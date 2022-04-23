NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 77 56 15 6 118 325 222 x-Toronto 78 51 21 6 108 301 245 x-Tampa Bay 77 47 22 8 102 261 217 x-Boston 77 47 25 5 99 236 209 Buffalo 79 30 38 11 71 224 280 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 220 299 Ottawa 78 30 41 7 67 212 252 Montreal 78 20 47 11 51 200 303

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 78 50 20 8 108 260 192 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 51 21 6 108 244 194 x-Pittsburgh 78 44 23 11 99 258 215 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 N.Y. Islanders 77 35 32 10 80 213 219 Columbus 78 35 36 7 77 248 287 New Jersey 77 27 43 7 61 236 285 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 x-Minnesota 78 50 21 7 107 295 241 x-St. Louis 78 47 20 11 105 293 223 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 78 43 30 5 91 225 236 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Chicago 78 26 41 11 63 209 280 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 78 48 20 10 106 279 195 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 79 42 27 10 94 228 228 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 77 30 35 12 72 199 246 Seattle 77 26 45 6 58 203 268

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3

Calgary 4, Dallas 2

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 3, San Jose 1

Friday

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Colorado at Edmonton, late

Washington at Arizona, late

Today

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division

Florida 1, Greenville 0

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

Today.: Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division

Reading 2, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 1, Trois-Rivières 0

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

Today: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division

Toledo 1, Cincinnati 0

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division

Utah vs. Tulsa

April 22: Tulsa at Utah, late

Today: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City vs. Allen

April 22: Allen at Rapid City, late

Today: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

NAILERS 1, KOMETS 0

Wheeling 1 0 0 — 1 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 — 0

1st Period—1, Wheeling, Watling 1 (Houde, Paré), 19:55. Penalties—Josling Whl (tripping), 10:38; McIvor Fw (tripping), 13:19; Szydlowski Fw (roughing), 17:32.

2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Hausinger Whl (cross-checking), 10:22.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Cooper Fw (tripping), 4:34; Doherty Whl (slashing), 9:07; Hausinger Whl (hooking), 12:47; MacPherson Whl (fighting - major), 14:56; Busch Fw (fighting - major), 14:56; Drake Whl (roughing), 17:01; Graber Fw (roughing), 17:01; Quercia Whl (tripping), 19:40.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 12-8-3-23. Fort Wayne 6-10-18-34.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 0 / 3; Fort Wayne 0 / 5.

Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon (34 shots-34 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey (23 shots-22 saves).

A—5,949.

Referees—Alex Normandin, Jacob Rekucki. Linesmen-Bryan Gorcoff, Cameron Dykstra.