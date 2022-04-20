The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Milwaukee -247 Pittsburgh +203
Philadelphia -126 at Colorado +108
at LA Dodgers -152 Atlanta +128
at San Diego -215 Cincinnati +180
at Miami OFF St. Louis OFF
at Washington OFF Arizona OFF
San Francisco -117 at NY Mets -102

American League

at Cleveland OFF Chicago WS OFF
at Houston -162 LA Angels +136
NY Yankees -155 at Detroit +135
Toronto -145 at Boston +125
Minnesota -137 at Kansas City +118
at Seattle -137 Texas +118
at Oakland OFF Baltimore OFF

Interleague

at Chicago Cubs OFF Tampa Bay OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Boston (226) Brooklyn
Philadelphia (216½) at Toronto
at Milwaukee 10 (225½) Chicago

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Edmonton -156 Dallas +130
at Las Vegas -137 Washington +114
Chicago -162 at Arizona +134
Colorado -375 at Seattle +290

