MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 0 1 16 10 2 Orlando City 3 2 2 11 8 7 New York 3 2 1 10 10 6 Atlanta 3 2 1 10 9 9 Charlotte FC 3 4 0 9 7 9 Chicago 2 1 3 9 5 2 Columbus 2 2 2 8 10 7 Toronto FC 2 2 2 8 9 11 CF Montréal 2 3 1 7 11 15 D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5 Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14 N.Y. City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6 New England 1 4 1 4 8 12 Inter Miami CF 1 4 1 4 6 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 4 1 1 13 14 6 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 9 6 Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 9 7 Austin FC 3 1 2 11 14 5 FC Dallas 3 1 2 11 10 4 Houston 3 1 2 11 10 7 Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 6 Portland 2 2 3 9 10 13 Colorado 2 2 2 8 8 8 Minn. United 2 2 2 8 5 5 Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6 Sporting K.C. 2 5 0 6 5 11 Vancouver 1 4 1 4 5 12 San Jose 0 4 2 2 9 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

Saturday

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.