Monday, April 18, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|75
|54
|15
|6
|114
|317
|218
|x-Toronto
|76
|50
|20
|6
|106
|295
|235
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|46
|21
|8
|100
|250
|212
|x-Boston
|75
|46
|24
|5
|97
|233
|203
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Detroit
|76
|29
|37
|10
|68
|214
|291
|Ottawa
|75
|28
|40
|7
|63
|204
|244
|Montreal
|76
|20
|45
|11
|51
|197
|295
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|76
|48
|20
|8
|104
|251
|187
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|49
|21
|6
|104
|235
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|75
|42
|23
|10
|94
|260
|223
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|35
|31
|9
|79
|208
|210
|Columbus
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|245
|282
|New Jersey
|75
|26
|42
|7
|59
|231
|278
|Philadelphia
|76
|23
|42
|11
|57
|196
|278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|75
|55
|14
|6
|116
|294
|206
|x-St. Louis
|76
|46
|20
|10
|102
|288
|219
|x-Minnesota
|75
|47
|21
|7
|101
|281
|235
|Dallas
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|219
|221
|Nashville
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|244
|225
|Winnipeg
|76
|35
|30
|11
|81
|235
|245
|Chicago
|75
|25
|39
|11
|61
|202
|268
|Arizona
|75
|22
|48
|5
|49
|183
|287
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|75
|46
|20
|9
|101
|268
|188
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|27
|10
|90
|222
|226
|Vegas
|76
|41
|30
|5
|87
|244
|226
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Anaheim
|77
|30
|33
|14
|74
|219
|253
|San Jose
|75
|29
|34
|12
|70
|195
|241
|Seattle
|74
|24
|44
|6
|54
|193
|258
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Chicago 3
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Edmonton 4, Vegas 0
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4
Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Washington 8, Montreal 4
Dallas 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 7, Carolina 4
Calgary 9, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1
Sunday
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT
St. Louis 8, Nashville 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 6, Columbus 4
Today
Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
FLORIDA 6, DETROIT 1
|Florida
|0
|4
|2
|—
|6
|Detroit
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period—None. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Hooking), 2:33; Verhaeghe, FLA (Tripping), 4:02; Barber, DET (Tripping), 14:42; Barkov, FLA (Holding), 19:19.
Second Period—1, Florida, Duclair 31 (Barkov, Montour), 5:02. 2, Florida, Reinhart 28 (Lindbohm, Marchment), 6:32. 3, Florida, Lundell 17 (Reinhart), 14:23. 4, Florida, Mamin 7 (Luostarinen, Hornqvist), 14:51. Penalties—None.
Third Period—5, Florida, Lundell 18 (Barkov), 5:04 (sh). 6, Detroit, Suter 14 (Zadina, Vrana), 12:04. 7, Florida, Forsling 9 (Montour, Giroux), 13:14. Penalties—Montour, FLA (High Sticking), 4:25.
Shots on Goal—Florida 13-16-10—39. Detroit 12-13-9—34.
Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies—Florida, Knight 18-8-3 (34 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-22-9 (39-33).
A—14,566 (20,000). T—2:24.
Referees—Brian Pochmara, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Reading
|71
|45
|17
|7
|2
|99
|258
|201
|x-Newfndlnd
|67
|42
|20
|4
|1
|89
|262
|191
|x-Trois-Rivrs
|69
|34
|29
|5
|1
|74
|230
|233
|x-Maine
|72
|33
|31
|5
|3
|74
|230
|236
|Worcester
|71
|32
|32
|5
|2
|71
|227
|245
|Adirondack
|71
|27
|40
|4
|0
|58
|202
|272
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|72
|42
|20
|6
|4
|94
|243
|187
|x-Atlanta
|72
|43
|24
|4
|1
|91
|220
|198
|x-Jacksonville
|72
|40
|27
|3
|2
|85
|206
|185
|x-Greenville
|72
|33
|29
|6
|4
|76
|210
|209
|Orlando
|71
|33
|31
|6
|1
|73
|197
|226
|Norfolk
|72
|29
|37
|3
|3
|64
|204
|261
|S. Carolina
|72
|28
|38
|6
|0
|62
|187
|238
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Toledo
|72
|49
|19
|2
|2
|102
|277
|203
|x-KOMETS
|72
|40
|25
|6
|1
|87
|267
|225
|x-Wheeling
|72
|37
|31
|4
|0
|78
|243
|247
|x-Cincinnati
|72
|36
|32
|3
|1
|76
|243
|239
|Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|35
|1
|0
|73
|224
|255
|Indy
|72
|34
|33
|2
|3
|73
|232
|233
|Iowa
|72
|29
|33
|9
|1
|68
|229
|263
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Utah
|72
|42
|27
|2
|1
|87
|240
|225
|x-Rapid City
|72
|36
|25
|6
|5
|83
|241
|232
|x-Allen
|72
|35
|28
|8
|1
|79
|240
|244
|x-Tulsa
|72
|36
|30
|3
|3
|78
|220
|220
|Idaho
|72
|36
|33
|2
|1
|75
|216
|191
|Kansas City
|72
|32
|33
|5
|2
|71
|211
|243
|Wichita
|72
|27
|36
|9
|0
|63
|202
|259
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2, OT
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Indy 4, Cincinnati 2
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Reading 1, Adirondack 0
Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2
KOMETS 5, Wheeling 0
Norfolk 4, Greenville 2
Allen 6, Iowa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Utah 5, Idaho 3
Sunday*
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0
Norfolk 5, Greenville 2
*End of regular season
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
South Division Semifinals
Florida vs. Greenville
Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
North Division Semifinals
Reading vs. Maine
Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières
Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Central Division Semifinals
Toledo vs. Cincinnati
Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
April 25: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS vs. Wheeling
Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Division Semifinals
Utah vs. Tulsa
Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City vs. Allen
Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
KOMETS END-OF-SEASON AWARDS
NOB Brick: Will Graber
Unsung Hero: Zach Tolkinen
Defenseman of the Year: Connor Corcoran
Rookie of the Year Award: Sam Harvey
Most Improved Player: Oliver Cooper
True Komet: Anthony Petruzzelli
Mr. Hustle: Kellen Jones
Most Valuable Player: Will Graber
