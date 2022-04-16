Saturday, April 16, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|74
|53
|15
|6
|112
|311
|217
|x-Toronto
|74
|48
|20
|6
|102
|286
|229
|x-Tampa Bay
|74
|45
|21
|8
|98
|243
|208
|Boston
|74
|45
|24
|5
|95
|231
|202
|Detroit
|74
|29
|35
|10
|68
|213
|281
|Buffalo
|76
|27
|38
|11
|65
|210
|272
|Ottawa
|74
|28
|40
|6
|62
|200
|239
|Montreal
|75
|20
|44
|11
|51
|193
|287
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|19
|8
|104
|247
|180
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|75
|48
|21
|6
|102
|231
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|76
|43
|22
|11
|97
|253
|213
|Washington
|74
|41
|23
|10
|92
|252
|219
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|35
|30
|9
|79
|206
|206
|Columbus
|74
|35
|33
|6
|76
|240
|274
|New Jersey
|74
|26
|42
|6
|58
|228
|274
|Philadelphia
|74
|23
|40
|11
|57
|190
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|74
|54
|14
|6
|114
|287
|202
|Minnesota
|73
|46
|21
|6
|98
|271
|225
|St. Louis
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|274
|211
|Nashville
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|237
|214
|Dallas
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|217
|220
|Winnipeg
|75
|35
|29
|11
|81
|231
|238
|Chicago
|74
|25
|38
|11
|61
|199
|264
|Arizona
|74
|22
|47
|5
|49
|182
|278
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|74
|45
|20
|9
|99
|259
|187
|Edmonton
|75
|43
|26
|6
|92
|260
|235
|Los Angeles
|76
|39
|27
|10
|88
|220
|225
|Vegas
|75
|41
|29
|5
|87
|244
|222
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Anaheim
|76
|29
|33
|14
|72
|213
|249
|San Jose
|73
|29
|33
|11
|69
|190
|234
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Detroit 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Ottawa 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2
Toronto 7, Washington 3
Edmonton 4, Nashville 0
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT
Chicago 5, San Jose 4, SO
Colorado 3, New Jersey 1
Vegas 6, Calgary 1
Vancouver 7, Arizona 1
Friday
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Florida 6, Winnipeg 1
Today
Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
CHICAGO 5,
SAN JOSE 4, SO
|San Jose
|1
|1
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Chicago
|1
|2
|1
|1
|—
|5
Chicago won shootout 1-0
First Period—1, Chicago, Kane 24 (Strome, DeBrincat), 1:18. 2, San Jose, Meier 32 (Hertl, Burns), 4:45. Penalties—Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 7:06; Viel, SJ (Fighting), 7:06.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Raddysh 9 (Kane, S.Jones), 13:35 (pp). 4, San Jose, Reedy 3 (Nieto, Chmelevski), 15:53. 5, Chicago, de Haan 4 (Kane, DeBrincat), 18:42. Penalties—Balcers, SJ (Slashing), 2:03; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 13:21; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 13:21; Viel, SJ (Cross Checking), 13:21; Chicago bench, served by Reichel (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:41; San Jose bench, served by Reedy (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:41.
Third Period—6, Chicago, Strome 21 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 4:07. 7, San Jose, Balcers 9 (Karlsson, Couture), 5:40. 8, San Jose, Megna 2 (Hertl, Meier), 16:35. Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Interference), 6:24; Megna, SJ (Delay of Game), 12:46.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), San Jose 0 (Hertl NG, Couture NG, Karlsson NG).
Shots on Goal—San Jose 12-8-16-1—37. Chicago 11-11-6-4—32.
Power-play opportunities—San Jose 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies—San Jose, Reimer 18-16-8 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 5-12-6 (37-33).
A—19,501 (19,717). T—2:45.
Referees—Eric Furlatt, Jordan Samuels-Thomas. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Reading
|70
|44
|17
|7
|2
|97
|257
|201
|x-Newfndland
|65
|41
|20
|4
|0
|86
|254
|187
|Trois-Rivieres
|68
|33
|29
|5
|1
|72
|227
|231
|Maine
|71
|32
|31
|5
|3
|72
|226
|233
|Worcester
|70
|32
|32
|4
|2
|70
|225
|242
|Adirondack
|69
|27
|38
|4
|0
|58
|202
|266
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|x-Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|x-Jacksonville
|71
|39
|27
|3
|2
|83
|203
|184
|Greenville
|70
|33
|27
|6
|4
|76
|206
|200
|Orlando
|70
|33
|30
|6
|1
|73
|196
|223
|S. Carolina
|72
|28
|38
|6
|0
|62
|187
|238
|Norfolk
|70
|27
|37
|3
|3
|60
|195
|257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|71
|48
|19
|2
|2
|100
|268
|201
|x-KOMETS
|71
|39
|25
|6
|1
|85
|262
|225
|x-Wheeling
|71
|37
|30
|4
|0
|78
|243
|242
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|31
|3
|0
|75
|237
|230
|Kalamazoo
|71
|36
|34
|1
|0
|73
|222
|246
|Indy
|70
|32
|33
|2
|3
|69
|223
|227
|Iowa
|70
|29
|32
|8
|1
|67
|224
|254
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Utah
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|231
|219
|x-Rapid City
|70
|35
|24
|6
|5
|81
|236
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|35
|29
|3
|3
|76
|217
|215
|Allen
|70
|33
|28
|8
|1
|75
|231
|239
|Idaho
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|210
|182
|Kansas City
|70
|30
|33
|5
|2
|67
|203
|241
|Wichita
|70
|27
|34
|9
|0
|63
|200
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0
Greenville 3, Orlando 1
KOMETS 2, Wheeling 1
Maine 2, Newfoundland 1, OT
Florida 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 5, Cincinnati 4, SO
Allen 3, Iowa 2, OT
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa at Rapid City, late
Idaho at Utah, late
Today
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
KOMETS 2, NAILERS 1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Kennedy Fw (high-sticking), 4:28; Cooper Fw (roughing), 5:22; Quercia Whl (roughing), 5:22; Watling Whl (slashing), 12:17; Graber Fw (high-sticking), 16:08.
2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Tolkinen 3 (Cooper, Wall), 14:15. 2, Fort Wayne, Cooper 15 (Rassell), 19:33 (SH). Penalties—Quercia Whl (slashing), 6:26; Masonius Fw (roughing), 11:12; Drevitch Whl (double - roughing), 11:12; Graber Fw (tripping), 17:02; Petruzzelli Fw (hooking), 18:23; Corrin Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33; Quercia Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33.
3rd Period—3, Wheeling, Houde 13 (Foley, Almeida), 5:32. Penalties—Graber Fw (slashing), 10:08; Watling Whl (interference), 11:00; Cooper Fw (hooking), 13:37; Garver Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-10-8-28. Wheeling 9-9-8-26.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Wheeling 0 / 6.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 22-8-3-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 9-5-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves).
A—2,663. Referee—Jacob Rekucki.
Linesmen—Chad Fuller, Chadd Colin.
