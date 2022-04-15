NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 x-Toronto 74 48 20 6 102 286 229 Tampa Bay 74 45 21 8 98 243 208 Boston 74 45 24 5 95 231 202 Detroit 74 29 35 10 68 213 281 Buffalo 76 27 38 11 65 210 272 Ottawa 74 28 40 6 62 200 239 Montreal 74 20 43 11 51 193 284

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 75 48 19 8 104 247 180 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 48 21 6 102 231 191 Pittsburgh 76 43 22 11 97 253 213 Washington 74 41 23 10 92 252 219 N.Y. Islanders 73 34 30 9 77 203 206 Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 New Jersey 73 26 41 6 58 227 271 Philadelphia 74 23 40 11 57 190 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 73 53 14 6 112 284 201 Minnesota 73 46 21 6 98 271 225 St. Louis 74 44 20 10 98 274 211 Nashville 74 42 27 5 89 237 214 Dallas 74 42 27 5 89 217 220 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Chicago 73 24 38 11 59 194 260 Arizona 73 22 46 5 49 181 271

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 73 45 19 9 99 258 181 Edmonton 75 43 26 6 92 260 235 Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 Vegas 74 40 29 5 85 238 221 Vancouver 74 36 28 10 82 217 210 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 San Jose 72 29 33 10 68 186 229 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday

Columbus 5, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 7, Washington 3

Edmonton 4, Nashville 0

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT

San Jose at Chicago, late

New Jersey at Colorado, late

Vegas at Calgary, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Today

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

DETROIT 3,

CAROLINA 0

Detroit 0 1 2 — 3 Carolina 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—None. Penalties—Vrana, DET (Tripping), 12:24.

Second Period—1, Detroit, Seider 6 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 19:47. Penalties—Hronek, DET (Roughing), 7:04; Necas, CAR (Roughing), 7:04; Pesce, CAR (Tripping), 17:47.

Third Period—2, Detroit, Erne 6 (Stephens), 3:01. 3, Detroit, Zadina 10 (Hronek), 13:33. Penalties—Staal, DET (Hooking), 4:37; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 10:07.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-10-8—22. Carolina 11-18-17—46.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-21-9 (46 shots-46 saves). Carolina, Raanta 12-5-4 (22-19).

A—17,811 (18,680). T—2:31.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Kilian McNamara.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 69 43 17 7 2 95 252 197 x-Newfndland 64 41 20 3 0 85 253 185 Trois-Rivieres 67 32 29 5 1 70 222 231 Worcester 69 32 31 4 2 70 225 237 Maine 70 31 31 5 3 70 224 232 Adirondack 68 27 38 3 0 57 198 261

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 x-Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 x-Jacksonville 71 39 27 3 2 83 203 184 Greenville 69 32 27 6 4 74 203 199 Orlando 69 33 29 6 1 73 195 220 S. Carolina 71 28 37 6 0 62 185 234 Norfolk 69 26 37 3 3 58 191 255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 70 47 19 2 2 98 265 201 x-KOMETS 70 38 25 6 1 83 260 224 x-Wheeling 70 37 29 4 0 78 242 240 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 70 36 33 1 0 73 222 243 Indy 70 32 33 2 3 69 223 227 Iowa 70 29 32 8 1 67 224 254

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 x-Rapid City 70 35 24 6 5 81 236 229 Tulsa 70 35 29 3 3 76 217 215 Allen 70 33 28 8 1 75 231 239 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 70 30 33 5 2 67 203 241 Wichita 70 27 34 9 0 63 200 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1, OT

Maine 6, Reading 2

Indy 5, Toledo 4, OT

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Iowa 5, Allen 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.