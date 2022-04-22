TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C/1B Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Allen from the Covid-19 IL. Designated RHP Miguel Romero for assignment. Announced that C/1B Christian Bethancourt had the substitute player designation removed and is now officially on the 40-man roster.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno. Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Luis Oviedo for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired RHP Cory Abbott in trade with Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and Optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Designated OF Jaylin Davis fro assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 10-day IL. Transferred infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza to the 60-day IL.

Minor League

Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Neil Lang. Traded RHP Michael Slaton to Schaumburg.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Acquired OF/RHP Matt Harrison from Charleston (Atlantic League).

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Trevin Esquerra.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Ramon Osuna.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed RW William Dufour to a three-year, entry-level contract. Placed D Grant Hutton on waivers.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Arturs Silovs from Trois-Rivieres (AHL) to Abbotsford (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

AHL

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Zach Zenzola from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Carter Savoie to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Main (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) loan. Signed LW Peter Crinella to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Axel Rindell.

UTICA COMETS — Released G Brandon Kasel from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Reading C/LW Brennan Saulnier for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing in a March April 20 game against Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) loan.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G Sebastien Lefebvre.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Mitchell Weeks to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SOCCER

MLS

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers has been selected to join the U.S. U-19 Youth National Team training camp.

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Named Phil Baier strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.

NIAGARA — Named Antone Gray assistant men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Markeith Brown women’s basketball head coach.