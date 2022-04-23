The Journal Gazette
 
TRANSCATIONS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Washington OFF San Francisco OFF
at Chicago Cubs -188 Pittsburgh +158
at Philadelphia -157 Milwaukee +138
St. Louis -120 at Cincinnati +100
at Atlanta -180 Miami +158
at Arizona OFF NY Mets OFF
at San Diego OFF LA Dodgers OFF

American League

at NY Yankees OFF Cleveland OFF
Chicago WS OFF at Minnesota OFF
Texas -130 at Oakland +110
at Houston -174 Toronto +146
at Tampa Bay OFF Boston OFF
at LA Angels -252 Baltimore +208
at Seattle -137 Kansas City +118

Interleague

Colorado -125 at Detroit +105

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (213½) at Toronto
at Utah (212½) Dallas
at Brooklyn 3 (222½) Boston
Memphis 3 (232½) at Minnesota

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -245 at New Jersey +198
Pittsburgh -310 at Detroit +245
New York OFF at Buffalo OFF
at Boston -134 NY Rangers +112
at Tampa Bay -170 Nashville +140
at Ottawa -152 Montreal +126
at Florida -164 Toronto +136
at San Jose -142 Chicago +121
at Dallas -255 Seattle +205
St. Louis -375 at Arizona +290
at Calgary -210 Vancouver +172
at Los Angeles -250 Anaheim +202

