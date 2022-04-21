NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 76 55 15 6 116 320 220 x-Toronto 77 51 20 6 108 300 237 x-Tampa Bay 76 46 22 8 100 253 216 x-Boston 76 47 24 5 99 236 205 Detroit 77 30 37 10 70 218 294 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 Montreal 77 20 46 11 51 197 297

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 x-N.Y. Rangers 77 50 21 6 106 238 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225 N.Y. Islanders 76 35 31 10 80 210 213 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 Philadelphia 77 23 43 11 57 198 283

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209 x-Minnesota 76 48 21 7 103 283 235 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 77 43 29 5 91 223 232 Winnipeg 77 35 31 11 81 235 248 Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273 Arizona 76 22 49 5 49 186 292

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 Vegas 77 41 31 5 87 246 229 Vancouver 77 38 28 11 87 233 217 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 Seattle 75 25 44 6 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Tuesday

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 2 Montreal 0

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Wednesday

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Chicago at Arizona, late

Colorado at Seattle, late

Washington at Vegas, late

Today

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 19

GP G A PTS Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 76 30 81 111 Connor McDavid, EDM 75 42 68 110 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 77 38 70 108 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 75 54 51 105 Auston Matthews, TOR 70 58 44 102 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 77 39 60 99 Mitch Marner, TOR 68 34 61 95 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 75 43 51 94

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division

Florida vs. Greenville

Fri.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Today: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

April 28: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division

Reading 1, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 0

Fri.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

April 28: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières

Fri.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

April 28: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division Semifinals

Toledo vs. Cincinnati

Fri.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 28: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS vs. Wheeling

Fri.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division Semifinals

Utah vs. Tulsa

Fri.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-April 28: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

Fri.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.