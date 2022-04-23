Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
CONCORDIA 2, BLACKHAWK CH. 1
|Blackhawk Ch.
|000
|000
|0
|—0
|4
|1
|Concordia
|001
|100
|x
|—2
|5
|2
WP—Wright. LP—Boyer.
NORWELL 10, ANGOLA 2
|Angola
|001
|000
|1
|—5
|5
|0
|Norwell
|511
|102
|x
|—10
|8
|5
WP—Bailey. LP—Brandt. 2B—Graft (N), McCabe (N), Lewis (N), Leidig (N). HR—Bodenheimer (N).
EAST NOBLE 6, WESTVIEW 3,
6 INN., Weather
|East Noble
|051
|000
|—6
|6
|1
|Westview
|200
|010
|—3
|7
|3
WP—Gabet. LP—Wire.
SNIDER 3, HUNTINGTON NORTH
|Huntington N.
|000
|000
|0
|—0
|2
|2
|Snider
|000
|012
|x
|—3
|6
|1
WP—Byler. LP—Oswalt. 2B—Burkhead (S), McCarver (HN).
Softball
CONCORDIA 7, BELLMONT 5
|Bellmont
|011
|120
|0
|—5
|11
|1
|Concordia
|303
|100
|x
|—7
|7
|1
WP—Dubay. LP—R. Bleke.
HOMESTEAD 8, NORWELL 7
|Norwell
|520
|000
|0
|—7
|7
|2
|Homestead
|000
|013
|4
|—8
|11
|2
WP—Kortokrax. LP—Sonnigsen. 2B—Burton (N), Bailey (N), Swangin (H), Mejia (H), Waldron (H). HR—Troyer (N).
Tennis
NORWELL 5, WAYNE 0
Au. Heyerly d. Bunkowske 6-2, 6-0; McNabb d. Cartwright 6-1, 6-0; Ad. Heyerly d. Summers 6-0, 6-0; Johnson/Toliver d. Swinford/Sells 6-0, 6-2; Xayyachack/Fernandez d. Vergara/Lacey 6-0, 6-2.
Track & Field
BOYS
HERITAGE RELAYS
Team scores: 1. New Haven 92, 2. Woodlan 79, 3. DeKalb 72, 4. Heritage 71, 5. Bellmont 55, 6. Adams Central 34, 7. Blackhawk Christian 30
1600—Van Gessel (D) 4:39.27; 110H—Hoffer (NH) 16.63; 100—Handerson (W) 11.23; 3200R—DeKalb 8:22.06; 400R—New Haven 44.66; 1600R—Heritage 3:43.44; 800R—New Haven 1:32.79; 400DMR—Bellmont 11:49.12; 800SMR—New Haven 1:38.93; HJ—Fillenwarth (D) 5-11; PV—Gerke (B) 8-6; LJ—Clopton (NH) 20-4.25; SP—Riddle (H) 46-11.5; D—Hoffman (AC) 157-9.
LATE THURSDAY
WARSAW 123, WAWASEE 9
WARSAW 87, NORTHRIDGE 45
NORTHRIDGE 112, WAWASEE 24
3200R—Warsaw 8:20.75; 110H—Floria (N) 15.55; 100—Garcia (N) 11.65; 1600—Swartz (War) 4:44.31; 400R—Warsaw 44.77; 400—Johnson (War) 50.94; 300H—Florida (N) 41.47; 800—Miller (N) 2:03.38; 200—Johnson (War) 23.2; 3200—Spocher (N) 10:24.3; 1600R—Warsaw 3:34.1; D—Stookey (War) 130-2.5; SP—Chew (War) 49-0; HJ—Wiebe (War) 5-8, PV—Johnson (War) 13-0; LJ—Florida (N) 20-0.25.
GIRLS
LATE THURSDAY
WARSAW 75, NORTHRIDGE 57
WARSAW 97, GOSHEN 35
NORTHRIDGE 105, GOSHEN 22
3200R—Northridge 10:41.13; 100H—Hart (W) 16.48; 100—Adkins (N) 13.36; 1600—Lusinde (W) 5:47.71; 400R—Northridge 52.44; 400—Mimnaugh (W) 1:03.71; 300H—Hart (W) 49.21; 800—Baylis (N) 2:28.43; 200—Adkins (N) 27.43; 3200—Hile (N) 12:00.3; 1600R—Warsaw 4:12.66; HJ—Hart (W) 5-2; PV—Niebbia (W) 10-6; LJ—Knepp (W) 15-8.5; D—Sanner (W) 124-9; SP—Sanner (W) 37-0.5.
