Saturday, April 16, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 2,
KANSAS CITY 1
|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cndelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnintndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
E—Castro (1). LOB—Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B—Cabrera (2), Perez (1). HR—Torkelson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal
|5 2/3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Barnes W,1-0
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kansas City
|Keller L,0-1
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson. T—2:18. A—16,720 (37,903).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,
TAMPA BAY 2
|Tampa Bay
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andersn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Engel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|Chicago
|011
|010
|00x—3
LOB—Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 3. 2B—Choi (3), Díaz (1), Sheets (1), García (1). HR—Burger (1). SB—Anderson (1), Margot (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|Rasmusn L,0-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|Cease W,2-0
|5 2/3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Bummer H,3
|1 1/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Graveman H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Rasmussen(2). Umpires—Home, David Rackley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:51. A—19,009 (40,615).
MINNESOTA 8,
BOSTON 4
|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Buxton cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hernándz cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gordon pr-cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Garlick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brdley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
Minnesota
E—Hernández (1). DP—Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB—Minnesota 9, Boston 3. 2B—Buxton (3), Arraez (1), Polanco (2), Bradley Jr. (3), Hernández (4). HR—Sanó (1), Verdugo (2), Devers (2). SB—Kepler (1), Sanó (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Ryan W,1-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Duran
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Boston
|Pivetta L,0-2
|2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Valdez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Sawamura
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Barnes
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP—Valdez (Kepler), Barnes (Sánchez). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:33. A—36,266 (37,755).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|—
|5-3
|W-1
|3-1
|2-2
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|—
|4-3
|W-1
|4-3
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|½
|4-4
|L-3
|4-3
|0-1
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1
|3-4
|L-1
|0-1
|3-3
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|2½
|1-5
|L-2
|1-2
|0-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|—
|5-2
|W-1
|3-1
|2-1
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|—
|4-3
|L-1
|0-1
|4-2
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|½
|4-4
|W-2
|2-4
|2-0
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1
|3-4
|W-1
|2-4
|1-0
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2
|2-5
|L-5
|2-4
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|—
|4-2
|L-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|½
|4-4
|L-1
|0-0
|4-4
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1
|3-4
|L-1
|3-3
|0-1
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1
|3-4
|W-1
|0-0
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1½
|2-4
|W-1
|1-2
|1-2
Today
Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday
Minnesota 8, Boston 4
Toronto 4, Oakland 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Sunday
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|—
|6-2
|W-3
|1-0
|5-2
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|1½
|4-5
|W-1
|1-3
|3-2
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|1½
|3-4
|W-2
|2-0
|1-4
|Atlanta
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|2
|3-5
|L-2
|3-4
|0-1
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|2
|3-5
|L-4
|3-3
|0-2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|—
|4-2
|W-1
|2-1
|2-1
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-1
|0-1
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|½
|4-3
|W-3
|1-0
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1½
|3-4
|L-1
|2-2
|1-2
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|2½
|2-5
|L-3
|0-2
|2-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|—
|5-2
|W-3
|4-2
|1-0
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|—
|4-2
|L-1
|2-2
|2-0
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|—
|4-2
|W-3
|1-0
|3-2
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|—
|5-3
|W-1
|1-0
|4-3
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2½
|2-5
|L-1
|2-4
|0-1
Today
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday
N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
St. Louis at Milwaukee, late
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late
Atlanta at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday
Wash. at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Fran. at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
SAN FRANCISCO 4,
CLEVELAND 1
|San Francisco
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ystrzmski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|020—4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
E—Ramírez (2). DP—San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—San Francisco 10, Cleveland 4. 2B—Duggar (2), Flores (2), Miller (6), Ramírez (4). HR—Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart (2). SF—Miller (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Francisco
|Rodón W,1-0
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Rogers H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cleveland
|Plesac L,0-1
|5 1/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Stephan
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gose
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|2/3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hentges
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pilkington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—2:56. A—33,469.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MIAMI 7,
PHILADELPHIA 1
|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Soler lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|DeLaCruz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Castellanos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Sánchz cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Muzziotti cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|ChshlmJr 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|Miami
|220
|021
|00x—7
DP—Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB—Philadelphia 9, Miami 8. 2B—Hoskins 2 (4), Stubbs (1), Soler (1), J.Sánchez (1), Cooper (1), García (1). 3B—Chisholm Jr. (1), J.Sánchez (2). HR—Castellanos (2). SB—Wendle (1). SF—Aguilar 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Philadelphia
|Eflin L,0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Nelson
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Miami
|López W,1-0
|5 1/3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Head
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bleier
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Castano
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Nelson (Cooper). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:15. A—11,990 (36,742).
N.Y. METS 10,
ARIZONA 3
|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plumer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hummel ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|P.Smith rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Guillrme 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herndz ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|Arizona
|000
|001
|002—3
|New York
|101
|120
|14x—10
E—Peralta (2), Herrera (1). DP—Arizona 0, New York 1. LOB—Arizona 5, New York 7. 2B—K.Marte (2), Beer (1), Escobar (4). HR—Varsho (1), Canó (1), Lindor 2 (3), S.Marte (1). SB—Lindor (2). SF—Alonso 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Arizona
|Davies L,0-1
|4 1/3
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|Wendelken
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Smith
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
New York
|Bassitt W,2-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dr.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reid-Foley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz. T—3:24. A—43,820.
LATE THURSDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 4,
KANSAS CITY 2
|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Merifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haase ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Detroit
|020
|000
|200—4
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000—2
E—Mize (0). DP—Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 3B—Witt Jr. (1), Dozier (1). SB—Mondesi 2 (3), Merrifield (3). SF—Castro (1). S—Mondesi (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Mize
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Jiménez W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kansas City
|Greinke
|5 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Snider
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz L,0-2
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Coleman
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Greinke (Torkelson). WP—Greinke. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:10. A—9,595 (37,903).
N.Y. YANKEES 3,
TORONTO 0
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnaldsn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|GuerreroJr 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|LMhieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinr-Flfa ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|M.Chpmn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|001
|010
|01x—3
E—Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). DP—Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB—Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B—Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). SB—Trevino (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Gusmn L,0-1
|5 2/3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Mayza
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
New York
|Severino W,1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Luetge H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro H,2
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes H,2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green H,2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chapman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|King S,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th. HBP—Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP—A.Chapman.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:06. A—37,255 (47,309).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 5
COLORADO 2
|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joe dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoerner ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rdgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McMhn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Chicago
|300
|002
|000—5
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
E—Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). DP—Chicago 1, Colorado 5. LOB—Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B—Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR—Schwindel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Steele
|4 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Roberts
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Thmpsn W,1-0
|3 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens S,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Colorado
|Freeland L,0-2
|5 1/3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Goudeau
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Freeland (Hermosillo). Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa. T—3:02. A—24,444 (50,445).
L.A. DODGERS 9,
CINCINNATI 3
|Cincinnati
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Drury pr-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Freemn 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Fraley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mncy 2b/3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stphensn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Aquino lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|100—3
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|06x—9
DP—Cincinnati 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Votto (1), Freeman (3). HR—Aquino (1), Drury (2), Smith (1). SB—Bellinger (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Cessa
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Santillan
|1/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hendrix
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
Los Angeles
|Buehler
|5 2/3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Price BS,1
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Treinen W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Santillan, Hendrix (2). Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds. T—3:10. A—52,995 (56,000).
SAN DIEGO 12,
ATLANTA 1
|Atlanta
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grishm cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Nola c
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mchdo 3b
|6
|4
|5
|2
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Dickersn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|40
|12
|16
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001—1
|San Diego
|320
|002
|23x—12
E—Rosario 2 (3), Albies (1). DP—Atlanta 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Atlanta 4, San Diego 12. 2B—Olson (3), Voit (1), Hosmer 2 (5). HR—Albies (2), Abrams (1), Machado (1). SB—Machado 2 (3), Nola (1). SF—Profar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Morton L,1-1
|5
|9
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Newcomb
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thornburg
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
San Diego
|Msgrve W,1-0
|6 2/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hill
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avila
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP—Morton 2 (Nola,Cronenworth). WP—Avila. Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings. T—3:07. A—44,844 (40,209).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|W. Michigan (Detroit)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|4
|3
|.667
|1
|Lake Co. (Cleveland)
|4
|3
|.667
|1
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wisconsin (Mil.)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Beloit (Miami)
|0
|7
|.000
|6
Thursday
Dayton 4, Lake County 2, gm1
Lake County 12, Dayton 5, gm2
Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 5, gm1
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 3, gm2
Lansing 8, W. Michigan 5, gm1
W. Michigan 6, Lansing 0, gm2
Wisconsin 1, Beloit 0, gm1
Wisconsin 7, Beloit 4, gm2
Peoria 5, Great Lakes 2
South Bend 7, TINCAPS 2, gm1
TINCAPS 6, South Bend 2, gm2
Friday
West Michigan 6, Lansing 3
Dayton 4, Lake County 3
South Bend 4, TINCAPS 2
Wisconsin 2, Beloit 0
Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3
Peoria 2, Great Lakes 1, 10 inn., gm1
Great Lakes at Peoria, late, gm2
Today
Dayton at Lake County, 12:05 p.m., gm1
Dayton at Lake County, 2:05 p.m., gm2
South Bend at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
CUBS 4, TINCAPS 2
|South Bend
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Howard ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rosier lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Nwogu lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hasell III cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinango dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mears rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canario cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Dale J ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caissie rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Solarte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aliendo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strnach 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vilar c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKeon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|South Bend
|000
|103
|000—4
|Fort Wayne
|000
|101
|000—2
2B—Pinango, Nwogu, Rosier. LOB—South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 3. E—Mervis 2
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
South Bend
|Herz
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Nunez W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Estrada
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Padilla S, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Fort Wayne
|Bergert
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Komar L, 0-1
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Keating
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP—Padilla 2, Komar, Keating. Umpires—HP: Bryan Van Vranken. 1B: Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T—1:59. A—2,831.
LATE THURSDAY
GAME TWO
TINCAPS 6, CUBS 2
|South Bend
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beesley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosier lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Pertuz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hasel III cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Piango lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mears dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Canario cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Vlnzula c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dale ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Aliendo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strnach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|MeKeon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|26
|6
|8
|4
|South Bend
|000
|200
|0—2
|Fort Wayne
|203
|100
|x—6
2B—Verdugo, Canario, Mears, Dale. 3B—Dale, Lopez. LOB—South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 7. SB—Rosier 2, Hassell III. E—Pertuz 2, McKeon.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
South Bend
|Clarks L,0-1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Bigge
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Stambaugh
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fort Wayne
|Gasser
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Minjarez W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Jacob
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP—Clarke, Gasser, Minjarez. Umpires—HP: Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. 1B: Bryan Van Vranken. T—2:13. A—3,129.
