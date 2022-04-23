Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 4,
CLEVELAND 1
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMhieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dnaldsn 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lavastida c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kinr-Flfa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000—1
|New York
|002
|110
|00x—4
LOB—Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B—Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR—Reyes (2), Judge 2 (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Morgan L,1-1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Allen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tully
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pilkington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
New York
|Taillon W,1-1
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|King H,2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Chapman S,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka. T—2:58. A—41,062 (47,309).
BOSTON 4,
TAMPA BAY 3
|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Arozarna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermer cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
Boston
E—Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). DP—Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B—Bogaerts (6). HR—Devers (3), Franco 2 (3). SB—Bradley Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Wacha W,1-0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Davis H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm H,2
|2/3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,2
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,5
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Barnes S,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tampa Bay
|Kluber L,0-1
|5
|11
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Kluber. Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals. T—3:21. A—16,902 (25,000).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ST. LOUIS 4,
CINCINNATI 2
|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Gldschmdt 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Drury dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Friedl ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
St. Louis
E—Pham (1). DP—St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B—Moran (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Matz W,2-1
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Wittgren H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Helsley H,3
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cabrera H,3
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos S,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cincinnati
|Greene L,1-2
|3 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Hoffman
|1 2/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moreta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP—Greene (Sosa), Cabrera (Votto). WP—Gallegos. Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:19. A—20,470 (42,319).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|4-2
|5-3
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|5-3
|3-3
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|3-4
|4-3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|4-4
|3-3
|Baltimore
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|1-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|3-3
|4-3
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|1½
|4-6
|L-5
|4-2
|2-5
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|0-1
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|3-4
|3-4
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-6
|2-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|3-3
|5-2
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|3-1
|5-5
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|3-4
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|1-3
|5-4
|Texas
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|1-5
|2-4
Today
Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 2, White Sox 1
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late
Kansas City at Seattle, late
Texas at Oakland, late
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Sunday
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|5-2
|5-2
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|4-3
|2-5
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-3
|1-5
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|3-6
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|3-1
|5-3
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|3-4
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|4-2
|3-5
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|3-5
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|7
|0-10
|L-10
|0-3
|2-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|6-1
|3-2
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|2-0
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|5-2
|4-3
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|5-3
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|2-4
|3-4
Today
San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, late
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Sunday
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Fran. at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PITTSBURGH 4,
CHICAGO CUBS 3
|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Villar 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mdrgl ph/2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Park ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Pittsburgh
|002
|020
|000—4
|Chicago
|210
|000
|000—3
E—Pérez (1), Martin (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 5. 2B—Park (1), Tsutsugo (1). 3B—Reynolds (1). HR—Vogelbach (3). SF—Villar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Pittsburgh
|Wilson
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Crowe W,1-0
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Peters H,1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree H,1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bednar H,2
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton S,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|Leiter Jr.
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Roberts L,0-1
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Effross
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP—Martin. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Dan Merzel. T—3:35. A—32,341 (41,649).
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
Today
1913 — New York Giants ace Christy Mathewson beat the Phillies 3-1, throwing just 67 pitches.
1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers no-hit the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. Head was making his first start after a year’s military service.
1952 — Hoyt Wilhelm of the Giants hit a home run at the Polo Grounds in his first major league at-bat. He was the winner, too, and pitched 1,070 games in the majors — but never hit another homer.
1954 — Hank Aaron hit the first home run of his major league career. The drive came against Vic Raschi in the Milwaukee Braves’ 7-5 victory over St. Louis.
1962 — After an 0-9 start, the expansion New York Mets won their first game beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 behind Jay Hook.
1964 — Ken Johnson of the Houston Colt .45s became the first pitcher to lose a nine-inning no-hitter when Pete Rose scored an unearned run to give the Cincinnati Reds a 1-0 victory.
2008 — The Chicago Cubs won their 10,000th game, joining the Giants as the only franchise to reach that mark with a 7-6 10-inning victory at Colorado.
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|W Michigan (Detroit)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Lake Co. (Cleveland)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Wisconsin (Mil.)
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|South Bend (Cubs)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Beloit (Miami)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
Thursday
Lansing 2, TINCAPS 0
Great Lakes 9, Lake County 3
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 8 inn., gm1
Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3, 8 inn., gm2
Beloit 4, South Bend 2
Dayton 4, West Michigan 2
Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5
Friday
Beloit 9, South Bend 4
West Michigan 10, Dayton 3
Peoria 8, Cedar Rapids 2
TINCAPS at Lansing, ppd.
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, ppd.
Lake County at Great Lakes, ppd.
Today
Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
Beloit at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at Lansing, 5:05 p.m., gm1
TINCAPS at Lansing, 7:55 p.m., gm2
Sunday
TINCAPS at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
