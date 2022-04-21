The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, April 21, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Mets -121 San Francisco +102
at Washington -126 Arizona +107
at Miami -130 St. Louis +110
at Chicago Cubs OFF Pittsburgh OFF

American League

at Cleveland -120 Chicago WS +102
NY Yankees -155 at Detroit +135
Toronto -115 at Boston -105
Minnesota -130 at Kansas City +110
at Oakland -118 Baltimore -102
at Seattle -150 Texas +128

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Memphis (236½) at Minnesota
at Utah 6 (210½) Dallas
Golden State (223½) at Denver

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Florida -610 Detroit +440
at New Jersey -144 Buffalo +120
at Carolina -240 Winnipeg +195
at Montreal -134 Philadelphia +112
at Pittsburgh -134 Boston +112
New York -128 at NY Islanders +106
at Tampa Bay -130 Toronto +108
at Minnesota -164 Vancouver +136
at Calgary -182 Dallas +150
St. Louis -200 at San Jose +164
at Los Angeles -265 Chicago +215

