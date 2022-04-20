Wednesday, April 20, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at Milwaukee
|-247
|Pittsburgh
|+203
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at Colorado
|+108
|at LA Dodgers
|-152
|Atlanta
|+128
|at San Diego
|-215
|Cincinnati
|+180
|at Miami
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at Washington
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-117
|at NY Mets
|-102
American League
|at Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
|at Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
|at Houston
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|NY Yankees
|-155
|at Detroit
|+135
|Toronto
|-145
|at Boston
|+125
|Minnesota
|-137
|at Kansas City
|+118
|at Seattle
|-137
|Texas
|+118
|at Oakland
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
Interleague
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Boston
|3½
|(226)
|Brooklyn
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(216½)
|at Toronto
|at Milwaukee
|10
|(225½)
|Chicago
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at Edmonton
|-156
|Dallas
|+130
|at Las Vegas
|-137
|Washington
|+114
|Chicago
|-162
|at Arizona
|+134
|Colorado
|-375
|at Seattle
|+290
