TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo. Designated RHP Bryan Garcia for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated OF Taylor Ward from the IL. Optioned INF Jose Rojas to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Mark Letter Jr. from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Alfonso Rivas to Iowa.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL - Suspended Orlando C Odeen Tufto one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Greenville. Suspended Kansas City C Ryan Harrison one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Wichita.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES - Activated Fs Gianluca Esteves and Brandon Yeamans from injured reserve. Placed Fs Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz on reserve and D Josh Burnside on injured reserve effective April 11. Suspended F Liam MacDougall.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Cam Gray to the active roster. Activated Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall and F Zach Pochiro on reserve. Released G Skylar Garver to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella and F Tanner Nagel from reserve. Placed D Eric Kattelus on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F T.J. Hensick from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Chris Mersier-Ortiz and F Sean Josling from reserve. Placed F Justin Almeida and D Adam Smith on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Tyuler Jeanson on reserve.