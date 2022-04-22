The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, April 22, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Chicago Cubs OFF Pittsburgh OFF
St. Louis -130 at Cincinnati +110
at Washington OFF San Francisco OFF
at Philadelphia -122 Milwaukee +103
at Atlanta -162 Miami +143
LA Dodgers -167 at San Diego +148
at Arizona OFF NY Mets OFF

American League

at Ny Yankees OFF Cleveland OFF
at Tampa Bay OFF Boston OFF
at Minnesota OFF Chicago WS OFF
at Houston OFF Toronto OFF
at LA Angels -185 Baltimore +160
at Oakland OFF Texas OFF
at Seattle OFF Kansas City OFF

Interleague

at Detroit -125 Colorado +105

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami (221½) at Atlanta
Milwaukee (223) at Chicago
Phoenix (216) at NewOrleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Columbus -134 Ottawa +112
at Minnesota -280 Seattle +225
Colorado -128 at Edmonton +106
Washington -400 at Arizona +310

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  