-Wheeling
|70
|37
|29
|4
|0
|78
|242
|240
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|31
|3
|0
|75
|237
|230
|Kalamazoo
|70
|36
|33
|1
|0
|73
|222
|243
|Indy
|70
|32
|33
|2
|3
|69
|223
|227
|Iowa
|70
|29
|32
|8
|1
|67
|224
|254
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Utah
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|231
|219
|x-Rapid City
|70
|35
|24
|6
|5
|81
|236
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|35
|29
|3
|3
|76
|217
|215
|Allen
|70
|33
|28
|8
|1
|75
|231
|239
|Idaho
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|210
|182
|Kansas City
|70
|30
|33
|5
|2
|67
|203
|241
|Wichita
|70
|27
|34
|9
|0
|63
|200
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1, OT
Maine 6, Reading 2
Indy 5, Toledo 4, OT
Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Iowa 5, Allen 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
