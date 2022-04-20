NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 76 55 15 6 116 320 220 x-Toronto 77 51 20 6 108 300 237 x-Tampa Bay 76 46 22 8 100 253 216 x-Boston 76 47 24 5 99 236 205 Detroit 77 30 37 10 70 218 294 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Ottawa 76 28 41 7 63 206 248 Montreal 77 20 46 11 51 197 297

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 x-NY Rangers 77 50 21 6 106 238 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225 N.Y. Islanders 76 35 31 10 80 210 213 Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 Philadelphia 77 23 43 11 57 198 283

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209 x-Minnesota 76 48 21 7 103 283 235 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 76 43 28 5 91 221 227 Winnipeg 77 35 31 11 81 235 248 Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273 Arizona 76 22 49 5 49 186 292

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 77 41 31 5 87 246 229 Vancouver 76 38 28 10 86 230 213 Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 Seattle 75 25 44 6 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 2

Tuesday

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 2 Montreal 0

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Columbus at San Jose, late

Today

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

TAMPA BAY 3

Detroit 0 3 1 — 4 Tampa Bay 0 2 1 — 3

First Period—None. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 5:00.

Second Period—1, Tampa Bay, Colton 18 (Stamkos, Palat), 3:58. 2, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (DeKeyser, Seider), 4:20. 3, Detroit, Vrana 11 (Walman, Zadina), 6:34. 4, Detroit, Raymond 23, 8:17. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Stamkos, Hedman), 9:47 (pp). Penalties—Cernak, TB (Cross Checking), 4:28; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 9:40; Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 13:30; Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 18:05.

Third Period—6, Tampa Bay, Colton 19 (Cernak, Stamkos), 0:43. 7, Detroit, Vrana 12, 5:09. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 5-16-11—32. Tampa Bay 15-13-13—41.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 9-14-1 (41 shots-38 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-17-5 (32-28).

A—0 (19,092). T—2:33.

Referees—Jean Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Michel Cormier.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 18

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 75 42 68 110 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 75 30 78 108 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 76 38 69 107 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 75 54 51 105 Auston Matthews, TOR 70 58 44 102 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 76 39 59 98

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division Semifinals

Florida vs. Greenville

Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

April 27: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 27: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division Semifinals

Reading vs. Maine

Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières

Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

April 26: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division Semifinals

Toledo vs. Cincinnati

Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS vs. Wheeling

Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

April 27: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division Semifinals

Utah vs. Tulsa

Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

April 26: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

April 27: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

April 26: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.