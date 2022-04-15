TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Dusten Knight for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock (IL). Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to April 11 and RHP Dennis Santana on the COVID-19 Related IL. Assigned INF Sherten Apostel outright to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez to the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Gosuke Katoh from Buffalo (IL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Bryan Reynolds on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Blake SNell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled LHP MacKenzie Gore from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media after a game on April 12 in Los Angeles. Fined Charlotte F Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, striking a fan, during a game against Atlanta on April 13.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Announced Mark Ahlemeier retired from his equipment manager position after 41 years.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Dobbs.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived P Hunter Niswander.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB DeShon Elliott.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King and FS Rodney McLeod.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Saunders on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Juuso Valimaki to Stockton (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christensen to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Connor Dewar from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Tanner Laczynski and G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

AHL

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Bokondji Imama six games for his actions during a game on April 9 at Rockford.

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Julian Napravnik to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F John Beecher. Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley McKay and RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Jack McNeely.

TEXAS STARS — Reassigned G Max Jurusik and D Max Martin to Idaho (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Stephen Baylis to Rapid City (ECHL) on loan.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Greg Campbell and F Eric Neiley from reserve. Placed D Dalton Thrower and F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed D Josh Burnside on reserve and Fs Gianluca Esteves (April 2) and Brandon Yeamans (April 1) on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Jordan Papirny. Activated D Blake Siebealer and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones on reserve.