Monday, April 18, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Washington -137 Arizona +118
at NY Mets -120 San Francisco +100
at Milwaukee -175 Pittsburgh +150
Philadelphia -157 at Colorado +135
at San Diego -162 Cincinnati +140
at LA Dodgers -187 Atlanta +160

American League

at Boston -142 Minnesota +123
at Cleveland -117 Chicago WS -102
at Houston -152 LA Angels +130
at Oakland -172 Baltimore +148

Interleague

Tampa Bay -147 at Chicago Cubs +128

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia 7 (217½) Toronto
Utah (205½) at Dallas
at Golden State 7 (224½) Denver

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -310 at Chicago +245
at Colorado -196 Washington +162
at Seattle -125 Ottawa +104
at Vegas -350 New Jersey +275
Carolina -420 at Arizona +320
Dallas -115 at Vancouver -104

