NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 74 53 15 6 112 311 217 x-Toronto 74 48 20 6 102 286 229 x-Tampa Bay 74 45 21 8 98 243 208 Boston 74 45 24 5 95 231 202 Detroit 74 29 35 10 68 213 281 Buffalo 76 27 38 11 65 210 272 Ottawa 74 28 40 6 62 200 239 Montreal 75 20 44 11 51 193 287

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 75 48 19 8 104 247 180 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 48 21 6 102 231 191 x-Pittsburgh 76 43 22 11 97 253 213 Washington 74 41 23 10 92 252 219 N.Y. Islanders 74 35 30 9 79 206 206 Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 New Jersey 74 26 42 6 58 228 274 Philadelphia 74 23 40 11 57 190 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 74 54 14 6 114 287 202 Minnesota 73 46 21 6 98 271 225 St. Louis 74 44 20 10 98 274 211 Nashville 74 42 27 5 89 237 214 Dallas 74 42 27 5 89 217 220 Winnipeg 75 35 29 11 81 231 238 Chicago 74 25 38 11 61 199 264 Arizona 74 22 47 5 49 182 278

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 74 45 20 9 99 259 187 Edmonton 75 43 26 6 92 260 235 Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 Vegas 75 41 29 5 87 244 222 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 San Jose 73 29 33 11 69 190 234 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 7, Washington 3

Edmonton 4, Nashville 0

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT

Chicago 5, San Jose 4, SO

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Vegas 6, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, Arizona 1

Friday

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0

Florida 6, Winnipeg 1

Today

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

LATE THURSDAY

CHICAGO 5,

SAN JOSE 4, SO

San Jose 1 1 2 0 — 4 Chicago 1 2 1 1 — 5

Chicago won shootout 1-0

First Period—1, Chicago, Kane 24 (Strome, DeBrincat), 1:18. 2, San Jose, Meier 32 (Hertl, Burns), 4:45. Penalties—Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 7:06; Viel, SJ (Fighting), 7:06.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Raddysh 9 (Kane, S.Jones), 13:35 (pp). 4, San Jose, Reedy 3 (Nieto, Chmelevski), 15:53. 5, Chicago, de Haan 4 (Kane, DeBrincat), 18:42. Penalties—Balcers, SJ (Slashing), 2:03; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 13:21; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 13:21; Viel, SJ (Cross Checking), 13:21; Chicago bench, served by Reichel (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:41; San Jose bench, served by Reedy (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:41.

Third Period—6, Chicago, Strome 21 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 4:07. 7, San Jose, Balcers 9 (Karlsson, Couture), 5:40. 8, San Jose, Megna 2 (Hertl, Meier), 16:35. Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Interference), 6:24; Megna, SJ (Delay of Game), 12:46.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), San Jose 0 (Hertl NG, Couture NG, Karlsson NG).

Shots on Goal—San Jose 12-8-16-1—37. Chicago 11-11-6-4—32.

Power-play opportunities—San Jose 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—San Jose, Reimer 18-16-8 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 5-12-6 (37-33).

A—19,501 (19,717). T—2:45.

Referees—Eric Furlatt, Jordan Samuels-Thomas. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Reading 70 44 17 7 2 97 257 201 x-Newfndland 65 41 20 4 0 86 254 187 Trois-Rivieres 68 33 29 5 1 72 227 231 Maine 71 32 31 5 3 72 226 233 Worcester 70 32 32 4 2 70 225 242 Adirondack 69 27 38 4 0 58 202 266

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 40 20 6 4 90 235 182 x-Atlanta 70 43 23 3 1 90 215 190 x-Jacksonville 71 39 27 3 2 83 203 184 Greenville 70 33 27 6 4 76 206 200 Orlando 70 33 30 6 1 73 196 223 S. Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238 Norfolk 70 27 37 3 3 60 195 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 71 48 19 2 2 100 268 201 x-KOMETS 71 39 25 6 1 85 262 225 x-Wheeling 71 37 30 4 0 78 243 242 Cincinnati 70 36 31 3 0 75 237 230 Kalamazoo 71 36 34 1 0 73 222 246 Indy 70 32 33 2 3 69 223 227 Iowa 70 29 32 8 1 67 224 254

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Utah 70 40 27 2 1 83 231 219 x-Rapid City 70 35 24 6 5 81 236 229 Tulsa 70 35 29 3 3 76 217 215 Allen 70 33 28 8 1 75 231 239 Idaho 70 36 31 2 1 75 210 182 Kansas City 70 30 33 5 2 67 203 241 Wichita 70 27 34 9 0 63 200 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Orlando 1

KOMETS 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1, OT

Florida 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 5, Cincinnati 4, SO

Allen 3, Iowa 2, OT

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa at Rapid City, late

Idaho at Utah, late

Today

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

KOMETS 2, NAILERS 1

Fort Wayne 0 2 0 — 2 Wheeling 0 0 1 — 1

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Kennedy Fw (high-sticking), 4:28; Cooper Fw (roughing), 5:22; Quercia Whl (roughing), 5:22; Watling Whl (slashing), 12:17; Graber Fw (high-sticking), 16:08.

2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Tolkinen 3 (Cooper, Wall), 14:15. 2, Fort Wayne, Cooper 15 (Rassell), 19:33 (SH). Penalties—Quercia Whl (slashing), 6:26; Masonius Fw (roughing), 11:12; Drevitch Whl (double - roughing), 11:12; Graber Fw (tripping), 17:02; Petruzzelli Fw (hooking), 18:23; Corrin Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33; Quercia Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33.

3rd Period—3, Wheeling, Houde 13 (Foley, Almeida), 5:32. Penalties—Graber Fw (slashing), 10:08; Watling Whl (interference), 11:00; Cooper Fw (hooking), 13:37; Garver Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-10-8-28. Wheeling 9-9-8-26.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Wheeling 0 / 6.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 22-8-3-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 9-5-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A—2,663. Referee—Jacob Rekucki.

Linesmen—Chad Fuller, Chadd Colin.