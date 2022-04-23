Pittsburgh Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi Vogelbach dh 4 2 1 2 Ortega rf 4 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Suzuki dh 4 0 0 1 Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 5 0 1 2 Happ lf 2 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 1 Gamel lf 4 0 3 0 Villar 2b-3b 3 0 0 1 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 Marisnick rf 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 0 Pérez c 3 1 1 0 Mdrgl ph/2b 1 0 0 0 Park ss 3 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 Newman ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 29 3 4 3 Pittsburgh 002 020 000—4 Chicago 210 000 000—3

E—Pérez (1), Martin (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 5. 2B—Park (1), Tsutsugo (1). 3B—Reynolds (1). HR—Vogelbach (3). SF—Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Wilson 3 3 3 3 4 2 Crowe W,1-0 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 5 Peters H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 Bednar H,2 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2 Stratton S,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Leiter Jr. 4 3 2 2 2 3 Roberts L,0-1 2/3 2 2 2 2 2 Effross 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 3 Wick 1 1 0 0 1 1 Givens 1 2 0 0 0 1 Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP—Martin. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Dan Merzel. T—3:35. A—32,341 (41,649).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Today

1913 — New York Giants ace Christy Mathewson beat the Phillies 3-1, throwing just 67 pitches.

1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers no-hit the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. Head was making his first start after a year’s military service.

1952 — Hoyt Wilhelm of the Giants hit a home run at the Polo Grounds in his first major league at-bat. He was the winner, too, and pitched 1,070 games in the majors — but never hit another homer.

1954 — Hank Aaron hit the first home run of his major league career. The drive came against Vic Raschi in the Milwaukee Braves’ 7-5 victory over St. Louis.

1962 — After an 0-9 start, the expansion New York Mets won their first game beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 behind Jay Hook.

1964 — Ken Johnson of the Houston Colt .45s became the first pitcher to lose a nine-inning no-hitter when Pete Rose scored an unearned run to give the Cincinnati Reds a 1-0 victory.

2008 — The Chicago Cubs won their 10,000th game, joining the Giants as the only franchise to reach that mark with a 7-6 10-inning victory at Colorado.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 9 4 .692 — TINCAPS (San Diego) 7 5 .583 1½ W Michigan (Detroit) 7 6 .538 2 Lake Co. (Cleveland) 5 7 .417 3½ Great Lakes (Dodgers) 4 8 .333 4½ Lansing (Oakland) 4 8 .333 4½

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 10 3 .769 — Wisconsin (Mil.) 9 3 .750 ½ Peoria (St. Louis) 7 6 .538 3 South Bend (Cubs) 5 8 .385 5 Quad Cities (K.C.) 4 8 .333 5½ Beloit (Miami) 4 9 .308 6

Thursday

Lansing 2, TINCAPS 0

Great Lakes 9, Lake County 3

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 8 inn., gm1

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3, 8 inn., gm2

Beloit 4, South Bend 2

Dayton 4, West Michigan 2

Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5

Friday

Beloit 9, South Bend 4

West Michigan 10, Dayton 3

Peoria 8, Cedar Rapids 2

TINCAPS at Lansing, ppd.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, ppd.

Lake County at Great Lakes, ppd.

Today

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Beloit at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at Lansing, 5:05 p.m., gm1

TINCAPS at Lansing, 7:55 p.m., gm2

Sunday

TINCAPS at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

