TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned INF Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL). Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated LHP Brian Moran for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, RHP Lou Trivino, C Austin Allen, INF Jed Lowrie and OF Chad Pinder on the COVID-19 IL. Added LHP Sam Selman and INFs Nick Allen and Christian Lopes to the roster as substitutes.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the retirement of Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day COVID-19 IL. Placed RF Tyler Naquin on the to-day COVID-19 IL.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Vincent Taylor to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations. Released WR Miles Boykin. Re-signed QB Tyler Huntley, C Trystan Colon, LB Kristian Welch and LS Nick Moore.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn.

DETROIT LIONS — re-signed WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright to one-year contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named John Donovan senior analyst. Signed LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed OT Storm Norton ro a one year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed ILB Travin Howard to a one-year contract. Waived DB Kareem Orr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DBs Javelin Guidry, Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.