Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|74
|53
|15
|6
|112
|311
|217
|x-Toronto
|75
|49
|20
|6
|104
|291
|233
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|46
|21
|8
|100
|250
|212
|x-Boston
|75
|46
|24
|5
|97
|233
|203
|Detroit
|75
|29
|36
|10
|68
|213
|285
|Buffalo
|77
|28
|38
|11
|67
|214
|275
|Ottawa
|75
|28
|40
|7
|63
|204
|244
|Montreal
|76
|20
|45
|11
|51
|197
|295
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|19
|8
|104
|247
|180
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|49
|21
|6
|104
|235
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|Washington
|75
|42
|23
|10
|94
|260
|223
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|35
|30
|9
|79
|206
|206
|Columbus
|74
|35
|33
|6
|76
|240
|274
|New Jersey
|74
|26
|42
|6
|58
|228
|274
|Philadelphia
|75
|23
|41
|11
|57
|193
|273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|74
|54
|14
|6
|114
|287
|202
|x-St. Louis
|75
|45
|20
|10
|100
|280
|216
|Minnesota
|74
|46
|21
|7
|99
|276
|231
|Nashville
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|241
|217
|Dallas
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|219
|221
|Winnipeg
|76
|35
|30
|11
|81
|235
|245
|Chicago
|75
|25
|39
|11
|61
|202
|268
|Arizona
|74
|22
|47
|5
|49
|182
|278
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|74
|45
|20
|9
|99
|259
|187
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|76
|39
|27
|10
|88
|220
|225
|Vegas
|76
|41
|30
|5
|87
|244
|226
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Anaheim
|76
|29
|33
|14
|72
|213
|249
|San Jose
|74
|29
|34
|11
|69
|191
|236
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Florida 6, Winnipeg 1
Saturday
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Chicago 3
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Edmonton 4, Vegas 0
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 5 Ottawa 4, OT
Washington 8, Montreal 4
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4
Dallas 2, San Jose 1
Carolina at Colorado, late
Arizona at Calgary, late
New Jersey at Seattle, late
Columbus at Los Angeles, late
Today
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE 4,
CHICAGO 3
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Nashville, Tolvanen 10 (Glass, Tomasino), 3:22. 2, Chicago, Kane 25 (DeBrincat, Strome), 7:31. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Cross Checking), 8:17; Duchene, NSH (High Sticking), 13:30; Duchene, NSH (Interference), 19:19.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Kubalik 13 (Reichel, McCabe), 5:15. 4, Nashville, Josi 20 (Forsberg, Johansen), 5:58. 5, Nashville, Duchene 39 (Forsberg, Granlund), 19:34 (pp). Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Roughing), 5:33; Katchouk, CHI (Misconduct), 5:33; Ekholm, NSH (Roughing), 5:33; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:00; Regula, CHI (High Sticking), 19:12.
Third Period—6, Nashville, Granlund 10 (Fabbro, Ekholm), 3:14. 7, Chicago, Stillman 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 14:31. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-11-14—31. Nashville 7-19-8—34.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 5-13-6 (34 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Saros 37-23-3 (31-28).
A—17,159 (17,113). T—2:37.
Referees—Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.
N.Y. RANGERS 4,
DETROIT 0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 28 (Kreider, Panarin), 13:44 (pp). Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Delay of Game), 12:48; Gagner, DET (Delay of Game), 13:19; DeKeyser, DET (High Sticking), 19:43.
Second Period—2, N.Y. Rangers, Vatrano 17 (Zibanejad, Fox), 3:46. Penalties—Seider, DET (Holding), 11:58; Chytil, NYR (Tripping), 18:58.
Third Period—3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 16 (Goodrow, Chytil), 4:37. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 17 (Nemeth, Goodrow), 14:17. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 3-11-6—20. N.Y. Rangers 17-8-12—37.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 9-14-1 (37 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 35-11-4 (20-20).
A—18,006 (18,006). T—2:18.
Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Furman South. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, Kory Nagy.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Reading
|71
|45
|17
|7
|2
|99
|258
|201
|x-Newfndland
|66
|41
|20
|4
|1
|87
|257
|191
|x-Trois-Rivres
|69
|34
|29
|5
|1
|74
|230
|233
|Maine
|72
|33
|31
|5
|3
|74
|230
|236
|Worcester
|71
|32
|32
|5
|2
|71
|227
|245
|Adirondack
|70
|27
|39
|4
|0
|58
|202
|267
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|72
|42
|20
|6
|4
|94
|243
|187
|x-Atlanta
|72
|43
|24
|4
|1
|91
|220
|198
|x-Jacksonville
|72
|40
|27
|3
|2
|85
|206
|185
|Greenville
|71
|33
|28
|6
|4
|76
|208
|204
|Orlando
|71
|33
|31
|6
|1
|73
|197
|226
|Norfolk
|71
|28
|37
|3
|3
|62
|199
|259
|S. Carolina
|72
|28
|38
|6
|0
|62
|187
|238
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|72
|49
|19
|2
|2
|102
|277
|203
|x-KOMETS
|72
|40
|25
|6
|1
|87
|267
|225
|x-Wheeling
|72
|37
|31
|4
|0
|78
|243
|247
|x-Cincinnati
|72
|36
|32
|3
|1
|76
|243
|239
|Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|35
|1
|0
|73
|224
|255
|Indy
|72
|34
|33
|2
|3
|73
|232
|233
|Iowa
|71
|29
|32
|9
|1
|68
|226
|257
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Utah
|71
|41
|27
|2
|1
|85
|235
|222
|x-Rapid City
|71
|35
|25
|6
|5
|81
|236
|230
|x-Tulsa
|71
|36
|29
|3
|3
|78
|218
|215
|Allen
|71
|34
|28
|8
|1
|77
|234
|241
|Idaho
|71
|36
|32
|2
|1
|75
|213
|186
|Kansas City
|71
|31
|33
|5
|2
|69
|207
|242
|Wichita
|71
|27
|35
|9
|0
|63
|201
|255
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday
Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0
Greenville 3, Orlando 1
KOMETS 2, Wheeling 1
Maine 2, Newfoundland 1, OT
Florida 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 5, Cincinnati 4, SO
Allen 3, Iowa 2, OT
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0
Utah 4, Idaho 3
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2, OT
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO
Reading 1, Adirondack 0
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Indy 4, Cincinnati 2
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2
Norfolk 4, Greenville 2
KOMETS 5, Wheeling 0
Allen 6, Iowa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa at Rapid City, late
Idaho at Utah, late
Today*
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
*end of regular season
KOMETS 5, NAILERS 0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 27 (Alvaro), 5:37 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 11 (Tolkinen, Petruzzelli), 10:13. Penalties—Drevitch Whl (tripping), 2:01; Hausinger Whl (fighting - major), 4:52; Masonius Fw (instigating, fighting - major), 4:52; Busch Fw (cross-checking), 16:05; Quercia Whl (roughing, roughing), 20:00; Szydlowski Fw (roughing), 20:00.
2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Martel 1 (Alvaro, Jones), 2:15. Penalties—Hampton Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:27; Alvaro Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:27; Jones Fw (roughing), 16:09; Bafia Whl (misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00; Busch Fw (misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00.
3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Martel 2 (Corrin, Cooper), 15:11. 5, Fort Wayne, Rassell 1 (Corrin, Martel), 18:55. Penalties—Masonius Fw (roughing), 2:56; Desruisseaux Whl (roughing), 6:40; Paré Whl (fighting - major), 6:40; Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 6:40; Masonius Fw (fighting - major), 6:40; Quercia Whl (slashing), 6:48; Josling Whl (slashing, fighting - major), 14:16; Masonius Fw (slashing, fighting - major, game misconduct - third major), 14:16; Szydlowski Fw (high-sticking), 16:40; Higgins Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.
Shots on Goal—Wheeling 6-7-16-29. Fort Wayne 9-10-13-32.
Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 0-6; Fort Wayne 0-3.
Goalies—Wheeling, Moyse 0-2-0-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 23-8-3-0 (29 shots-29 saves).
A—7,527
Referees—Logan Gruhl.
Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.
