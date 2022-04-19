NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210 Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219 x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273 Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 76 47 20 9 103 273 190 Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington at Colorado, late

Carolina at Arizona, late

New Jersey at Vegas, late

Ottawa at Seattle, late

Dallas at Vancouver, late

Today

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CALGARY 5, CHICAGO 2

Calgary 3 0 2 — 5 Chicago 1 1 0 — 2

First Period—1, Calgary, Dube 14 (Coleman, Hanifin), 0:22. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 37 (Zadorov, Tkachuk), 6:23. 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 2 (Toews, Kubalik), 7:06. 4, Calgary, Coleman 16 (Kylington), 14:41. Penalties—Coleman, CGY (Holding), 8:27; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 12:12; Chicago bench, served by Strome (Roughing), 12:12; Zadorov, CGY (Roughing), 12:12; Mangiapane, CGY (Tripping), 19:00.

Second Period—5, Chicago, Regula 1 (DeBrincat, McCabe), 12:54. Penalties—Kane, CHI (Hooking), 5:10.

Third Period—6, Calgary, Gaudreau 38 (Tkachuk), 18:28 (en). 7, Calgary, Kylington 9 (Markstrom), 18:53 (en). Penalties—C.Jones, CHI (Hooking), 2:05.

Shots on Goal—Calgary 14-15-6—35. Chicago 6-8-10—24.

Power-play opportunities—Calgary 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies—Calgary, Markstrom 36-15-8 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 5-14-6 (33-30).

A—18,523 (19,717). T—2:23.

Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Devin Berg, CJ Murray.

Scoring Leaders

Through April 17

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 75 42 68 110 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 75 30 78 108 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 75 36 69 105 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 75 54 51 105 Auston Matthews, TOR 70 58 44 102 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 75 39 57 96 Mitch Marner, TOR 67 34 60 94 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 74 43 50 93

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division Semifinals

Florida vs. Greenville

Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division Semifinals

Reading vs. Maine

Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières

Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division Semifinals

Toledo vs. Cincinnati

Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS vs. Wheeling

Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division Semifinals

Utah vs. Tulsa

Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.