NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 74 53 15 6 112 311 217 x-Toronto 75 49 20 6 104 291 233 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 Detroit 75 29 36 10 68 213 285 Buffalo 77 28 38 11 67 214 275 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 75 48 19 8 104 247 180 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 N.Y. Islanders 74 35 30 9 79 206 206 Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 New Jersey 74 26 42 6 58 228 274 Philadelphia 75 23 41 11 57 193 273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 74 54 14 6 114 287 202 x-St. Louis 75 45 20 10 100 280 216 Minnesota 74 46 21 7 99 276 231 Nashville 75 43 27 5 91 241 217 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 Arizona 74 22 47 5 49 182 278

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 74 45 20 9 99 259 187 Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 San Jose 74 29 34 11 69 191 236 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0

Florida 6, Winnipeg 1

Saturday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 5 Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Carolina at Colorado, late

Arizona at Calgary, late

New Jersey at Seattle, late

Columbus at Los Angeles, late

Today

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE 4,

CHICAGO 3

Chicago 1 1 1 — 3 Nashville 1 2 1 — 4

First Period—1, Nashville, Tolvanen 10 (Glass, Tomasino), 3:22. 2, Chicago, Kane 25 (DeBrincat, Strome), 7:31. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Cross Checking), 8:17; Duchene, NSH (High Sticking), 13:30; Duchene, NSH (Interference), 19:19.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Kubalik 13 (Reichel, McCabe), 5:15. 4, Nashville, Josi 20 (Forsberg, Johansen), 5:58. 5, Nashville, Duchene 39 (Forsberg, Granlund), 19:34 (pp). Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Roughing), 5:33; Katchouk, CHI (Misconduct), 5:33; Ekholm, NSH (Roughing), 5:33; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:00; Regula, CHI (High Sticking), 19:12.

Third Period—6, Nashville, Granlund 10 (Fabbro, Ekholm), 3:14. 7, Chicago, Stillman 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 14:31. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-11-14—31. Nashville 7-19-8—34.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 5-13-6 (34 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Saros 37-23-3 (31-28).

A—17,159 (17,113). T—2:37.

Referees—Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.

N.Y. RANGERS 4,

DETROIT 0

Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 2 — 4

First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 28 (Kreider, Panarin), 13:44 (pp). Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Delay of Game), 12:48; Gagner, DET (Delay of Game), 13:19; DeKeyser, DET (High Sticking), 19:43.

Second Period—2, N.Y. Rangers, Vatrano 17 (Zibanejad, Fox), 3:46. Penalties—Seider, DET (Holding), 11:58; Chytil, NYR (Tripping), 18:58.

Third Period—3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 16 (Goodrow, Chytil), 4:37. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 17 (Nemeth, Goodrow), 14:17. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 3-11-6—20. N.Y. Rangers 17-8-12—37.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 9-14-1 (37 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 35-11-4 (20-20).

A—18,006 (18,006). T—2:18.

Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Furman South. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, Kory Nagy.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Reading 71 45 17 7 2 99 258 201 x-Newfndland 66 41 20 4 1 87 257 191 x-Trois-Rivres 69 34 29 5 1 74 230 233 Maine 72 33 31 5 3 74 230 236 Worcester 71 32 32 5 2 71 227 245 Adirondack 70 27 39 4 0 58 202 267

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 42 20 6 4 94 243 187 x-Atlanta 72 43 24 4 1 91 220 198 x-Jacksonville 72 40 27 3 2 85 206 185 Greenville 71 33 28 6 4 76 208 204 Orlando 71 33 31 6 1 73 197 226 Norfolk 71 28 37 3 3 62 199 259 S. Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 72 49 19 2 2 102 277 203 x-KOMETS 72 40 25 6 1 87 267 225 x-Wheeling 72 37 31 4 0 78 243 247 x-Cincinnati 72 36 32 3 1 76 243 239 Kalamazoo 72 36 35 1 0 73 224 255 Indy 72 34 33 2 3 73 232 233 Iowa 71 29 32 9 1 68 226 257

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Utah 71 41 27 2 1 85 235 222 x-Rapid City 71 35 25 6 5 81 236 230 x-Tulsa 71 36 29 3 3 78 218 215 Allen 71 34 28 8 1 77 234 241 Idaho 71 36 32 2 1 75 213 186 Kansas City 71 31 33 5 2 69 207 242 Wichita 71 27 35 9 0 63 201 255

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday

Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Orlando 1

KOMETS 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1, OT

Florida 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 5, Cincinnati 4, SO

Allen 3, Iowa 2, OT

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2, OT

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO

Reading 1, Adirondack 0

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 4, Cincinnati 2

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2

Norfolk 4, Greenville 2

KOMETS 5, Wheeling 0

Allen 6, Iowa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa at Rapid City, late

Idaho at Utah, late

Today*

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

*end of regular season

KOMETS 5, NAILERS 0

Wheeling 0 0 0 — 0 Fort Wayne 2 1 2 — 5

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 27 (Alvaro), 5:37 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 11 (Tolkinen, Petruzzelli), 10:13. Penalties—Drevitch Whl (tripping), 2:01; Hausinger Whl (fighting - major), 4:52; Masonius Fw (instigating, fighting - major), 4:52; Busch Fw (cross-checking), 16:05; Quercia Whl (roughing, roughing), 20:00; Szydlowski Fw (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Martel 1 (Alvaro, Jones), 2:15. Penalties—Hampton Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:27; Alvaro Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:27; Jones Fw (roughing), 16:09; Bafia Whl (misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00; Busch Fw (misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Martel 2 (Corrin, Cooper), 15:11. 5, Fort Wayne, Rassell 1 (Corrin, Martel), 18:55. Penalties—Masonius Fw (roughing), 2:56; Desruisseaux Whl (roughing), 6:40; Paré Whl (fighting - major), 6:40; Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 6:40; Masonius Fw (fighting - major), 6:40; Quercia Whl (slashing), 6:48; Josling Whl (slashing, fighting - major), 14:16; Masonius Fw (slashing, fighting - major, game misconduct - third major), 14:16; Szydlowski Fw (high-sticking), 16:40; Higgins Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 6-7-16-29. Fort Wayne 9-10-13-32.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 0-6; Fort Wayne 0-3.

Goalies—Wheeling, Moyse 0-2-0-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 23-8-3-0 (29 shots-29 saves).

A—7,527

Referees—Logan Gruhl.

Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.