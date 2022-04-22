NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 77 56 15 6 118 325 222 x-Toronto 78 51 21 6 108 301 245 x-Tampa Bay 77 47 22 8 102 261 217 x-Boston 77 47 25 5 99 236 209 Buffalo 79 30 38 11 71 224 280 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 220 299 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 Montreal 78 20 47 11 51 200 303

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 78 50 20 8 108 260 192 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 51 21 6 108 244 194 x-Pittsburgh 78 44 23 11 99 258 215 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 N.Y. Islanders 77 35 32 10 80 213 219 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 New Jersey 77 27 43 7 61 236 285 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 x-Minnesota 77 49 21 7 105 289 238 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 77 43 29 5 91 223 232 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Chicago 77 26 40 11 63 208 276 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 Seattle 76 26 44 6 58 200 262

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT

Thursday

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3

Dallas at Calgary, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

Today

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FLORIDA 5, DETROIT 2

Detroit 1 1 0 — 2 Florida 3 1 1 — 5

First Period—1, Detroit, Gagner 13 (Suter), 4:08. 2, Florida, Acciari 2 (Thornton, Montour), 9:19. 3, Florida, Barkov 38 (Duclair, Huberdeau), 18:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Marchment 17, 19:39.

Second Period—5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 28 (Suter, Lindstrom), 6:15. 6, Florida, Weegar 8 (Hornqvist, Marchment), 16:05.

Third Period—7, Florida, Reinhart 29 (Huberdeau, Bennett), 3:50 (pp).

Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-6-12—30. Florida 7-10-10—27.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 19-23-9 (27 shots-22 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 38-6-3 (30-28).

A—16,238 (19,250). T—2:26.

Referees—Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Julien Fournier.

LATE WEDNESDAY

CHICAGO 4,

ARIZONA 3, OT

Chicago 2 1 0 1 — 4 Arizona 0 1 2 0 — 3

First Period—1, Chicago, McCabe 4 (Kubalik, Toews), 0:42. 2, Chicago, Kubalik 14 (Toews, T.Johnson), 15:32. Penalties—Boyd, ARI (Hooking), 4:55; Dineen, ARI (Tripping), 9:01; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 12:28.

Second Period—3, Arizona, Hayton 9 (Schmaltz, Ladd), 12:43. 4, Chicago, Vlasic 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 16:25. Penalties—Stralman, ARI (Interference), 5:58; Lafferty, CHI (Fighting), 18:53; Carcone, ARI (Fighting), 18:53.

Third Period—5, Arizona, Smith 1 (Galchenyuk, Kessel), 9:42. 6, Arizona, Stralman 6 (Kessel, Schmaltz), 13:43. Penalties—Galchenyuk, ARI (Boarding), 4:07; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 12:15; Regula, CHI (Roughing), 12:15; Boyd, ARI (Tripping), 16:15.

Overtime—7, Chicago, DeBrincat 40 (S.Jones, Kane), 4:23. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 17-11-8-4—40. Arizona 10-11-12-2—35.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 5; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 6-14-6 (35 shots-32 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 12-31-3 (40-36).

A—11,916 (17,125). T—2:35.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division

Florida vs. Greenville

Today: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 29: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 1, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

Today: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division

Reading 1, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 0

Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

April 29: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland vs. Trois-Rivières

Today: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division

Toledo vs. Cincinnati

Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS vs. Wheeling

Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

April 29: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division

Utah vs. Tulsa

Today: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

Today: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sat.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

April 29: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.