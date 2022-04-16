Tampa Bay Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 2 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 2 0 0 0 Sheets dh 3 1 1 0 Zunino ph 1 0 0 0 García 2b 3 1 1 0 Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 3 0 1 0 Margot dh 4 0 2 0 Engel pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 1 2 2 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 6 2 Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 Chicago 011 010 00x—3

LOB—Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 3. 2B—Choi (3), Díaz (1), Sheets (1), García (1). HR—Burger (1). SB—Anderson (1), Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Rasmusn L,0-1 5 5 3 3 0 2 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2 Raley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Cease W,2-0 5 2/3 3 1 1 2 8 Bummer H,3 1 1/3 3 1 1 0 2 Graveman H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks S,3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Rasmussen(2). Umpires—Home, David Rackley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:51. A—19,009 (40,615).

MINNESOTA 8,

BOSTON 4

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 Hernándz cf 4 1 1 1 Gordon pr-cf 3 2 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 2 Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Arraez 3b 4 0 2 2 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 3 2 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 1 Brdley Jr. rf 3 1 2 0 Sánchez dh 4 0 1 2 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Larnach lf 4 1 0 1 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 2 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 8 8 8 Totals 34 4 8 4 Minnesota 130 020 002—8 Boston 010 000 030—4

E—Hernández (1). DP—Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB—Minnesota 9, Boston 3. 2B—Buxton (3), Arraez (1), Polanco (2), Bradley Jr. (3), Hernández (4). HR—Sanó (1), Verdugo (2), Devers (2). SB—Kepler (1), Sanó (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Ryan W,1-1 6 5 1 1 0 7 Duran 2 3 3 3 0 4 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boston

Pivetta L,0-2 2 5 4 4 2 2 Valdez 2 0 0 0 1 4 Sawamura 2 2 2 2 2 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 3 Barnes 1 1 2 2 2 0

HBP—Valdez (Kepler), Barnes (Sánchez). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:33. A—36,266 (37,755).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Toronto 5 3 .625 — — 5-3 W-1 3-1 2-2 New York 4 3 .571 ½ — 4-3 W-1 4-3 0-0 Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 L-3 4-3 0-1 Boston 3 4 .429 1½ 1 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3 Baltimore 1 5 .167 3 2½ 1-5 L-2 1-2 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 5 2 .714 — — 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1 Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 — 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2 Detroit 4 4 .500 1½ ½ 4-4 W-2 2-4 2-0 Minnesota 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0 Kansas City 2 5 .286 3 2 2-5 L-5 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 4 2 .667 — — 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2 Oakland 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 L-1 0-0 4-4 Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1½ 1 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1 Seattle 3 4 .429 1½ 1 3-4 W-1 0-0 3-4 Texas 2 4 .333 2 1½ 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2

Today

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Sunday

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 6 2 .750 — — 6-2 W-3 1-0 5-2 Washington 4 5 .444 2½ 1½ 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2 Miami 3 4 .429 2½ 1½ 3-4 W-2 2-0 1-4 Atlanta 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-2 3-4 0-1 Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-4 3-3 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 4 2 .667 — — 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1 St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-1 0-1 Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½ ½ 4-3 W-3 1-0 3-3 Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 1½ 1½ 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2 Cincinnati 2 5 .286 2½ 2½ 2-5 L-3 0-2 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 5 2 .714 — — 5-2 W-3 4-2 1-0 Colorado 4 2 .667 ½ — 4-2 L-1 2-2 2-0 Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½ — 4-2 W-3 1-0 3-2 San Diego 5 3 .625 ½ — 5-3 W-1 1-0 4-3 Arizona 2 5 .286 3 2½ 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1

Today

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday

Wash. at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

SAN FRANCISCO 4,

CLEVELAND 1