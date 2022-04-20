Wednesday, April 20, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|320
|220
|x-Toronto
|77
|51
|20
|6
|108
|300
|237
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|46
|22
|8
|100
|253
|216
|x-Boston
|76
|47
|24
|5
|99
|236
|205
|Detroit
|77
|30
|37
|10
|70
|218
|294
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Ottawa
|76
|28
|41
|7
|63
|206
|248
|Montreal
|77
|20
|46
|11
|51
|197
|297
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|77
|49
|20
|8
|106
|256
|190
|x-NY Rangers
|77
|50
|21
|6
|106
|238
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|76
|43
|23
|10
|96
|263
|225
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|210
|213
|Columbus
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|245
|282
|New Jersey
|76
|27
|42
|7
|61
|234
|280
|Philadelphia
|77
|23
|43
|11
|57
|198
|283
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|296
|209
|x-Minnesota
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|283
|235
|x-St. Louis
|77
|46
|20
|11
|103
|290
|222
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|Dallas
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|221
|227
|Winnipeg
|77
|35
|31
|11
|81
|235
|248
|Chicago
|76
|25
|40
|11
|61
|204
|273
|Arizona
|76
|22
|49
|5
|49
|186
|292
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|275
|193
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|27
|10
|90
|222
|226
|Vegas
|77
|41
|31
|5
|87
|246
|229
|Vancouver
|76
|38
|28
|10
|86
|230
|213
|Anaheim
|77
|30
|33
|14
|74
|219
|253
|San Jose
|75
|29
|34
|12
|70
|195
|241
|Seattle
|75
|25
|44
|6
|56
|197
|260
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Monday
Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2
Seattle 4, Ottawa 2
Vancouver 6, Dallas 2
Tuesday
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 2 Montreal 0
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Columbus at San Jose, late
Today
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
TAMPA BAY 3
|Detroit
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period—None. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 5:00.
Second Period—1, Tampa Bay, Colton 18 (Stamkos, Palat), 3:58. 2, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (DeKeyser, Seider), 4:20. 3, Detroit, Vrana 11 (Walman, Zadina), 6:34. 4, Detroit, Raymond 23, 8:17. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Stamkos, Hedman), 9:47 (pp). Penalties—Cernak, TB (Cross Checking), 4:28; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 9:40; Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 13:30; Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 18:05.
Third Period—6, Tampa Bay, Colton 19 (Cernak, Stamkos), 0:43. 7, Detroit, Vrana 12, 5:09. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 5-16-11—32. Tampa Bay 15-13-13—41.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 9-14-1 (41 shots-38 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-17-5 (32-28).
A—0 (19,092). T—2:33.
Referees—Jean Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Michel Cormier.
SCORING LEADERS
Through April 18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|75
|42
|68
|110
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|75
|30
|78
|108
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|76
|38
|69
|107
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|75
|54
|51
|105
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|76
|39
|59
|98
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
South Division Semifinals
Florida vs. Greenville
Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
North Division Semifinals
Reading vs. Maine
Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières
Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Central Division Semifinals
Toledo vs. Cincinnati
Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS vs. Wheeling
Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Division Semifinals
Utah vs. Tulsa
Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City vs. Allen
Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
