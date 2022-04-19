Tuesday, April 19, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-120
|at Washington
|+100
|Arizona
|-120
|at Washington
|+100
|at NY Mets
|-130
|San Francisco
|+110
|at NY Mets
|-130
|San Francisco
|+110
|St. Louis
|-125
|at Miami
|+105
|at Milwaukee
|-264
|Pittsburgh
|+218
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at Colorado
|+110
|at San Diego
|-180
|Cincinnati
|+158
|at LA Dodgers
|-157
|Atlanta
|+138
American League
|at Cleveland
|-142
|Chicago WS
|+123
|NY Yankees
|-215
|at Detroit
|+180
|at Boston
|-145
|Toronto
|+125
|Minnesota
|-117
|at Kansas City
|-102
|at Houston
|-150
|LA Angels
|+130
|at Seattle
|-152
|Texas
|+133
|at Oakland
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
Interleague
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Miami
|7
|(219)
|Atlanta
|at Memphis
|6½
|(241)
|Minnesota
|at Phoenix
|10
|(221½)
|New Orleans
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Toronto
|-450
|Philadelphia
|+340
|Minnesota
|-260
|at Montreal
|+210
|at Tampa Bay
|-520
|Detroit
|+385
|at NY Rangers
|-182
|Winnipeg
|+150
|Florida
|-176
|at NY Islanders
|+146
|at St. Louis
|-125
|Boston
|+104
|Calgary
|-154
|at Nashville
|+128
|at Vancouver
|-244
|Ottawa
|+199
|Los Angeles
|-170
|at Anaheim
|+140
|at San Jose
|-128
|Columbus
|+106
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story