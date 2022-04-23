MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 1 1 16 11 4 Orlando City 4 2 2 14 10 7 New York 3 2 2 11 10 6 Atlanta 3 2 2 11 9 9 Toronto FC 3 2 2 11 11 12 CF Montréal 3 3 1 10 13 16 Chicago 2 1 4 10 5 2 Charlotte FC 3 5 0 9 8 11 Columbus 2 3 2 8 10 9 NY City FC 2 3 1 7 11 6 New England 2 4 1 7 10 13 Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 8 14 Inter Miami CF 2 4 1 7 7 15 D.C. United 2 4 0 6 7 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 5 1 1 16 17 7 Austin FC 4 1 2 14 17 7 LA Galaxy 4 2 1 13 9 6 FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 4 Houston 3 1 3 12 10 7 Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 9 13 Minn. United 3 2 2 11 8 6 Nashville 3 2 2 11 8 8 Portland 2 2 4 10 10 13 Colorado 2 3 2 8 9 11 Seattle 2 3 1 7 6 7 Sporting K.C. 2 6 0 6 6 14 Vancouver 1 5 1 4 6 14 San Jose 0 4 3 3 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Today

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.