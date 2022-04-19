Tuesday, April 19, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|75
|54
|15
|6
|114
|317
|218
|x-Toronto
|76
|50
|20
|6
|106
|295
|235
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|46
|21
|8
|100
|250
|212
|x-Boston
|75
|46
|24
|5
|97
|233
|203
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Detroit
|76
|29
|37
|10
|68
|214
|291
|Ottawa
|75
|28
|40
|7
|63
|204
|244
|Montreal
|76
|20
|45
|11
|51
|197
|295
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|76
|48
|20
|8
|104
|251
|187
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|49
|21
|6
|104
|235
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|75
|42
|23
|10
|94
|260
|223
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|35
|31
|9
|79
|208
|210
|Columbus
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|245
|282
|New Jersey
|75
|26
|42
|7
|59
|231
|278
|Philadelphia
|76
|23
|42
|11
|57
|196
|278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|75
|55
|14
|6
|116
|294
|206
|x-St. Louis
|76
|46
|20
|10
|102
|288
|219
|x-Minnesota
|75
|47
|21
|7
|101
|281
|235
|Dallas
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|219
|221
|Nashville
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|244
|225
|Winnipeg
|76
|35
|30
|11
|81
|235
|245
|Chicago
|76
|25
|40
|11
|61
|204
|273
|Arizona
|75
|22
|48
|5
|49
|183
|287
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|76
|47
|20
|9
|103
|273
|190
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|27
|10
|90
|222
|226
|Vegas
|76
|41
|30
|5
|87
|244
|226
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Anaheim
|77
|30
|33
|14
|74
|219
|253
|San Jose
|75
|29
|34
|12
|70
|195
|241
|Seattle
|74
|24
|44
|6
|54
|193
|258
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Monday
Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Washington at Colorado, late
Carolina at Arizona, late
New Jersey at Vegas, late
Ottawa at Seattle, late
Dallas at Vancouver, late
Today
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
CALGARY 5, CHICAGO 2
|Calgary
|3
|0
|2
|—
|5
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Calgary, Dube 14 (Coleman, Hanifin), 0:22. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 37 (Zadorov, Tkachuk), 6:23. 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 2 (Toews, Kubalik), 7:06. 4, Calgary, Coleman 16 (Kylington), 14:41. Penalties—Coleman, CGY (Holding), 8:27; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 12:12; Chicago bench, served by Strome (Roughing), 12:12; Zadorov, CGY (Roughing), 12:12; Mangiapane, CGY (Tripping), 19:00.
Second Period—5, Chicago, Regula 1 (DeBrincat, McCabe), 12:54. Penalties—Kane, CHI (Hooking), 5:10.
Third Period—6, Calgary, Gaudreau 38 (Tkachuk), 18:28 (en). 7, Calgary, Kylington 9 (Markstrom), 18:53 (en). Penalties—C.Jones, CHI (Hooking), 2:05.
Shots on Goal—Calgary 14-15-6—35. Chicago 6-8-10—24.
Power-play opportunities—Calgary 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies—Calgary, Markstrom 36-15-8 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 5-14-6 (33-30).
A—18,523 (19,717). T—2:23.
Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Devin Berg, CJ Murray.
Scoring Leaders
Through April 17
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|75
|42
|68
|110
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|75
|30
|78
|108
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|75
|36
|69
|105
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|75
|54
|51
|105
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|75
|39
|57
|96
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|67
|34
|60
|94
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|74
|43
|50
|93
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
South Division Semifinals
Florida vs. Greenville
Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
North Division Semifinals
Reading vs. Maine
Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières
Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Central Division Semifinals
Toledo vs. Cincinnati
Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS vs. Wheeling
Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Division Semifinals
Utah vs. Tulsa
Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City vs. Allen
Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
