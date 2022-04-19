The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -120 at Washington +100
Arizona -120 at Washington +100
at NY Mets -130 San Francisco +110
at NY Mets -130 San Francisco +110
St. Louis -125 at Miami +105
at Milwaukee -264 Pittsburgh +218
Philadelphia -130 at Colorado +110
at San Diego -180 Cincinnati +158
at LA Dodgers -157 Atlanta +138

American League

at Cleveland -142 Chicago WS +123
NY Yankees -215 at Detroit +180
at Boston -145 Toronto +125
Minnesota -117 at Kansas City -102
at Houston -150 LA Angels +130
at Seattle -152 Texas +133
at Oakland OFF Baltimore OFF

Interleague

at Chicago Cubs OFF Tampa Bay OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Miami 7 (219) Atlanta
at Memphis (241) Minnesota
at Phoenix 10 (221½) New Orleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Toronto -450 Philadelphia +340
Minnesota -260 at Montreal +210
at Tampa Bay -520 Detroit +385
at NY Rangers -182 Winnipeg +150
Florida -176 at NY Islanders +146
at St. Louis -125 Boston +104
Calgary -154 at Nashville +128
at Vancouver -244 Ottawa +199
Los Angeles -170 at Anaheim +140
at San Jose -128 Columbus +106

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  