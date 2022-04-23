TRANSCATIONS

Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:00 am
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Washington
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at Chicago Cubs
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+158
|at Philadelphia
|-157
|Milwaukee
|+138
|St. Louis
|-120
|at Cincinnati
|+100
|at Atlanta
|-180
|Miami
|+158
|at Arizona
|OFF
|NY Mets
|OFF
|at San Diego
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
American League
|at NY Yankees
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
|at Minnesota
|OFF
|Texas
|-130
|at Oakland
|+110
|at Houston
|-174
|Toronto
|+146
|at Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at LA Angels
|-252
|Baltimore
|+208
|at Seattle
|-137
|Kansas City
|+118
Interleague
|Colorado
|-125
|at Detroit
|+105
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|(213½)
|at Toronto
|at Utah
|4½
|(212½)
|Dallas
|at Brooklyn
|3
|(222½)
|Boston
|Memphis
|3
|(232½)
|at Minnesota
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-245
|at New Jersey
|+198
|Pittsburgh
|-310
|at Detroit
|+245
|New York
|OFF
|at Buffalo
|OFF
|at Boston
|-134
|NY Rangers
|+112
|at Tampa Bay
|-170
|Nashville
|+140
|at Ottawa
|-152
|Montreal
|+126
|at Florida
|-164
|Toronto
|+136
|at San Jose
|-142
|Chicago
|+121
|at Dallas
|-255
|Seattle
|+205
|St. Louis
|-375
|at Arizona
|+290
|at Calgary
|-210
|Vancouver
|+172
|at Los Angeles
|-250
|Anaheim
|+202
