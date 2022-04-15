Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Mets
|-200
|Arizona
|+170
|Washington
|-113
|at Pittsburgh
|-106
|at Miami
|-113
|Philadelphia
|-107
|at Milwaukee
|-157
|St. Louis
|+135
|at Colorado
|-137
|Chicago Cubs
|+117
|at San Diego
|-112
|Atlanta
|-108
|at LA Dodgers
|-242
|Cincinnati
|+197
American League
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Boston
|OFF
|NY Yankees
|-215
|at Baltimore
|+175
|at Toronto
|-209
|Oakland
|+175
|at Chicago WS
|-141
|Tampa Bay
|+121
|at Texas
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at Kansas City
|-140
|Detroit
|+120
|Houston
|-126
|at Seattle
|+106
Interleague
|San Francisco
|-152
|at Cleveland
|+131
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|2½
|(223)
|at Cleveland
|at LA Clippers
|4
|(216)
|New Orleans
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Florida
|-192
|Winnipeg
|+158
|New York
|-154
|at Montreal
|+128
