Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Mets -200 Arizona +170
Washington -113 at Pittsburgh -106
at Miami -113 Philadelphia -107
at Milwaukee -157 St. Louis +135
at Colorado -137 Chicago Cubs +117
at San Diego -112 Atlanta -108
at LA Dodgers -242 Cincinnati +197

American League

Minnesota OFF at Boston OFF
NY Yankees -215 at Baltimore +175
at Toronto -209 Oakland +175
at Chicago WS -141 Tampa Bay +121
at Texas OFF LA Angels OFF
at Kansas City -140 Detroit +120
Houston -126 at Seattle +106

Interleague

San Francisco -152 at Cleveland +131

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta (223) at Cleveland
at LA Clippers 4 (216) New Orleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Florida -192 Winnipeg +158
New York -154 at Montreal +128

