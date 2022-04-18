NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210 Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219 x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Today

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FLORIDA 6, DETROIT 1

Florida 0 4 2 — 6 Detroit 0 0 1 — 1

First Period—None. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Hooking), 2:33; Verhaeghe, FLA (Tripping), 4:02; Barber, DET (Tripping), 14:42; Barkov, FLA (Holding), 19:19.

Second Period—1, Florida, Duclair 31 (Barkov, Montour), 5:02. 2, Florida, Reinhart 28 (Lindbohm, Marchment), 6:32. 3, Florida, Lundell 17 (Reinhart), 14:23. 4, Florida, Mamin 7 (Luostarinen, Hornqvist), 14:51. Penalties—None.

Third Period—5, Florida, Lundell 18 (Barkov), 5:04 (sh). 6, Detroit, Suter 14 (Zadina, Vrana), 12:04. 7, Florida, Forsling 9 (Montour, Giroux), 13:14. Penalties—Montour, FLA (High Sticking), 4:25.

Shots on Goal—Florida 13-16-10—39. Detroit 12-13-9—34.

Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies—Florida, Knight 18-8-3 (34 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-22-9 (39-33).

A—14,566 (20,000). T—2:24.

Referees—Brian Pochmara, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Reading 71 45 17 7 2 99 258 201 x-Newfndlnd 67 42 20 4 1 89 262 191 x-Trois-Rivrs 69 34 29 5 1 74 230 233 x-Maine 72 33 31 5 3 74 230 236 Worcester 71 32 32 5 2 71 227 245 Adirondack 71 27 40 4 0 58 202 272

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 72 42 20 6 4 94 243 187 x-Atlanta 72 43 24 4 1 91 220 198 x-Jacksonville 72 40 27 3 2 85 206 185 x-Greenville 72 33 29 6 4 76 210 209 Orlando 71 33 31 6 1 73 197 226 Norfolk 72 29 37 3 3 64 204 261 S. Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Toledo 72 49 19 2 2 102 277 203 x-KOMETS 72 40 25 6 1 87 267 225 x-Wheeling 72 37 31 4 0 78 243 247 x-Cincinnati 72 36 32 3 1 76 243 239 Kalamazoo 72 36 35 1 0 73 224 255 Indy 72 34 33 2 3 73 232 233 Iowa 72 29 33 9 1 68 229 263

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Utah 72 42 27 2 1 87 240 225 x-Rapid City 72 36 25 6 5 83 241 232 x-Allen 72 35 28 8 1 79 240 244 x-Tulsa 72 36 30 3 3 78 220 220 Idaho 72 36 33 2 1 75 216 191 Kansas City 72 32 33 5 2 71 211 243 Wichita 72 27 36 9 0 63 202 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2, OT

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 4, Cincinnati 2

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Reading 1, Adirondack 0

Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2

KOMETS 5, Wheeling 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 2

Allen 6, Iowa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Utah 5, Idaho 3

Sunday*

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

Norfolk 5, Greenville 2

*End of regular season

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division Semifinals

Florida vs. Greenville

Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division Semifinals

Reading vs. Maine

Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières

Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division Semifinals

Toledo vs. Cincinnati

Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

April 25: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS vs. Wheeling

Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division Semifinals

Utah vs. Tulsa

Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

KOMETS END-OF-SEASON AWARDS

NOB Brick: Will Graber

Unsung Hero: Zach Tolkinen

Defenseman of the Year: Connor Corcoran

Rookie of the Year Award: Sam Harvey

Most Improved Player: Oliver Cooper

True Komet: Anthony Petruzzelli

Mr. Hustle: Kellen Jones

Most Valuable Player: Will Graber