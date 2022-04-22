Friday, April 22, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|77
|56
|15
|6
|118
|325
|222
|x-Toronto
|78
|51
|21
|6
|108
|301
|245
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|47
|22
|8
|102
|261
|217
|x-Boston
|77
|47
|25
|5
|99
|236
|209
|Buffalo
|79
|30
|38
|11
|71
|224
|280
|Detroit
|78
|30
|38
|10
|70
|220
|299
|Ottawa
|77
|29
|41
|7
|65
|210
|251
|Montreal
|78
|20
|47
|11
|51
|200
|303
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|78
|50
|20
|8
|108
|260
|192
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|78
|51
|21
|6
|108
|244
|194
|x-Pittsburgh
|78
|44
|23
|11
|99
|258
|215
|x-Washington
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|266
|229
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|213
|219
|Columbus
|77
|35
|36
|6
|76
|247
|285
|New Jersey
|77
|27
|43
|7
|61
|236
|285
|Philadelphia
|78
|24
|43
|11
|59
|204
|286
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|77
|55
|16
|6
|116
|298
|212
|x-Minnesota
|77
|49
|21
|7
|105
|289
|238
|x-St. Louis
|77
|46
|20
|11
|103
|290
|222
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|Dallas
|77
|43
|29
|5
|91
|223
|232
|Winnipeg
|78
|35
|32
|11
|81
|237
|252
|Chicago
|77
|26
|40
|11
|63
|208
|276
|Arizona
|77
|22
|49
|6
|50
|189
|296
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|275
|193
|Edmonton
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|269
|237
|Los Angeles
|78
|41
|27
|10
|92
|224
|227
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|Vancouver
|78
|38
|29
|11
|87
|236
|223
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|San Jose
|76
|30
|34
|12
|72
|198
|243
|Seattle
|76
|26
|44
|6
|58
|200
|262
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Edmonton 5, Dallas 2
Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT
Thursday
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3
Dallas at Calgary, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Today
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
FLORIDA 5, DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Florida
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period—1, Detroit, Gagner 13 (Suter), 4:08. 2, Florida, Acciari 2 (Thornton, Montour), 9:19. 3, Florida, Barkov 38 (Duclair, Huberdeau), 18:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Marchment 17, 19:39.
Second Period—5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 28 (Suter, Lindstrom), 6:15. 6, Florida, Weegar 8 (Hornqvist, Marchment), 16:05.
Third Period—7, Florida, Reinhart 29 (Huberdeau, Bennett), 3:50 (pp).
Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-6-12—30. Florida 7-10-10—27.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Florida 2 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-23-9 (27 shots-22 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 38-6-3 (30-28).
A—16,238 (19,250). T—2:26.
Referees—Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Julien Fournier.
LATE WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO 4,
ARIZONA 3, OT
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Arizona
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
First Period—1, Chicago, McCabe 4 (Kubalik, Toews), 0:42. 2, Chicago, Kubalik 14 (Toews, T.Johnson), 15:32. Penalties—Boyd, ARI (Hooking), 4:55; Dineen, ARI (Tripping), 9:01; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 12:28.
Second Period—3, Arizona, Hayton 9 (Schmaltz, Ladd), 12:43. 4, Chicago, Vlasic 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 16:25. Penalties—Stralman, ARI (Interference), 5:58; Lafferty, CHI (Fighting), 18:53; Carcone, ARI (Fighting), 18:53.
Third Period—5, Arizona, Smith 1 (Galchenyuk, Kessel), 9:42. 6, Arizona, Stralman 6 (Kessel, Schmaltz), 13:43. Penalties—Galchenyuk, ARI (Boarding), 4:07; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 12:15; Regula, CHI (Roughing), 12:15; Boyd, ARI (Tripping), 16:15.
Overtime—7, Chicago, DeBrincat 40 (S.Jones, Kane), 4:23. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 17-11-8-4—40. Arizona 10-11-12-2—35.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 5; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 6-14-6 (35 shots-32 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 12-31-3 (40-36).
A—11,916 (17,125). T—2:35.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
South Division
Florida vs. Greenville
Today: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 1, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
Today: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
North Division
Reading 1, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 0
Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières
Today: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Central Division
Toledo vs. Cincinnati
Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS vs. Wheeling
Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Division
Utah vs. Tulsa
Today: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City vs. Allen
Today: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
