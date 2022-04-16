The Journal Gazette
 
BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 2,

KANSAS CITY 1

Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Mrifield rf 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 2 0
Cndelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Bnintndi lf 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 2 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Castro ss 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 33 1 5 1
Detroit 000 000 200—2
Kansas City 000 100 000—1

E—Castro (1). LOB—Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B—Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR—Torkelson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Skubal 5 2/3 4 1 0 0 7
Barnes W,1-0 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City

Keller L,0-1 7 3 2 2 2 5
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson. T—2:18. A—16,720 (37,903).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,

TAMPA BAY 2

Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 4 0 2 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0
J.Lowe rf 2 0 0 0 Sheets dh 3 1 1 0
Zunino ph 1 0 0 0 García 2b 3 1 1 0
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 3 0 1 0
Margot dh 4 0 2 0 Engel pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 1 2 2
Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 6 2
Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2
Chicago 011 010 00x—3

LOB—Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 3. 2B—Choi (3), Díaz (1), Sheets (1), García (1). HR—Burger (1). SB—Anderson (1), Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Rasmusn L,0-1 5 5 3 3 0 2
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Cease W,2-0 5 2/3 3 1 1 2 8
Bummer H,3 1 1/3 3 1 1 0 2
Graveman H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks S,3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Rasmussen(2). Umpires—Home, David Rackley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:51. A—19,009 (40,615).

MINNESOTA 8,

BOSTON 4

Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 Hernándz cf 4 1 1 1
Gordon pr-cf 3 2 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 2
Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Arraez 3b 4 0 2 2 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1
Correa ss 3 2 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 1 Brdley Jr. rf 3 1 2 0
Sánchez dh 4 0 1 2 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Larnach lf 4 1 0 1
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 2
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 8 8 8 Totals 34 4 8 4

Minnesota 130 020 002—8 Boston 010 000 030—4

E—Hernández (1). DP—Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB—Minnesota 9, Boston 3. 2B—Buxton (3), Arraez (1), Polanco (2), Bradley Jr. (3), Hernández (4). HR—Sanó (1), Verdugo (2), Devers (2). SB—Kepler (1), Sanó (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Ryan W,1-1 6 5 1 1 0 7
Duran 2 3 3 3 0 4
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boston

Pivetta L,0-2 2 5 4 4 2 2
Valdez 2 0 0 0 1 4
Sawamura 2 2 2 2 2 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 3
Barnes 1 1 2 2 2 0

HBP—Valdez (Kepler), Barnes (Sánchez). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:33. A—36,266 (37,755).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 5 3 .625 5-3 W-1 3-1 2-2
New York 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-1 4-3 0-0
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 L-3 4-3 0-1
Boston 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Baltimore 1 5 .167 3 1-5 L-2 1-2 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 5 2 .714 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Detroit 4 4 .500 ½ 4-4 W-2 2-4 2-0
Minnesota 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3 2 2-5 L-5 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 2 .667 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Oakland 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 L-1 0-0 4-4
Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1
Seattle 3 4 .429 1 3-4 W-1 0-0 3-4
Texas 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2

Today

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Sunday

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 2 .750 6-2 W-3 1-0 5-2
Washington 4 5 .444 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2
Miami 3 4 .429 3-4 W-2 2-0 1-4
Atlanta 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-2 3-4 0-1
Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-4 3-3 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1
St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-1 0-1
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½ ½ 4-3 W-3 1-0 3-3
Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 2-5 L-3 0-2 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 5 2 .714 5-2 W-3 4-2 1-0
Colorado 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 L-1 2-2 2-0
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 W-3 1-0 3-2
San Diego 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 W-1 1-0 4-3
Arizona 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1

Today

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday

Wash. at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

SAN FRANCISCO 4,

CLEVELAND 1

San Francisco Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ystrzmski rf 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Kwan lf 3 0 0 0
Ruf dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0
Pederson lf 3 1 2 1 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0
Slater ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 Miller 2b 2 0 1 1
Flores 3b 4 0 1 0 Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 4 1 0 0 Mercado rf 3 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Bart c 4 1 2 2
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 28 1 3 1
San Francisco 010 001 020—4
Cleveland 000 000 100—1

E—Ramírez (2). DP—San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—San Francisco 10, Cleveland 4. 2B—Duggar (2), Flores (2), Miller (6), Ramírez (4). HR—Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart (2). SF—Miller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Rodón W,1-0 7 2 1 1 2 9
Rogers H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doval S,2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Plesac L,0-1 5 1/3 7 2 2 1 4
Stephan 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Gose 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Shaw 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Castro 2/3 1 2 0 0 1
Hentges 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Pilkington 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—2:56. A—33,469.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MIAMI 7,

PHILADELPHIA 1

Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 Soler lf 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 2 0 DeLaCruz lf 1 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Cooper dh 3 1 2 0
Castellanos dh 3 1 1 1 J.Sánchz cf 5 2 2 2
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 3
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 0
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0
Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 1 1 0
Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 0
Muzziotti cf 3 0 1 0 ChshlmJr 2b 3 1 1 2
Vierling ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 7 11 7
Philadelphia 000 000 010—1
Miami 220 021 00x—7

DP—Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB—Philadelphia 9, Miami 8. 2B—Hoskins 2 (4), Stubbs (1), Soler (1), J.Sánchez (1), Cooper (1), García (1). 3B—Chisholm Jr. (1), J.Sánchez (2). HR—Castellanos (2). SB—Wendle (1). SF—Aguilar 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia

Eflin L,0-1 4 6 4 4 1 4
Nelson 2 4 3 3 3 0
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 2

Miami

López W,1-0 5 1/3 4 0 0 2 2
Head 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Bleier 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong 1 1 1 1 0 2
Castano 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP—Nelson (Cooper). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:15. A—11,990 (36,742).

N.Y. METS 10,

ARIZONA 3

Arizona New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 McNeil lf 5 1 2 0
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte rf 5 3 3 3
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Plumer rf 0 0 0 0
McCarthy ph 1 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 3 2 3
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 1 0 0 2
Hummel ph 0 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 1
P.Smith rf 3 1 0 0 Canó 2b 4 1 1 1
Beer dh 4 0 1 1 Guillrme 2b 0 0 0 0
Alcntra 3b-ss 4 0 0 1 Davis dh 3 1 0 0
Herrera c 3 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 4 1 3 0
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Herndz ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 34 10 12 10
Arizona 000 001 002—3
New York 101 120 14x—10

E—Peralta (2), Herrera (1). DP—Arizona 0, New York 1. LOB—Arizona 5, New York 7. 2B—K.Marte (2), Beer (1), Escobar (4). HR—Varsho (1), Canó (1), Lindor 2 (3), S.Marte (1). SB—Lindor (2). SF—Alonso 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

Davies L,0-1 4 1/3 7 5 4 1 2
Wendelken 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
C.Smith 3 5 5 5 3 2

New York

Bassitt W,2-0 6 2 1 1 2 6
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 3
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0
Reid-Foley 1 1 2 2 2 2

Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz. T—3:24. A—43,820.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 4,

KANSAS CITY 2

Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 Merifield rf 5 0 1 1
Meadows lf 4 0 2 1 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Bnintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 3 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 1 3 0
Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 1 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0
Castro ss 3 0 0 1 Taylor cf 3 0 1 1
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Haase ph-c 2 1 1 0 Olivares ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 7 2
Detroit 020 000 200—4
Kansas City 000 200 000—2

E—Mize (0). DP—Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B—Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). SB—Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF—Castro (1). S—Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Mize 5 6 2 2 2 2
Jiménez W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lange H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto S,2 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kansas City

Greinke 5 1/3 5 2 2 1 0
Snider 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Brentz L,0-2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2
Coleman 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Greinke (Torkelson). WP—Greinke. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:10. A—9,595 (37,903).

N.Y. YANKEES 3,

TORONTO 0

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Dnaldsn 3b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 0
GuerreroJr 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 1 1
Tapia rf 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 2 0 LMhieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 Torres dh 2 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Kinr-Flfa ss 3 2 3 0
M.Chpmn ph 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 2 2
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 31 3 8 3
Toronto 000 000 000—0
New York 001 010 01x—3

E—Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). DP—Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB—Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B—Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). SB—Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Gusmn L,0-1 5 2/3 6 2 2 0 9
Mayza 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 0
Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 0

New York

Severino W,1-0 5 2 0 0 2 6
Luetge H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Castro H,2 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Green H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
A.Chapman 0 0 0 0 3 0
King S,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th. HBP—Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP—A.Chapman.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:06. A—37,255 (47,309).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO CUBS 5

COLORADO 2

Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier dh 3 0 0 0 Joe dh 5 0 2 0
Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 0 Blckmon rf 4 1 0 0
Villar ss 4 1 2 0 Bryant lf 5 1 2 0
Hoerner ss 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 0 2 1
Schwindel 1b 4 2 2 2 Rdgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 1 1 McMhn 3b 2 0 0 1
Gomes c 4 1 2 0 Díaz c 4 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0
Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 2 0
Happ lf 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 10 4 Totals 37 2 10 2
Chicago 300 002 000—5
Colorado 000 020 000—2

E—Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). DP—Chicago 1, Colorado 5. LOB—Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B—Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR—Schwindel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Steele 4 1/3 5 2 2 2 4
Roberts 1/3 1 0 0 2 0
Thmpsn W,1-0 3 1/3 3 0 0 0 1
Givens S,1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Colorado

Freeland L,0-2 5 1/3 9 5 5 2 1
Goudeau 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Freeland (Hermosillo). Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa. T—3:02. A—24,444 (50,445).

L.A. DODGERS 9,

CINCINNATI 3

Cincinnati Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 3 0 2 0 Betts rf 5 0 2 1
Drury pr-2b 1 1 1 1 Freemn 1b 5 2 2 0
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 2 2 1
Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 J.Trner dh 3 2 1 1
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Mncy 2b/3b 4 0 1 1
Stphensn c 3 1 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 4
Aquino lf 4 1 1 2 Taylor lf 4 1 2 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 2 0
K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0
Moran dh 3 0 0 0 Lux ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 36 9 14 8
Cincinnati 000 002 100—3
Los Angeles 300 000 06x—9

DP—Cincinnati 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Votto (1), Freeman (3). HR—Aquino (1), Drury (2), Smith (1). SB—Bellinger (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Cessa 1 5 3 3 0 0
Sanmartin 5 2 0 0 0 2
Strickland 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Wilson L,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 2
Santillan 1/3 2 3 3 1 1
Hendrix 2/3 3 2 2 1 2

Los Angeles

Buehler 5 2/3 5 2 2 3 4
Price BS,1 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Treinen W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Santillan, Hendrix (2). Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds. T—3:10. A—52,995 (56,000).

SAN DIEGO 12,

ATLANTA 1

Atlanta San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Grishm cf 5 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Nola c 4 3 1 1
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Mchdo 3b 6 4 5 2
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Crnwrth 2b 3 1 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 5 1 2 3
Rosario rf 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 1 4 2
Duvall cf 3 0 1 0 Myers rf 5 1 2 2
Dickersn dh 3 0 1 0 Profar lf 2 0 0 1
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Abrams ss 5 1 1 1
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 40 12 16 12
Atlanta 000 000 001—1
San Diego 320 002 23x—12

E—Rosario 2 (3), Albies (1). DP—Atlanta 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Atlanta 4, San Diego 12. 2B—Olson (3), Voit (1), Hosmer 2 (5). HR—Albies (2), Abrams (1), Machado (1). SB—Machado 2 (3), Nola (1). SF—Profar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Morton L,1-1 5 9 5 5 3 5
Newcomb 1 3 2 2 1 1
Smith 1 1 2 0 0 0
Thornburg 1 3 3 1 1 0

San Diego

Msgrve W,1-0 6 2/3 4 0 0 0 6
Hill 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Avila 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP—Morton 2 (Nola,Cronenworth). WP—Avila. Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings. T—3:07. A—44,844 (40,209).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
W. Michigan (Detroit) 5 2 .714
Dayton (Cincinnati) 4 3 .667 1
Lake Co. (Cleveland) 4 3 .667 1
TINCAPS (San Diego) 3 4 .429 2
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 2 4 .333
Lansing (Oakland) 2 5 .286 3

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Wisconsin (Mil.) 6 1 .857
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 5 1 .833 ½
Peoria (St. Louis) 3 3 .500
Quad Cities (K.C.) 3 3 .500
South Bend (Cubs) 3 4 .429 3
Beloit (Miami) 0 7 .000 6

Thursday

Dayton 4, Lake County 2, gm1

Lake County 12, Dayton 5, gm2

Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 5, gm1

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 3, gm2

Lansing 8, W. Michigan 5, gm1

W. Michigan 6, Lansing 0, gm2

Wisconsin 1, Beloit 0, gm1

Wisconsin 7, Beloit 4, gm2

Peoria 5, Great Lakes 2

South Bend 7, TINCAPS 2, gm1

TINCAPS 6, South Bend 2, gm2

Friday

West Michigan 6, Lansing 3

Dayton 4, Lake County 3

South Bend 4, TINCAPS 2

Wisconsin 2, Beloit 0

Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3

Peoria 2, Great Lakes 1, 10 inn., gm1

Great Lakes at Peoria, late, gm2

Today

Dayton at Lake County, 12:05 p.m., gm1

Dayton at Lake County, 2:05 p.m., gm2

South Bend at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

CUBS 4, TINCAPS 2

South Bend Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Howard ss 4 1 1 0 Rosier lf 3 1 1 1
Nwogu lf 4 1 1 1 Hasell III cf 4 0 1 0
Pinango dh 4 1 1 1 Mears rf 3 0 0 0
Canario cf 3 0 1 1 Dale J ss 4 0 0 0
Caissie rf 4 0 1 1 Solarte dh 4 0 0 0
Aliendo c 4 0 0 0 Basabe 3b 3 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 4 0 0 0 Strnach 1b 3 0 1 0
Verdugo 3b 3 0 1 0 Vilar c 3 0 1 0
McKeon 2b 3 1 1 0 Reyes 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 2 5 1
South Bend 000 103 000—4
Fort Wayne 000 101 000—2

2B—Pinango, Nwogu, Rosier. LOB—South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 3. E—Mervis 2

IP H R ER BB SO

South Bend

Herz 4 1 1 1 1 5
Nunez W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1
Estrada 2 2 0 0 0 2
Padilla S, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Fort Wayne

Bergert 4 2 1 1 0 5
Komar L, 0-1 3 5 3 3 0 2
Keating 2 0 0 0 1 2

WP—Padilla 2, Komar, Keating. Umpires—HP: Bryan Van Vranken. 1B: Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T—1:59. A—2,831.

LATE THURSDAY

GAME TWO

TINCAPS 6, CUBS 2

South Bend Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Beesley rf 3 0 0 0 Rosier lf 1 2 1 0
Pertuz 2b 3 1 1 0 Hasel III cf 4 2 2 0
Piango lf 2 1 1 0 Mears dh 3 1 1 2
Canario cf 2 0 1 2 Vlnzula c 4 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 Dale ss 3 0 2 2
Aliendo c 3 0 0 0 Lopez 3b 3 0 1 0
Verdugo 3b 3 0 1 0 Solarte rf 3 0 0 0
Washer dh 3 0 0 0 Strnach 1b 3 1 1 0
MeKeon ss 3 0 0 0 Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 26 6 8 4
South Bend 000 200 0—2
Fort Wayne 203 100 x—6

2B—Verdugo, Canario, Mears, Dale. 3B—Dale, Lopez. LOB—South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 7. SB—Rosier 2, Hassell III. E—Pertuz 2, McKeon.

IP H R ER BB SO

South Bend

Clarks L,0-1 3 5 5 5 2 2
Bigge 1 0 1 0 3 1
Stambaugh 2 3 0 0 0 1

Fort Wayne

Gasser 4 4 2 2 0 9
Minjarez W,1-0 2 0 0 0 2 5
Jacob 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP—Clarke, Gasser, Minjarez. Umpires—HP: Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—2:13. A—3,129.

