Thursday, April 21, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Mets
|-121
|San Francisco
|+102
|at Washington
|-126
|Arizona
|+107
|at Miami
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
American League
|at Cleveland
|-120
|Chicago WS
|+102
|NY Yankees
|-155
|at Detroit
|+135
|Toronto
|-115
|at Boston
|-105
|Minnesota
|-130
|at Kansas City
|+110
|at Oakland
|-118
|Baltimore
|-102
|at Seattle
|-150
|Texas
|+128
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|1½
|(236½)
|at Minnesota
|at Utah
|6
|(210½)
|Dallas
|Golden State
|1½
|(223½)
|at Denver
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Florida
|-610
|Detroit
|+440
|at New Jersey
|-144
|Buffalo
|+120
|at Carolina
|-240
|Winnipeg
|+195
|at Montreal
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at Pittsburgh
|-134
|Boston
|+112
|New York
|-128
|at NY Islanders
|+106
|at Tampa Bay
|-130
|Toronto
|+108
|at Minnesota
|-164
|Vancouver
|+136
|at Calgary
|-182
|Dallas
|+150
|St. Louis
|-200
|at San Jose
|+164
|at Los Angeles
|-265
|Chicago
|+215
