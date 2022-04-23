The Journal Gazette
 
BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. YANKEES 4,

CLEVELAND 1

Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 LMhieu dh 3 1 1 0
Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 Judge cf-rf 3 2 2 3
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0
Naylor rf 4 0 2 0 Locastro cf 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 Dnaldsn 3b 2 1 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Lavastida c 4 0 1 0 Kinr-Flfa ss 4 0 1 1
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 31 4 7 4
Cleveland 000 100 000—1
New York 002 110 00x—4

LOB—Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B—Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR—Reyes (2), Judge 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Morgan L,1-1 3 1 2 2 2 5
Allen 1 2 1 1 1 2
Tully 2 2 1 1 1 0
Pilkington 2 2 0 0 0 2

New York

Taillon W,1-1 5 7 1 1 0 5
King H,2 3 1 0 0 0 8
Chapman S,4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka. T—2:58. A—41,062 (47,309).

BOSTON 4,

TAMPA BAY 3

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Story 2b 5 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 0 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Franco ss 5 2 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 Arozarna lf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 J.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Walls ph 0 0 0 0
Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Kiermer cf 2 1 0 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 33 3 6 3

Boston 202 000 000—4 Tampa Bay 100 010 100—3

E—Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). DP—Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B—Bogaerts (6). HR—Devers (3), Franco 2 (3). SB—Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Wacha W,1-0 5 3 2 2 2 3
Davis H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Strahm H,2 2/3 2 1 0 0 0
Robles H,2 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,5 2/3 0 0 0 3 1
Barnes S,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay

Kluber L,0-1 5 11 4 4 1 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 2

WP—Kluber. Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals. T—3:21. A—16,902 (25,000).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4,

CINCINNATI 2

St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carlson rf 4 1 2 0 K.Frmer ss 5 0 0 1
Gldschmdt 1b 5 0 3 2 Drury dh 5 0 2 1
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 Votto 1b 3 0 2 0
Dickerson dh 4 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 Aquino rf 2 0 0 0
Nootbaar cf 3 1 1 1 Friedl ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Sosa ss 3 1 0 0 Garcia c 3 1 1 0
Knizner c 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0
Totals 36 4 10 3 Totals 34 2 9 2

St. Louis 100 210 000—4 Cincinnati 000 010 001—2

E—Pham (1). DP—St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B—Moran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Matz W,2-1 5 7 1 1 2 6
Wittgren H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Helsley H,3 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Cabrera H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos S,4 1 2 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati

Greene L,1-2 3 1/3 4 3 3 4 3
Hoffman 1 2/3 3 1 1 1 1
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 2

Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP—Greene (Sosa), Cabrera (Votto). WP—Gallegos. Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:19. A—20,470 (42,319).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 9 5 .643 6-4 W-3 4-2 5-3
New York 8 6 .571 1 6-4 W-1 5-3 3-3
Boston 7 7 .500 2 1 6-4 W-1 3-4 4-3
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 2 1 4-6 L-1 4-4 3-3
Baltimore 4 9 .308 4-6 L-1 3-3 1-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 6 .538 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
Chicago 6 7 .462 1 4-6 L-5 4-2 2-5
Kansas City 5 6 .455 1 4-6 L-1 5-5 0-1
Minnesota 6 8 .429 2 4-6 W-2 3-4 3-4
Detroit 5 7 .417 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 2-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 7-3 W-2 3-3 5-2
Oakland 8 6 .571 ½ 6-4 W-1 3-1 5-5
Seattle 7 6 .538 1 ½ 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-4
Houston 6 7 .462 2 4-6 L-3 1-3 5-4
Texas 3 9 .250 4 3-7 W-1 1-5 2-4

Today

Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 2, White Sox 1

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late

Kansas City at Seattle, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Sunday

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 10 4 .714 7-3 W-1 5-2 5-2
Atlanta 7 8 .467 5-5 W-1 4-4 3-4
Philadelphia 6 8 .429 4 3 3-7 W-2 4-3 2-5
Miami 5 8 .385 4-6 L-1 4-3 1-5
Washington 6 10 .375 5 4 4-6 L-3 3-6 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 8 4 .667 6-4 W-1 3-1 5-3
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1 1 7-3 L-1 5-2 3-4
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500 2 2 6-4 W-2 4-2 3-5
Chicago 6 8 .429 3 3 3-7 L-4 3-5 3-3
Cincinnati 2 12 .143 7 7 0-10 L-10 0-3 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 8-2 W-1 6-1 3-2
Colorado 8 4 .667 1 7-3 L-1 6-4 2-0
San Diego 9 5 .643 1 6-4 W-4 5-2 4-3
San Francisco 9 5 .643 1 7-3 W-1 4-2 5-3
Arizona 5 8 .385 4-6 W-2 2-4 3-4

Today

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, late

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Sunday

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Fran. at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

LATE THURSDAY

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PITTSBURGH 4,

CHICAGO CUBS 3

Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Vogelbach dh 4 2 1 2 Ortega rf 4 1 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Suzuki dh 4 0 0 1
Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 0
Tsutsugo 1b 5 0 1 2 Happ lf 2 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 1
Gamel lf 4 0 3 0 Villar 2b-3b 3 0 0 1
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 4 0 0 0
Marisnick rf 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 0
Pérez c 3 1 1 0 Mdrgl ph/2b 1 0 0 0
Park ss 3 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0
Newman ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 29 3 4 3
Pittsburgh 002 020 000—4
Chicago 210 000 000—3

E—Pérez (1), Martin (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 5. 2B—Park (1), Tsutsugo (1). 3B—Reynolds (1). HR—Vogelbach (3). SF—Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Wilson 3 3 3 3 4 2
Crowe W,1-0 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 5
Peters H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Bednar H,2 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Stratton S,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Leiter Jr. 4 3 2 2 2 3
Roberts L,0-1 2/3 2 2 2 2 2
Effross 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 3
Wick 1 1 0 0 1 1
Givens 1 2 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP—Martin. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Dan Merzel. T—3:35. A—32,341 (41,649).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Today

1913 — New York Giants ace Christy Mathewson beat the Phillies 3-1, throwing just 67 pitches.

1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers no-hit the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. Head was making his first start after a year’s military service.

1952 — Hoyt Wilhelm of the Giants hit a home run at the Polo Grounds in his first major league at-bat. He was the winner, too, and pitched 1,070 games in the majors — but never hit another homer.

1954 — Hank Aaron hit the first home run of his major league career. The drive came against Vic Raschi in the Milwaukee Braves’ 7-5 victory over St. Louis.

1962 — After an 0-9 start, the expansion New York Mets won their first game beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 behind Jay Hook.

1964 — Ken Johnson of the Houston Colt .45s became the first pitcher to lose a nine-inning no-hitter when Pete Rose scored an unearned run to give the Cincinnati Reds a 1-0 victory.

2008 — The Chicago Cubs won their 10,000th game, joining the Giants as the only franchise to reach that mark with a 7-6 10-inning victory at Colorado.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 9 4 .692
TINCAPS (San Diego) 7 5 .583
W Michigan (Detroit) 7 6 .538 2
Lake Co. (Cleveland) 5 7 .417
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 4 8 .333
Lansing (Oakland) 4 8 .333

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 10 3 .769
Wisconsin (Mil.) 9 3 .750 ½
Peoria (St. Louis) 7 6 .538 3
South Bend (Cubs) 5 8 .385 5
Quad Cities (K.C.) 4 8 .333
Beloit (Miami) 4 9 .308 6

Thursday

Lansing 2, TINCAPS 0

Great Lakes 9, Lake County 3

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 8 inn., gm1

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3, 8 inn., gm2

Beloit 4, South Bend 2

Dayton 4, West Michigan 2

Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5

Friday

Beloit 9, South Bend 4

West Michigan 10, Dayton 3

Peoria 8, Cedar Rapids 2

TINCAPS at Lansing, ppd.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, ppd.

Lake County at Great Lakes, ppd.

Today

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Beloit at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at Lansing, 5:05 p.m., gm1

TINCAPS at Lansing, 7:55 p.m., gm2

Sunday

TINCAPS at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

